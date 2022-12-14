2022 has been quite a big year for the filmmaking industry. Not only are audiences finally returning to theaters, but the year has been packed to the brim with instant classics like the fan-service marvel that was Top Gun: Maverick (2022) as well as the other mind-blowing multiversal adventure with Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022). As the year draws to a close and candidacy for next year's Awards season ramps up, there's one more gift from director James Cameron (Titanic) that'll be arriving to the big screes just in time for the holidays, and it's a film that people have been patiently waiting to watch for a very, very long time.

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), the much-delayed sequel to the highest-grossing film ever made, is finally set to release by the end of the year. Nearly 13 years since the original Avatar (2009) was released almost to the day, Cameron, being the meticulous cinematic craftsman he is, has been hard at work on not just the second installment, but three more sequels set to (hopefully) release soon. The original film was already vastly ahead of its time and has visual and technical prowess that even modern films haven't truly been able to match, so to see how the technology behind Avatar has progressed since 2009 will hopefully make the long wait worth it.

The new film also picks up several years when the last one left off, still following human-turned-permanent Na'vi Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his partner Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), still living their lives on the beautiful jungle planet of Pandora and now raising a family of their own. However, their last battle with the invasive humans proved to be just the first chapter in an expansive saga, as the banished humans have returned to Pandora and are bringing with them both new and familiar enemies.

The second chapter of Cameron's five-part passion project is coming, perhaps even sooner than you might think, so to get ready to finally return to Pandora, here is exactly how to watch Avatar: The Way of Water when it premieres later this year.

Is Avatar: The Way of Water Streaming or in Theaters?

It should probably come as a surprise to nobody Cameron thinks that the best way to experience the next Avatar film is in a theater, and that's where it will be exclusively playing come this December. Though no streaming date has been officially set, 20th Century Studio's parent company practically guarantees the next film will make its home on Disney+, likely around a month and a half after the theatrical release.

What Theatrical Formats Is Avatar: The Way of Water Playing In?

The theatrical experience is one of the main reasons why Avatar became the box office juggernaut that it did, as many who were able to catch the recent re-release of the film are aware, with incredible effects and a 3D experience second to none. To nobody's surprise, the next film will also have a heavy emphasis on 3D, which most theater chains have at least one auditorium supporting. With an effects-driven film such as Avatar, the biggest screen possible is also Cameron's preferred way to watch it, making this well worth the extra admission price for IMAX. If either 3D or IMAX isn't you're preferred way to experience films, however, don't worry. Avatar: The Way of Water will also be available in standard theaters as well.

The wait for the next chapter in the Avatar saga finally comes to a close right before Christmas, with fans able to charter a return trip to Pandora as soon as Friday, December 16th, 2022.

Watch the Trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water

The first trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water keeps plot details under wraps, instead choosing to focus on the incredible world of Pandora that we haven't properly seen on screen in over a decade. We also get a brief reintroduction to Jake Sully, the protagonist of the previous film who left his human body behind to join the Na'vi culture and forever be with his one true love, Neytiri, now of whom is the leader of the Omaticaya tribe. Some fans may also be surprised to see and may have even missed the return of Sigourney Weaver (Aliens) and Stephen Lang (Don't Breath) despite their characters seemingly getting killed off in the first Avatar film. Weaver interestingly enough will be playing Kiri, the adopted daughter of Jake and Neytiri, but Lang is playing a new version of the villainous Colonel Quaritch who met a grim fate in the finale, now reincarnated as a vengeful Avatar. The trailer also briefly introduces the rest of Jake and Neytiri's children, and Spider, a human boy who has to wear an Expopack in order to breathe Pandora's atmosphere.

The title of the film also implies that the new film will greatly focus on the oceans of Pandora, and the trailer delivers on that promise with some incredible aquatic environments. We also get to see an all-new subspecies of Na'vi and an all-new tribe, where the inhabitants have adapted to their seaside lifestyle with fin-like arms and light blue skin, with the tribe's matriarch being played by previous James Cameron collaborator, Kate Winslet (Titanic). The brief sizzle reel ends with a tease of a massive ocean battle, which will hopefully live up to the epic finale sequence of the previous film.

When Are the Third, Fourth, and Fifth Avatar Films Releasing?

Image via Disney

Though Disney and Fox have been testing the waters so to speak of interest in the Avatar franchise to see if they can catch lightning in a bottle once again and see unprecedented box office returns, so far things look positive with the recent re-release of the original film doing quite well. This makes the following three planned sequels likely to happen, if those behind the film keep to the current schedule, we won't have to wait nearly as long for the following films. The sequels are untitled as of now, but Avatar 3 is set to release on December 20th, 2024, Avatar 4 on December 18th, 2026, and finally Avatar 5 on December 22nd, 2028, where the saga will presumably come to an end.