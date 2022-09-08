Bill Skarsgård has made quite the name for himself over the last few years. After playing Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the 2017 Stephen King adaptation It, Skarsgård appeared in several more films including Deadpool 2, The Devil All the Time, and Eternals. However, Skarsgård returns to the realm of horror with Barbarian. This new film stars Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror) as a young woman named Tess who realizes that the apartment she's renting is somehow already booked by a man named Keith (Skarsgård). Even though Tess decides to stay with Keith for the night, she begins to suspect everything in this house isn't what it seems. Justin Long (Jeepers Creepers) also plays a character in the movie named AJ. Meanwhile, Skarsgård serves as an executive producer on Barbarian, which is written and directed by Zach Cregger, a member of the irreverent comedy sketch show The Whitest Kids U'Know, so this film is a major departure from his past work.

If you're a fan of Bill Skarsgård or are interested in the movie, this handy guide answers all the questions you may have about watching Barbarian such as when it's released, if it's available to see in theaters, and where you can watch other horror movies starring Bill Skarsgård.

Related:Justin Long Is in Unsettling Peril in New 'Barbarian' Clip

Watch the Barbarian Trailer

The first trailer for Barbarian was released on June 23, 2022. This 144-second preview starts out on a somber note with "Our House" by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young even playing in the background. However, the trailer begins to feel more ominous before taking a hard turn into intense. It's as if the marketing team wanted to catch unsuspecting viewers off guard before reminding them that this is a trailer for a horror movie.

When Will Barbarian Be Released?

Image via 20th Century Studios

Barbarian will be released in the United States on September 9, 2022. It was originally supposed to come out on August 31 of that same year but was pushed back to its current release date. The movie premiered at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con on July 22 and received positive reactions from attendees. It was then screened at the Arrow Video FrightFest on August 29.

Will Barbarian Be Released in Theaters?

Yes, Barbarian will be released only in U.S. theaters on September 9, 2022. Click here to find out if the movie is playing at a theater near you.

Will Barbarian Be Available on Streaming the Same Day as Theaters?

Image via 20th Century Studios

No, Barbarian will be available to stream the same day it's released in theaters. As of this writing, no streaming date for Barbarian has been announced.

Since Barbarian is distributed by 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox), which is owned by Disney, it will most like appear on Hulu, a streaming service that Disney owns a majority share over, at some point in the future because the movie looks too scary for Disney+. Barbarian may also show up on HBO Max, the streaming service that Warner Bros. Discovery owns since Disney renewed the deal between Fox and HBO that lasted long before the former merged with the House of Mouse.

Related:Justin Long Teases the Conversation 'Barbarian' Is Bound to Spark

When Can You Watch Barbarian on Blu-ray and VOD?

As of this writing, neither Disney nor 20th Century Studios has specified when Barbarian will be released on Blu-ray and DVD. However, movies typically arrive on these platforms three to four months after they arrive in theaters. Therefore, Barbarian will most likely come out on Blu-ray and DVD in either November 2022 or December 2022.

If you would rather watch Barbarian on VOD, movies are typically available on digital download one to two weeks before hitting physical media platforms such as Blu-ray and DVD. Using that logic, Barbarian could be released on VOD in either October 2022 or November 2022.

What is Barbarian About?

Image via 20th Century Studios

Here is the official plot synopsis of Barbarian if you want to learn more:

In “Barbarian,” a young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.

Both this synopsis and the trailers aren't specific about what exactly is going on with this house, but that just makes it more intriguing. Plus Barbarian is likely to make people afraid of Airbnbs.

More Horror Movies Starring Bill Skarsgård

Since Barbarian is not Bill Skarsgård's first foray into the horror genre, here are some other horror movies with him that you should check out.

It (2017): After years of being stuck in development hell, the first half of the classic Stephen King novel finally made its way to the big screen. This film is set in the fictional town of Derry, Maine, and revolves around a group of kids known as the Losers Club who are being terrorized by a monstrous being that looks like a circus clown. Even though all the actors who play the kids are great, It would not have worked without Skarsgård as Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Not only is he terrifying to watch, but also he plays Pennywise as if it enjoys preying on these children's worst fears. While Tim Curry's performance as Pennywise from the 1990 It miniseries is still iconic, Skarsgård's turn as the Dancing Clown will be remembered for years to come.

It Chapter Two (2019): After the critical and commercial success of the first It movie, a sequel, which adapts the second half of the novel, was released not long after. Set twenty-seven years after the first film, this new story sees the Losers Club return to Derry to kill Pennywise once and for all. Even though It Chapter Two was not as well received as its predecessor, Skarsgård continues to bring his A-game as the character finds new ways to torment the Losers, who despite being adults now are as vulnerable as ever. Even though Chapter Two is the conclusion to this story, Skarsgård could still return as Pennywise in the upcoming prequel series Welcome to Derry.

Villains (2019): What makes Villains different from the other two entries on this list is that it's a horror comedy rather than a straight-up horror movie. The film stars Skarsgård and Maika Monroe (It Follows) as two dumb criminals who after running out of gas break into the nearby house of a tender and easy-going married couple, played by Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice) and Kyra Sedgwick (The Closer), who are hiding a dark secret. Even if their characters aren't perfect, Skarsgård and Monroe are much more down-to-Earth and likable compared to the exaggerated performances of Donovan and Sedgwick, which makes their feud that much more engaging. Plus Skarsgård isn't wearing any clown makeup.