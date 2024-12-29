Superman & Lois might have wrapped up its fourth and final season, but the Arrowverse universe lives on. Based on the DC universe, the CW multiverse isn’t just a web of interconnected superhero origin stories - it’s a pop culture phenomenon that pushed the boundaries of what television could be. Although these live-action superhero shows might have their imperfections, from underutilized characters to unsatisfying season finales, the Arrowverse has given these tough-as-nails, righteous heroes the humanistic touch that makes them relatable.

For those new to the Arrowverse shows, the amount of DC lore can be intimidating at first. But it’s not impossible to catch up on all the action. Without further ado, here’s how to watch the Arrowverse shows in order, by release date and chronologically.

Arrow (2012–2020): October 10, 2012

(2012–2020): October 10, 2012 The Flash (2014–2023): October 7, 2014

(2014–2023): October 7, 2014 Constantine (2014-2015): October 24, 2014

(2014-2015): October 24, 2014 Supergirl (2015–2021): April 18, 2016

(2015–2021): April 18, 2016 Vixen (2015): August 25, 2015

(2015): August 25, 2015 Legends of Tomorrow (2016–2022): May 19, 2016

(2016–2022): May 19, 2016 Freedom Fighters: The Ray (2017-2018): December 8, 2017

(2017-2018): December 8, 2017 Black Lightning (2018–2021): April 17, 2018

(2018–2021): April 17, 2018 Batwoman (2019–2022): October 6, 2019

(2019–2022): October 6, 2019 Superman & Lois (2021-2024): February 23, 2021

The Arrowverse Shows In Chronological Order

Besides the sprawling amount of shows, seasons, and episodes, what puts the Arrowverse on the map is its crossover episodes, where heroes of different titles team up in a multiverse mission against evil. Here’s how you catch up on the Arrowverse shows in chronological order, and also keep up with the crossover episodes.

Show Season Episodes Summary Arrow Season 1 After being presumed dead for five years on the remote island of Lian Yu, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen returns to Star City and becomes a vigilante hero under the alias “The Hood”. With nothing but his bow and a long list of corrupt individuals, it’s a one-man mission against a web of criminal elites. Arrow Season 2 Oliver transforms from a vigilante with a vengeful cause to a protector of the city. Owning his “Arrow” alias, he faces a new enemy by the name of Slade Wilson (Deathstroke), a former ally turned arch-nemesis fueled by the Mirakuru serum. The Flash Season 1 1-7 Forensic scientist Barry Allen should’ve died on the spot when he was hit by a freak lightning accident. Instead, he gains super-speed abilities and transforms into Central City’s Scarlet Speedster, The Flash. Under his alias, he gets to the bottom of his mother’s murder and discovers the truth about his mentor, Harrison Wells. Arrow Season 3 1-7 The League of Assassins is hot on Oliver’s tail, especially Ra’s al Ghul. Facing an impossible dilemma, Oliver is required to make decisions he doesn’t want to, all while dealing with the recent death of a loved one.

"Flash vs Arrow" Crossover Event

‘The Flash’ Season 1, Episode 8 and ‘The Arrow’ Season 3, Episode 8

Image via Warner Bros. Television

The “Flash vs Arrow” crossover event is a two-part adventure uniting Oliver Queen and Barry Allen. In the first half, Oliver, Felicity, and Diggle visit Central City to track a deadly boomerang killer, but Barry persuades Oliver to help him take down Roy Bivolo, a meta-human who manipulates e