The 90s were a definitive time for entertainment. MTV was making its rounds, alternative music was at its prime, and television was unlike any other. One show that became a staple of the ‘90s is Beavis and Butt-Head. Created by Mike Judge (the same guy behind King of the Hill and HBO’s Silicon Valley) the series centers on a duo of cartoon slackers well-known for their big heads and penchant for rock ‘n roll music. Their daily activities include squandering around their suburban hometown, causing chaos at Highland High, and watching hours of music videos - not without offering a string of nonsensical commentary that, for some reason, brings laughter to the audience (don’t forget their trademark giggles).

At the time, Judge was a small-name animator, and funnily enough, his past jobs were in the field of Physics and Mechanical Engineering. But Beavis and Butt-Head is a testament to Judge’s creativity and talent - he’s done most of the voice work for the show’s characters. Launched in 1993, the series would go on for 225 episodes (plus two pilots) until its end in 1997. Judge immediately steered from the show and proceeded to work on other projects… Until 2022.

Decades later (and a one-season revival in 2011), comes Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head on Paramount+. Before this, Paramount+ released Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe in June 2022, the second film following the 1996 hit Beavis and Butt-Head Do America. The revival series, set to premiere in August 2022, presents none other than Beavis and Butt-Head themselves, in all their stupidity and childishness. You can expect a couple of modern twists: the word on the street is that the two best buds also watch YouTube and TikTok videos. And rumor has it that certain episodes will show the duo as their middle-aged selves. Let’s just say, growing up isn’t their strongest forte.

Show creator Judge voices the titular duo Beavis and Butt-Head. Beavis, who you can easily spot from his large, blonde pompadour hair, usually becomes the victim of physical and verbal confrontations. He leans towards the sidekick/follower trope of the duo, and his submissive side usually gets him into a lot of trouble. While he’s certainly not the most intelligent human being on the planet (even less intelligent than Butt-Head), Beavis does have his surprising brilliant moments when speaking on certain topics. But hey, underneath his Metallica T-shirt lies a boy with childlike wonder and peculiar interests.

Butt-Head, on the other hand, has a slightly higher intelligent aptitude (although nothing too significant). He serves as the leader of the pair, and hence, can be quite too confident with his ridiculous shenanigans. Unlike Beavis’ tendency to get all bold and brash, Butt-Head is more level-headed and keeps his cool during dire situations. With his signature lisp, you can easily hear him from a mile away with this iconic laugh “Uh huh, huh huh.”

Absolutely! Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head is available for streaming on Paramount+.

New episodes of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head are released on August 4th, 2022.

Unfortunately, that won’t be possible. Audiences can only watch the revival on Paramount+. The streaming platform comes with three different kinds of plans. The Paramount+ Essential Plan goes from $4.99 monthly, or $49.99 per year (as long as you’re okay with the advertising). Meanwhile, the Paramount+ Premium Plans goes from $9.99 monthly, or $99.99 per year (gets rid of most ads). There’s also the Paramount+ / Showtime subscription plan, available from $12 monthly (with ads) or $15 (no ads).

The trailer for Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head was released by Paramount+ on July 15, 2022. The clip begins with the two besties making a nuisance in class, much to the annoyance of their teacher David Van Driessen. Beavis, who’s playing with a hand drill at his desk, brings the tool as close as possible to his eye. Of course, right beside him is Butt-Head, giving his best friend a sarcastic side-eye.

The trailer proceeds with a montage of clips showing the pair in audacious situations. From mild instances like being trapped in a box, getting hit by a rake, and accidentally breaking windows with a ladder, to pooping in a museum’s mummy tomb and having their hands suck in a bee hive. Just an average day in the lives of Beavis and Butt-Head.

Shows like Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head You Can Watch Now

Daria: A spin-off show based on one of the original Beavis and Butt-Head series, Daria follows the life of sardonic, dead-pan teenager Daria Morgendorffer (Tracy Grandstaff). The new kid at Lawndale High School, Daria frequently observes the world around her through her cynical lens, along with her artistic best friend Jane Lane (Wendy Hoopes). The premise of the show is a satire of high school and a criticism of the social classes and pop culture which were in place in the ‘90s. Let’s not forget the stereotypical, dysfunctional characters that fill the colorful student body of Lawndale, contrasting the peaceful suburbs surrounding them.

South Park: in the fictional town of South Park lives a group of four teeny tiny boys with, quite possibly, the dirtiest mouths in the world. South Park has garnered a reputation for its shock-value-oriented plots, which often center around real-world events, typically revolving around politics or religion. Often lampooning the extreme ends of liberal and conservative ideas, it’s no surprise that this show has amassed a following. Love it or hate it, it’s hard to deny that this show left a huge dent in pop culture.

Paradise PD: what happens when you have the worst cops are your first responders? They’re not “corrupt” bad, just under-performing bad. Paradise PD follows a group of small-town police officers who are doing the most incompetent job on the planet. The force has everyone you don’t want in a police department, from a perverted senior citizen to an addicted drug dog. Nothing like a prime example of who not to call when you’re in trouble.