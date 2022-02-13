One of the most anticipated new series of the year is Bel-Air. Developed by Will Smith and Morgan Cooper, Bel-Air is a modern reboot of the classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The new series still follows Will as he heads out to California to live with Uncle Phil and Aunt Viv, but this time his story won’t be so light-hearted. In addition to bringing the plot of Fresh Prince into 2022, Bel-Air switches the genre to drama to tell a darker, grittier version of Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to Los Angeles.

The series was born when Cooper’s short fan film, also called Bel-Air, went viral. The film was a mock trailer for a dark, modern retelling of Fresh Prince. The video, which was originally released in 2019, was a smash hit. It even made it all the way to the Fresh Prince himself, Will Smith. By the end of 2020, it had been announced that the short film would be turned into a series with Cooper and Smith serving as executive producers.

Wondering how you can watch Bel-Air once it premieres? Then be sure to check out this guide for the answers to all of your burning questions about the new series.

What Is Bel-Air About?

The series follows a similar plot to Fresh Prince, but this time the story has been updated to fit a modern setting. Will (Jabari Banks), a teen from West Philadelphia, is sent to live with his aunt and uncle in California after being involved in a fight on a basketball court. In the reboot, this fight almost turns deadly, and Will’s mom sends him away to protect him from dangerous men that are now after him for revenge. Suddenly thrust into the world of Los Angeles’ elite, Will has to learn to adapt to his new surroundings while trying to stay true to himself.

Bel-Air takes The Fresh Prince story and gives it a dramatic spin. It features all of the characters we know and love from the 90s sitcom, but they’ve been updated to exist in the present day. The series will tackle issues like class, privilege, culture, and identity. Though Bel-Air is a different take on Fresh Prince, fans of the original series will easily recognize their favorite characters and stories in this reboot. With an updated setting and plenty of references to the original, Bel-Air is a series that aims to appeal to new and old fans alike.

Is Bel-Air Available to Stream?

Bel-Air is streaming exclusively on Peacock. While the streaming service does offer some shows and movies for free, you will need to sign up for one of their premium plans to watch the series. Both Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus (ad-free) will give you access to stream Bel-Air, as well as all of Peacock’s other original series.

If you’re looking to binge-watch the 90s series before diving into the reboot, you’ll have to go to a different streaming service. All episodes of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, including the 2020 reunion special, are available on HBO Max.

When Do New Episodes of Bel-Air Come Out?

The series’ first three episodes will be available on Peacock in the U.S. on Sunday, February 13. Viewers located in the U.K. will also be able to watch Bel-Air, but they will have to wait till Monday, February 14 to access the premiere episodes.

Following the show’s launch, episodes will be released on a weekly basis. The U.S. will continue to get the new episodes on Sundays, while the U.K. will be able to tune in on Mondays after the U.S. release. The first season of the show is set to run for 10 episodes.

Who Is in the Cast of Bel-Air?

Newcomer Jabari Banks leads the series as Will. Just like the character of Will, Banks is from West Philadelphia. He had recently graduated from Philadelphia’s University of the Arts when he got to call to audition for the Fresh Prince reboot. The young actor then found out he landed the role on a Zoom call with Will Smith.

The Banks family is played by Adrian Holmes as Uncle Phil, Cassandra Freeman as Aunt Viv, Olly Sholotan as Carlton, Coco Jones as Hilary, and Akira Akbar as Ashley. The family is joined by Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, whose original title of butler has been upgraded to house manager for the modern era.

Will’s best-friend Jazz will be played by Jordan L. Jones. Simone Joy Jones rounds out the main cast as Lisa, who was Will’s love interest and girlfriend in the original series.

Will There Be a Bel-Air Season 2?

Season 2 of Bel-Air is already confirmed. Peacock offered an unprecedented two-season order following a bidding war for the series in the summer of 2020. This means there will definitely be more Bel-Air on the way after the first season. Season 2 will remain on Peacock, but no information on production or a release date has been revealed so far.

Watch the Bel-Air Trailer

The official trailer for Bel-Air was released by Peacock on January 10, 2022. The trailer offers a glimpse into how the show will put a modern spin on the original Fresh Prince story.

