Halloween 2021 is almost here, and new scary movies crowd the release window for late October as audiences seek the electric thrill of fear. Horror fans received Halloween Kills, the follow-up to the franchise reboot from 2018, on October 15, and still have Last Night in Soho and Antlers to look forward to. Both movies have kept horror fans’ mouths watering since their announcement and both saw multiple, extended delays of their release. Antlers was scheduled for an April 2020 release, and Last Night in Soho was meant for September 2020. They are now scheduled to be released on the same day. For more on Last Night in Soho, check out our breakdown of everything we know about the film. But for more on Antlers and how to watch it when it releases, keep on reading.

Antlers is a new horror movie by Scott Cooper (Black Mass). Written by Nick Antosca (Brand New Cherry Flavor), C. Henry Chaisson, and Scott Cooper, and produced by Guillermo del Toro and David S. Goyer—two legends of genre filmmaking—Antlers is based on a short story by Nick Antosca titled, “The Quiet Boy.” Keri Russell (The Americans) and Jesse Plemons (I’m Thinking of Ending Things) portray siblings living in a small town in Oregon. Plemons plays Paul Meadows, the sheriff, and Russell a middle-school teacher. Both become embroiled in the investigation surrounding an odd child in one of Russell’s classes. The investigation spirals beyond the scope of their knowledge and expertise as they find the town grappling with paranormal—or possibly primordial—phenomena only found in folklore and horror stories. Check out one of the very revealing trailers for a dose of the dewy dread and tease of the dense atmosphere of the picture. With its release date coming quickly, here’s where to find Antlers.

Like many films over the last year, Antlers' original release date was significantly delayed by the pandemic. But the wait is over: It’s safe to say it’s finally arriving on October 29. As a Fox Searchlight picture by a prestigious director with big-named horror producers attached, Antlers will likely be at a theater near you. Google, Fandango, Moviefone, and plenty of first-party apps linked directly to theater franchises and chains will soon update to include showtimes for Scott Cooper’s newest picture.

With the Coronavirus pandemic ever-present, be sure to check your local safety guidelines and any theater restrictions before booking your tickets.

Is Antlers Streaming Online?

Antlers will be exclusively in theaters on October 29. With a year-and-a-half’s time to make its way to subscription streaming and VOD, and the obvious persistence in securing its theatrical release, it’s safe to assume Antlers won’t arrive on streaming until after it has exited theaters.

While Searchlight Pictures is unpredictable in their decisions of what goes where and when, looking at their treatment of The Night House is a likely template for Antler’s release schedule. Both suffered extensive delays in their theatrical run, but both received an exclusive theatrical release. Less than two months later, Searchlight made The Night House available for digital purchase on October 5th. The at-home rental release date coincided with the DVD and Blu-ray release on October 19. If Antlers is on a similar timeline, it will be home in time for the holidays!

Is Antlers Getting Good Reviews?

When the premiere of the film was announced for Beyond Fest 2021, the festival’s founder, Christian Parkes, said, “Antlers features intense scares, a spectacular creature, riveting storytelling, accomplished performances, and the thrilling vision of Scott Cooper at the helm. We know our Audiences will journey into the heart of the monster for this artful nail-biter. It’s an honor for us at the American Cinematheque to welcome Scott back, as we have celebrated his genre-spanning films from Crazy Heart to Out of the Furnace over the years.”

The film moved to the 57th Chicago International Film Festival before its final stop at the Telluride Horror Show less than a week later. Early reviews for Antlers are mostly positive. It currently sits at 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, and early reviews applaud the performances of the cast, with special acknowledgment of the young Jeremy T. Thomas as the traumatized young boy stalked by mythical monsters of the woods. While most criticism is aimed at the film’s genre intent, horror fans might delight in the excessive spooks of this creature feature.

Co-writer and director Scott Cooper’s catalog of writing and directing credits is celebrated for its meaty drama and intricate character work. All of his movies boast a cornucopia of actors and actresses capable of carrying a picture on their own. In his directorial debut, his adaptation of the novel Crazy Heart, by Thomas Cobb, earned three Academy Award nominations. Jeff Bridges won his first and, as of yet, only Oscar for his performance as a burnt-out, alcoholic, country, folk musician. The film snagged the Oscar for the original song, The Weary Kind, performed by Ryan Bingham—who worked with Cooper on Hostiles as well. While it was his first, it remains his most profitable picture. Cooper’s collaborations with Christian Bale, Out of the Furnace and Hostiles, struck audiences and critics alike with their poignant, ugly performances. And Johnny Depp in Black Mass, Cooper’s highest-grossing film, is transformed by special effects, and his own skill. His performance as the razor-eyed Whitey Bulger is intimidating and sinister.

All of that to say his pairing with Keri Russell, whose craft and talent has earned her several primetime Emmy nominations for her role in FX’s spy saga, The Americans, and the versatile Jesse Plemmons on a horror drama is exciting to the letter. The film also features a pair of Oscar nominees in Amy Madigan (Twice in a Lifetime) and Graham Greene (Dances With Wolves) alongside Scott Haze (Minari) and Rory Cochrane (Argo) to complete the killer cast.

What Is Scott Cooper's Next Movie?

Cooper’s next project, The Pale Blue Eye, a murder mystery the director described to Deadline as, “...my attempt at a large-canvas whodunit, with a serial killer at its center,” is already in pre-production. The movie, adapted from the historical fiction novel of the same name by Louis Bayard, is set at Westpoint military academy in 1830. A retired detective named Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) is called in to crack the case, and he enlists the aid of a young cadet named Edgar Allen Poe (Harry Melling). But before The Pale Blue Eye begins shooting, catch Antlers in theaters starting October 29.

