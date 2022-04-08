Dysfunctional families come in different shapes and forms and in As They Made Us, it comes in form of Abigail’s family. Abigail (Dianna Agron) is a divorced mother of two who’s trying to get a second chance at love but her ailing father, her stubborn mother who’s in denial about her husband’s impending death, and her estranged brother are not making it easy for her.

As They Made Us is Mayim Bialik’s directorial debut, and she also wrote and produced the film. You might remember Bialik from The Big Bang Theory, in which she plays Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler. As They Made Us was first announced in September 2019 and was initially titled As Sick As They Made Us. By November 2019, Dustin Hoffman, Candice Bergen, Simon Helberg, and Olivia Thirlby joined the cast of the movie. But, in April 2021, Dianna Agron replaced Olivia Thirlby due to a disruption in schedules caused by the pandemic.

Excited to see Bialik’s first feature film? This handy guide will help you find out how, when, and where to watch As They Made Us.

Image via Quiver

Related:'Midnight Family': Star-Studded Spanish-Language Medical Drama from Natalia Beristáin Coming to Apple TV+

Is As They Made Us in Movie Theaters?

Image via Quiver

As They Made Us is arriving in theaters on April 8, 2022. If you are heading to the theater to watch this movie, bear in mind that the ongoing pandemic could lead to some restrictions. You may be required to follow health guidelines and exercise caution to reduce the spread of the virus.

Is As They Made Us Streaming Online?

As They Made Us is not available on any streaming platform right now. However, Quiver Distribution, the movie's distributor, is releasing the movie on Digital and VOD on the same day as the theatrical release. So if you would prefer to watch the movie at home, that is an option. With any luck, As They Made Us should be hitting one of the major streaming services soon as well but we don't have any indication yet of when or where it might be released.

Related:Robert De Niro, Michelle Pfeiffer, Dianna Agron and John D'Leo Talk THE FAMILY, Featuring the Veterans Having Scenes Together for the First Time

What Is As They Made Us About?

Image via Quiver

Here's the official synopsis for As They Made Us:

“As They Made Us follows Abigail (Agron), a divorced mother of two, who is struggling to balance the dynamic forces within her dysfunctional family as she attempts to cultivate new love. Her father Eugene (Hoffman) has a degenerative condition that he and his wife Barbara (Bergen) refuse to accept, and her brother Nathan (Helberg) has been estranged from the family for decades. A self-appointed fixer, Abigail attempts to mend her complicated family's dysfunction before it’s too late.”

Who Are the Main Cast Members of As They Made Us?

As They Made Us stars Diana Agron, who you might recognize from her role as Quinn Fabray on the musical comedy-drama Glee. The film also stars Simon Helberg who previously starred alongside writer, producer, and director Mayim Bialik on the sitcom The Big Bang Theory. Simon played Howard Wolowitz on the show.

Academy Award Winner Dustin Hoffman and Academy Award Nominee Candice Bergen also star in the movie. Dustin Hoffman is best known for his roles in Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), and Rain Man (1988), having won the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for both performances. Candice Bergen is best known for her role in Starting Over, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award, and her leading role as Murphy Brown in the sitcom Murphy Brown.

As They Made Us also stars Charlie Weber (How To Get Away With Murder), Justin Chu Cary (Black Summer), and Julian Gant (Call Me Kat).

Related:Simon Helberg on ‘Annette’ and His Thoughts on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Finale

More Movies Like As They Made Us That You Can Watch Now

Image via Utopia

Bad Moms (2016): If you missed this 2016 comedy about a divorced mom, a single mom, and a stay-at-home mom who all try to navigate their families, fret not, you can buy or rent it on all the major online video stores. Written and Directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, Bad Moms tells the story of Amy (Mila Kunis), Carla (Kathryn Hahn), and Kiki (Kristen Bell), three over-worked and underappreciated moms who are pushed beyond their limits. The women join forces to abandon their conventional responsibilities and indulge in their freedom. Like As They Made Us, Bad Moms shows the struggles of a mother who’s raising children on her own. However, unlike As They Made Us, where Abigail tries to do it all, the moms in Bad Moms recognize that they can’t and decide to pursue their freedom instead. The comedy film also stars Jay Hernandez, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Christina Applegate.

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011): It doesn’t get more dysfunctional than the Weaver family in Crazy, Stupid, Love. Cal Weaver (Steve Carell), a middle-aged man has just been hit with a divorce from his wife, Emily (Julianne Moore). Cal meets Jacob (Ryan Gosling) at a bar and the two set out to redefine Cal’s masculinity and teach him how to pick up women from the bar. But, Cal isn’t the only one looking for love. His 13-year-old son, Robbie (Jonah Bobo) has a crush on his 17-year-old babysitter Jessica (Lio Tipton), who has a crush on Cal, and the large love square causes chaos in the family. Written by Dan Fogelman, directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, Crazy, Stupid, Love also stars Emma Stone, Kevin Bacon, Marisa Tomei, and Joey King. You can stream Crazy, Stupid, Love on HBO Max.

Shiva Baby (2020): Originally a short film of the same title by writer/director Emma Seligman, Shiva Baby tells the story of Danielle (Rachel Sennott) who attends a Jewish funeral service with her parents but ends up in an awkward situation with her ex-girlfriend, her sugar daddy, and her sugar daddy’s wife, who she didn’t know about. Almost all the events of the film take place at one location and in real-time as we watch Danielle explore her romantic and professional relationships while surrounded by her family, friends, and judgemental neighbors. The movie has been hailed by viewers for its accurate representation of Jewish and bisexual people, and this gem will have you laughing, crying, dying from second-hand embarrassment, and laughing some more. Dianna Agron also stars in this film alongside Molly Gordon, Polly Draper, and Fred Melamed.

7 Underrated Dysfunctional Family Horror Films You Might Have Missed

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Uduak-Abasi Ekong (10 Articles Published) Uduak-Abasi is a resource writer for Collider. When she's not watching movies or writing about them, she's on Twitter yapping away. More From Uduak-Abasi Ekong