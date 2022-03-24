Comedy, horror, and tragedy are flying out of ATL and taking their attractions on a tour across Europe

Praise Donald Glover, Atlanta is back! After a four-year break, the retirement of Childish Gambino, and a global pandemic, the Emmy-award-winning show is returning with its highly anticipated third season. Poignant, poetic, colorful, and occasionally surreal, the FX show is the full package. Brilliant cinematography and razor-sharp writing create a beautiful world occupied by robust characters. From the slammin’ soundtrack to the stunning title cards, the show is so meticulously crafted that there’s a laundry list of items to address before mentioning it’s hilarious. It seamlessly shifts from awkward to funny to painful, dragging its characters across the perils of living while black in Atlanta, Georgia.

The killer cast returns for the new season after reaching new heights thanks to their contributions to the show. Donald Glover (Community), Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals), LaKeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), and Zazi Beetz (Deadpool 2), are back as Earn, Paper Boi, Darius, and Van for the final two seasons which were announced to be filming back to back. Season three is slated to start airing at the end of March, and season 4 is expected to debut in the fall of 2022. The trailer for the new season shows the crew floating around Europe searching for…something. The official synopsis for the season describes it as:

“Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 of Atlanta finds “Earn” (Donald Glover), “Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles” (Brian Tyree Henry), “Darius” (LaKeith Stanfield) and “Van” (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.”

For more about the new season, including when and where to watch each new episode, check out the rundown below.

Watch Atlanta Season 3 on FX

The third season of Atlanta premieres on FX on March 24, 2022. The first two episodes air at 9 pm central standard time. Each episode of the 10 episode season drops on each following Thursday through the end of May. The episodes are titled, “Three Slaps,” “Sinterklass Is Coming to Town,” “The Old Man and The Tree,” “The Big Payback,” ”Cancer Attack,” “White Fashion,” “Trini 2 De Bone,” with the titles of the last three episodes not known at this time.

The first couple of episodes premiered at the South by Southwest festival in Austin where Collider got an early look at the season. Check out the preview for more insight into the premiere ahead of its release.

Is Atlanta Season 3 Streaming online?

With FX on Hulu, Hulu subscribers receive access to the new episodes of Atlanta the day following their premiere on television.

What Is Atlanta Season 3 About?

As spoiler-free an explanation as possible, Paper Boi and his crew are knee-deep into a European tour that sees each member up to their old ways. Earn is hustlin’ in his own way, Paper Boi’s talent and charisma keep his star rising, Darius is the wandering weirdo, and Van is deliberately invested in self-discovery. Collider’s South by Southwest reviewer described the first two episodes as:

“Three Slaps” starts the season with an almost-horror plot that tells a constantly shifting and strange story in a way only Atlanta can. Meanwhile, the second episode, “Sinterklass Is Coming to Town,” is more straightforward, focusing on what Earn, Al, Darius, and Van have been up to since we last saw them.”

Catch up on the series by streaming the first two award-winning seasons on Hulu now.

Who’s in the Cast of Atlanta Season 3?

Donald Glover is the series creator and star who plays Earnest “Earn” Marks. In the time since the show’s creation, he starred as Lando Calrissian in the underrated Solo: A Star Wars Story. He’s released two albums under his musical alias, Childish Gambino as well as the viral music video for "This is America", among others. He created a Deadpool series that never saw the light of day, and he’s currently developing and starring in a television adaptation of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, due out later in 2022.

As mentioned earlier, Bryan Tyree Henry returned as Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles. It’s hard to argue anyone’s star has exploded larger than his in the time since the show’s debut. Henry has appeared in This is Us, Vice Principals, Drunk History, Widows, Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, Joker, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Marvel’s Eternals.

LaKeith Stanfield is back as the consummately odd but fiercely loyal Darius. Darius is the secret sauce of the crew, always adding perspective or comedy to the story. Stanfield’s worked with fresh and veteran voices in film to fantastic effect. He starred in Judas and the Black Messiah, Knives Out, Sorry to Bother You, and Uncut Gems, among others. He’s voiced a vested interest in playing The Joker, but between three separate Jokers appearing in 3 different DC movies in as many years, that role may be cast for the immediate future–or maybe there’s room for one more.

Zazie Beetz is Van again, completing the crew. Van is fighting to exist as more than a single mom who used to have dreams–not that there’s anything wrong with that. Alongside Deadpool 2, Zazie recently starred in Joker, Invincible, and The Harder They Fall. She also stars in the new David Leitch action film Bullet Train, set to be released July 29, 2022.

Atlanta premiered on FX in 2016, and has since won five Primetime Emmy Awards out of 22 nominations across its first two seasons. In speaking on the series ending later this year, series creator and lead Glover stated,

“The story was always supposed to be what it was. And the story, it really was us. Everybody in that writers’ room, everybody on set. It really was what we were going through and what we talked about. … I think it ends perfectly.”

Tune in to the double-episode premiere of the new season of Atlanta on March 24 on FX at 9 pm Central Standard Time, or catch it streaming on Hulu on Friday, March 25.

