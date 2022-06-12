With castles, sweeping scenery, exquisite costume designs, and a healthy dose of dry humor, there's something innately alluring about period dramas, especially those of British origins. Becoming Elizabeth tells the fascinating story of perhaps the most influential woman of the Tudor dynasty. While most period dramas have focused on the reign of monarchs, their many battles, and palace intrigues, Becoming Elizabeth explores the life of Queen Elizabeth I before she rose to the throne.

Starz knows a thing or two about developing period dramas, as their success with Outlander and The Spanish Princess shows. The series is created by British playwright Anya Reiss who will also double as an executive producer. Other executive producers include George Ormond (Great Expectations) and George Faber (The White Queen) with Lisa Osborne (Man in an Orange Shirt). Becoming Elizabeth features Alicia von Rittberg in the title role as the young Elizabeth. Oliver Zetterström (The Romanoffs) stars as Edward and Romola Garai (The Miniaturist) as Mary. Jamie Parker plays John Dudley, 1st Duke of Northumberland.

In the power vacuum of King Henry VIII’s death, Elizabeth, Edward and their sister Mary find themselves in the middle of a squabble for power between the great families of England. After her nine-year-old brother Edward is named King, what ensues is a struggle by Elizabeth to gain control of her life and exert herself against a system bent on keeping her down. Another theme explored cleverly by Reiss is the idea of consent and power. In other efforts to tell Elizabeth's story, no one had shed light on Thomas Seymour's inappropriate overtures toward Elizabeth.

Is Becoming Elizabeth Streaming Online?

Becoming Elizabeth will premiere on STARZ on Sunday, June 12, and will be available on the Starz streaming service. Subsequent episodes will be released on a weekly basis. For those that may want to catch it on TV, it will reportedly be available at 9 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

Becoming Elizabeth Episode Guide

The show is set to have eight episodes, with titles revealed for all but the last two. Here are all the details we have so far about the episodes of Becoming Elizabeth:

Episode 1: "Keep Your Knife Bright" - June 12, 2022

Following the death of Henry VIII, his three children; Mary, Elizabeth and Edward are now pawns in a dangerous game as the English court is plunged into a race for control of the new England they find themselves in.

Episode 2: "You Cannot Keep the Birds From Flying Over Your Head" - June 19, 2022

Christmas at court, and a controversial masque leaves Protestant Edward and Catholic Mary at odds. Elizabeth finds herself in the middle as Mary demands she come live with her.

Episode 3: "Either Learn or Be Silent" - Jun 26, 2022

Episode 4: "Lighten Our Darkness" - July 3, 2022

Episode 5: "Necessity Compels Me to Plague You" - July 10, 2022

Episode 6: "What Cannot Be Cured" - July 17, 2022

Episode 7: "TBA" - July 24, 2022

Episode 8: "TBA" - July 31, 2022

Watch the Official Trailer for Becoming Elizabeth

Starz released the official trailer for Becoming Elizabeth on April 21, 2022. The 2:17 minute trailer kicks off with seeming chaos in the middle of the night when Elizabeth's father is pronounced dead. Amid this pandemonium, Elizabeth’s nine-year-old brother Edward (Oliver Zetterström) is coronated King as male heir to the throne. Obviously too young to lead, the power tussle around him intensifies as different powerful families try to manipulate the royals to curry favors and remain in the power reckoning of the empire. Moves are made to marry off Elizabeth and her sister Mary to keep the lineage alive but Elizabeth refuses to lie low and obey. She begins her own maneuvers, all of which end in her becoming Queen. The trailer merges scenes that tell her story from a princess to a woman and finally, a leader.

More Movies and Shows Like Becoming Elizabeth That You Can Watch Now

Looking for more British drama series to watch in anticipation of Becoming Elizabeth? Here are some you can check out.

Elizabeth: The Golden Age: Directed by Shekhar Kapur and produced by Universal Pictures and Working Title Films, Elizabeth: The Golden Age is focused on Elizabeth’s efforts to protect England from King Philip II of Spain who is hell-bent on restoring England to Roman Catholicism. There are fears that the Queen's Catholic cousin, Mary Stuart (Samantha Morton), may have an alliance with King Philip II of Spain, further deepening the crisis. Elizabeth has to manage all this while also struggling to tame her attraction to Sir Walter Raleigh. A melodramatic tale of a powerful female monarch trapped in a lonely prison of her wealth and power, Elizabeth: The Golden Age has got memorable scenes and a fantastic cast.

The White Queen: A rich tapestry of subplots, The White Queen follows three women, Elizabeth Woodville, Margaret Beaufort, and Anne Neville in their journey to claim power in Britain in the 1400s. Inspired by a series of novels from Philippa Gregory, this series is a dramatic retelling of the Wars of the Roses - a series of civil wars which saw two blue-blooded families fight for the English throne. Love, deception, betrayal, murder, and lust are all woven into this gripping tale of British aristocracy and monarchy.

The Tudors: In this drama, Jonathan Rhys Meyers stars as England's legendary King Henry VIII in Showtime's steamy historical soap opera. The story focuses on the early years of his 40-year reign (1509-1547) and his various female companions. Athletic, handsome, quick-tempered, and blessed with a ferocious appetite for women, King Henry VIII’s trepidation at the thought of not having a male heir provided the perfect reason to burn through women faster than most normal people would. His conflict with the Catholic Church and relationship with Charles Brandon, Duke of Suffolk provides a rich sub-plot.