It’s one thing to see Father Christmas going at bad guys all guns blazing or donning an Elvis suit and rock-n-rolling inside a prison cell. It’s a whole other thing to see a Santa drunk on cheap booze and conning people. But then again, when it’s Billy Bob Thornton playing that role, you can almost forgo the “bad” part and just watch him nailing the character. Welcome to the world of the Bad Santa. Fair warning, this isn’t your average family holiday movie that you can sit and watch with children. In fact, it’s “crass and anti-Christmas”, as some have described the film earlier. However, Bad Santa is also one of the best black holiday comedies made in this millennium, and believe it or not, it’s a tradition for many to watch this movie every holiday season. After all, it’s that little dose of decadence that somewhat justifies the holly jolly spirit of the season.

The Christmas comedy film was conceptualized by the Coen Brothers but was written by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, and directed by Terry Zwigoff (Ghost World). It follows a down-on-luck, miserable conman, Willie Soke, and his partner, Marcus, who rob departmental stores on Christmas Eve. But one such holiday night, Willie befriends a little kid and his annual scheme takes a different turn.

Bad Santa also stars Tony Cox as Marcus, along with Lauren Graham, Brett Kelly, Lauren Tom, John Ritter, and Bernie Mac. It was Ritter’s last appearance in a live-action film before his death in 2003.

Surprisingly (to many), Bad Santa received a lot of positive reviews from fans and critics alike and also was a hit at the box office on its release.

Almost 13 years later, in 2016, a sequel, Bad Santa 2 was released as a continuation of the characters and their shenanigans, but failed to live up to the expectations of fans and also bombed at the box office. The sequel takes off 13 years from the first film and follows the duo, Willie and Marcus teaming up to rob a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve. Bad Santa 2 is directed by Mark Waters (Mean Girls) and features additional cast members like Kathy Bates, Christina Hendricks, and Ryan Hansen, among others.

If you are looking for a mature and a little darker holiday movie, then Bad Santa fits the bill (not necessarily both movies). Check out where, when, and how you can watch Bad Santa.

When Did Bad Santa Release?

Bad Santa was released on November 26, 2003, across the United States and was screened at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival out of competition.

Bad Santa 2 was released 13 years later, on November 23, 2016.

Watch the Trailers for the Bad Santa Movies:

Is Bad Santa Available on Streaming?

Both Bad Santa and Bad Santa 2 are available for streaming on Fubo TV. For those new to this live-streaming service, Fubo works just like your regular cable. Their subscription fees range from $70 per month to $80 per month and include over 150 channels, depending on what plans you choose.

You can also add premium channels or a group of channels for additional costs.

Alternatively, you can also stream both Christmas movies on Showtime through Amazon Prime Video, Roku TV, or Paramount+ bundles. There’s also the option of renting Bad Santa and Bad Santa 2 on Apple TV for $3.99, or also on DirectTV, Amazon Video, Google Play, YouTube, or Vudu.

Is Bad Santa Available on VOD/DVD?

In 2004, almost a year after its theatrical release, an unrated DVD edition of Bad Santa titled, Bad(der) Santa, was released in March 2004. The Blu-ray was released three years later in November 2007.

In 2006, a director’s cut DVD version was released which features an audio commentary by Zwigoff and his cut of the film, as well as a commentary from the film’s editor, Robert Hoffman. This video version is shorter than the original theatrical and unrated versions.

What Is Bad Santa About?

Bad Santa is technically not about Santa Claus but more about the man who dresses up as Santa. Willie Soke is a small-time criminal and conman who works with his partner, Marcus Skidmore. The two delinquents disguise themselves as Santa and an elf every holiday season and find jobs at departmental stores and malls, with the only intention of robbing them blind. Willie is a far cry from anything Santa-like. He’s perpetually drunk on cheap alcohol, lives shoddily, and hates the holidays, especially the children who swarm the stores wanting to take photos with Santa and the elf (him and Marcus). One such holiday season, with a big plan to rob the Phoenix store they are working at, Willie meets this young, troubled boy named Thurman, who is always bullied and has no friends. By some strange workings of the universe, the eight-year-old boy seems to like Willie, and they start to develop a strange bonding. But this new friendship seems to be a deterrent to Willie and Marcus’s nefarious scheme.

In the second movie, the story takes off 13 years after the events of Phoenix, Willie and Marcus team up again with a plan to steal from a charity event in Chicago. And before you wonder, Thurman appears once again in their lives. Now he is 21 and without anyone left in his life, Willie becomes the closest to what he has for a family. Joining the trio this time is Willie’s horrifying mother, Sunny who seems to be more invested in the gang’s criminal ambitions. With Kathy Bates playing Sunny Soke, there is no doubt that her character takes all the attention from this film, which otherwise doesn’t match up to the first one’s experience.