A.P. Bio is one of those shows that was saved by streaming. Premiering in 2018 on NBC, the show was picked up for a second season, but was cancelled in 2019. A month later, the show was picked back up for a third season on NBC’s streamer, Peacock. It is now returning for a fourth season.

Glenn Howerton stars Jack Griffin, an accidental high school A.P. biology teacher who truly hates his job and does his best not to do it. He is surrounded by quirky characters that are all good-hearted people, which makes Jack's vindictive streak all the more noticeable. I can't wait to see if Jack ever manages to land his half-eaten apple in the class trashcan.

Is A.P. Bio Season 4 Streaming?

Yes. In fact, you can only watch A.P. Bio streaming on Peacock. It is free to watch, with ads. It is not available on broadcast television.

How Many Episodes Will Be in A.P. Bio Season 4?

Season 4 consists of eight episodes, all of which were dropped on September 2. Get ready to binge!

How Can I Catch Up on Seasons 1-3?

The entire series is streaming for free on Peacock. The first season of the show was also released on DVD.

What Is A.P. Bio About?

Glenn Howerton plays Dr. Jack Griffin, a disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar who lost out on his dream job to a rival. Unemployed and out of money, he returns to his hometown of Toledo, Ohio to live in his deceased mother’s house. He takes a job teaching advanced placement biology in the local high school, but makes it clear from day one that he will not be teaching any biology. Instead, he enlists his brilliant students in their help with all sorts of wacky plots – most of which involve revenge.

Jack becomes friendly with the eclectic staff at the school, which includes principal Ralph Durbin (Patton Oswalt), his assistant Helen Demarcus (Paula Pell), history teacher Stef Duncan (Lyric Lewis), art teacher Mary Wagner (Mary Sohn), and home economics teacher Michelle Jones (Jean Villepique).

Despite his grouchy, sarcastic, self-centered exterior, Jack develops a relationship with his students, as well. This includes brown-noser Sarika (Aparna Brielle), jovial Anthony (Eddie Leavy), quirky Heather (Allisyn Snyder), and athlete Dan (Spence Moore II). He even manages to land a girlfriend, Lynette (Elizabeth Alderfer).

What Is A.P. Bio Season 4 About?

Like most sitcoms, A.P. Bio doesn't have an overarching story arc. Season 4 will see the return of Bruce Campbell as Jack's deadbeat dad, John. Other plot points of various episodes include the school going into lockdown because of a tornado; student uniforms leading to a fake cult; Jack becomes jealous of his girlfriend's platonic male friend; a witch joins the high school staff; and Jack's students steal his Harvard pen.

Will There Be a Season 5?

Unfortunately, there is no word on a fifth season as of yet. Past seasons have been greenlit up to three months after the previous season concluded, so if there is a Season 5 pickup, it probably wouldn't be announced until December 2021 at the earliest.

