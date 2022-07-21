Amazon Prime Video's newest original movie Anything's Possible is set to premiere on July 22. The film follows a blossoming romance between two high-schoolers, Kelsa (Eva Reign) and Khal (Abubakr Ali). Kelsa, a confident 17-year-old trans girl, develops a crush on her classmate Khal after they share a meet-cute in art class. Khal is just as head-over-heels for her, and the pair eventually decide to pursue a relationship with each other. It’s your classic high school romance, with the terrors of text-flirting and admitting feelings to your crush, but what sets Anything’s Possible apart from every other teen rom-com is its representation of a transgender teen and her experiences. Kelsa’s journey through her senior year is as much about her new relationship as it is about her friendships, her relationship with her mom, and her plans for the future.

Anything’s Possible stars Eva Reign as Kelsa. Reign is a former assistant editor at them., and she recently won a Peabody and GLAAD Media Award for her work as a correspondent on Transnational, a Vice News docuseries that explores the lives of trans people around the globe. Kelsa’s love interest, Khal, is played by Abubakr Ali, who has previously appeared in the Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene as Raj Patel. Ali is set to play the titular role in the upcoming Netflix series Grendel. Also featured in Anything’s Possible are Bel-Air’s Simone Joy Jones and Hamilton alum Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Billy Porter, best known for his work as Pray Tell on the FX drama series Pose, is making his directorial debut with Anything’s Possible. Porter also originated the role of Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway, a performance that won him a Tony for Best Actor in a Musical. This is the first feature-length film for writer Ximena García Lecuona, who previously wrote the screenplays for two short films, Satanic Panic! and Goatsucker.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch this new coming-of-age romantic comedy when it releases on July 22.

Will Anything’s Possible Be Streaming Online?

The film will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on July 22, 2022. This means you’ll be able to cozy up at home and stream Anything’s Possible when it premieres. Be sure to check out the landing page for the movie on Amazon Prime Video for more information.

Amazon Prime Video is available through their desktop website as well as their mobile app for Android and iPhone. If you prefer to watch movies on a bigger screen, you can download the Amazon Prime Video app for your Smart TV, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or gaming device.

Can You Watch Anything’s Possible Without an Amazon Prime Account?

Anything’s Possible is going to be released as a Prime Video exclusive, which means it won’t be available in theaters or on any other streaming services. You’ll need an Amazon Prime account to watch the film when it premieres.

Amazon Prime is currently available for $14.99 a month or $139 a year, which includes Prime Video streaming and a host of other Amazon shopping benefits. If you’re only interested in streaming, however, you can get a Prime Video subscription for $8.99 a month which will give you access to Prime Video's TV and movie catalog.

The trailer for Anything’s Possible shows Kelsa and Khal as they begin to develop feelings for each other after sharing a flirty exchange at school. “It’s a pull your hair out, scream it out the window for the whole world to hear, kinda deal,” Khal says about his new crush. Kelsa feels the same way about him, but that doesn’t mean their relationship is smooth sailing. Kelsa’s new relationship drives a rift between her and her friend Megan (Simone Joy Jones), who also had a crush on Khal. Friendships are put to the test for Khal as well when he has to face one of his friends not accepting Kelsa’s gender identity.

