Listen to the music that started it all before everything ends this Winter.

The Attack on Titan Orchestra Concert will stream worldwide and become available on-demand later this month, Pony Canyon USA officially confirmed in a Tweet. The concert will bring the iconic sounds of Hiroyuki Sawano like you haven't experienced them before, as we wait for the final episodes of the anime to finally be released next year.

Joining Sawano is franchise mainstay Kohta Yamamoto, while Aimee Blackschleger, Eliana, Laco, and mpi provide guest vocals for the concert. If that's not exciting enough, a major part of the show's voice-over cast will make special appearances during the event, including Yuuki Kaji (Eren Jaeger), Yui Ishikawa (Mikasa Ackermann), and Marina Inoue (Armin Arlelt). After the concert concludes, the event will be available on video-on-demand access until August 29. Tickets are on sale right now.

The upcoming concert is set to arrive well before the fourth and final season of Attack on Titan returns next year. Dubbed The Final Season, the first 16 episodes from the final chapter of the saga were released earlier this year to rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Set four years after the events of Season 3, the show brought an even more mature storyline that saw our favorite heroes as adults waging a morally conflicting war against the oppressive Marly nation.

Meanwhile, the manga series the anime is based on had its final chapter drop back in April. As readers reel from the shocking events of the source material, fans of the anime will have to wait until next year to experience the final moments of the groundbreaking series.

According to Funimation, Attack on Titan The Final Season will return in Winter 2022. Check out the concert announcement below, and go here to buy tickets before listening to the iconic music from the groundbreaking anime on August 22 at 5:00 AM EDT (6:00 PM JST) through the ZAIKO streaming service:

