Looking for another dark comedy to watch next? The new series Bad Sisters blends the sister bond concept with a tragic (and suspicious death). Writer and actress Sharon Horgan drew inspiration for her latest project from a popular Flemish show called Clan, which also addresses a group of five sisters who plot the murder of their brother-in-law. While the group tries to put their plan into action, they run through many unforeseen challenges. If this vengeful tale piques your interest, here's a guide to where you can watch the series and what other shows you can check out later with a similar sense of humor.

When Are New Episodes of Bad Sisters Coming Out?

Bad Sisters Episode 3 "Chopped Liver" is set to release on August 26, 2022. The official description of the episode says: "Ursula is next in John Paul’s crosshairs. Thomas hopes the police will help him."

Here's the rest of the schedule for the show's first season:

Episode 4 - September 2, 2022

Episode 5 - September 9, 2022

Episode 6 - September 16, 2022

Episode 7 - September 23, 2022

Episode 8 - September 30, 2022

Episode 9 - October 7, 2022

Episode 10 - October 14, 2022

Where Can You Watch Bad Sisters?

If you are an Apple TV+ subscriber, you will automatically get to watch the comedy thriller once it arrives on the platform. The first two episodes of the series came out on August 19, 2022, and a new episode will be available every week on Apple TV+ until October 14. Throughout each chapter, viewers get to witness the Garvey siblings' unbreakable connection and why they could be the main suspects behind their brother-in-law's murder.

Watch the Official Bad Sisters Trailer

Here is a quick look at the engaging show, from the funeral to the questions that arise about the deceased's cause of death. Although it seems pretty clear that the sisters had enough reasons to kill, the creator of the series might very well surprise viewers with a couple of unprecedented events throughout the 10 episodes. Considering the fact that the Garveys have made multiple failed attempts to hurt their brother-in-law, nothing seems to ever go according to plan with these sisters.

Can You Watch Bad Sisters Without an Apple TV+ Subscription?

If you are truly looking forward to watching the series, then you will most definitely need an Apple TV+ subscription. You are granted a 7-day free trial after you subscribe to the streaming platform without a recently purchased Apple device. In case you bought a new Apple device, such as an iPhone or a MacBook, you are automatically eligible for a free run that could last anywhere from 3 months to a year. After the free trial expires, you will be charged $4.99 a month or $49.99 for an annual payment plan.

Who Is in the Bad Sisters Cast?

Need an extra incentive to watch Bad Sisters? Here is a motive worth highlighting. The main ensemble is filled with well-known actors from UK television shows like The Last Kingdom and Dublin Murders. Anne-Marie Duff from Shameless plays Grace Williams, the sister whose husband was potentially killed by her siblings. Here is what the actress had to say in an interview with Screen Rant about her character's state of mind in the series:

"That's who you meet. A woman in deep grief right at the beginning of the show. So you don't really know who she is because she's kind of defined by her love of her late husband, isn't she? So we don't know who she is. She's kind of a mystery. She's to be unwrapped, isn't she? Well, she's one of the Garvey sisters and that's where she started. And then she becomes Mrs. John Paul Williams. And so the journey is the discovery of what that means. And sadly, what that has meant is that she is inside of a very coercive, unhealthy marriage. And what does that do to a woman? So that's kind of the journey of, I think, Season 1."

The other sisters are portrayed by Eve Birthistle, Eve Hewson, Sarah Greene, and series creator Sharon Horgan. The Northman actor Claes Bang stars as John Williams, Grace's unbearable husband who dies at the beginning of the show.

More Dark Comedies Like Bad Sisters That You Can Watch Now

Since episodes of Bad Sister will arrive on a weekly basis, you will have plenty of time to watch other shows in between one chapter and the next. The following options involve a lot of bittersweet comedic timings, women-led narratives, and dead bodies:

Dead to Me: In this Netflix original, Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) is a recent widow who isn't coping very well with the tragic loss of her husband. While she hunts down the hit-and-run driver that killed her spouse, Jen befriends the charming and spirited Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini) at therapy. Although the two become tight from the get-go, Judy keeps a secret that could ruin the friendship that they have built. If you are looking for a lighthearted, sometimes chaotic series to watch next, this one is fit to perfection. Not only is the lead duo enjoyable on screen, but the storyline is engaging from start to finish.

Watch on NetflixGood Girls: They might not all be sisters like the main characters in the Apple TV+ original, but their bond is unbreakable once a heist comes into play. Beth Boland (Christina Hendricks), Rudy Hill (Retta), and Annie Marks (Mae Whitman) are all going through a financial crisis and decide to rob a local grocery store in the hopes to solve all of their problems. However, they are dragged into an even greater issue once the store manager and a dangerous gang start to go after them.

Watch on NetflixWhy Women Kill: Another dark comedy worth checking out is this anthology series that revolves around three women, each living in different decades on the same property, dealing with infidelity in their marriages. Despite the changes in the way women are perceived throughout the years, their response to cheating ends up in death.

Watch on Paramount+