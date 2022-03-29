Paul Verhoeven's latest film may be his most divisive yet... Question is, where can you see it?

Director Paul Verhoeven is a master of causing a fuss. With films such as Robocop, Starship Troopers, Total Recall, and Showgirls under his belt. It is honestly impressive to see the Dutch-born filmmaker still working as hard as ever. Much like most of his work, Verhoeven’s latest movie, Benedetta, has become a topic of intense scrutiny and drama. Verhoeven has crafted one of 2021's most controversial and polarizing pictures with Benedetta. The film is based on the true story of Benedetta Carlini, a lesbian nun in the 17th Century.

Based on the book, Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy by Judith C. Brown, Benedetta features a gripping narrative that shines a light on religious zealots and the disturbing force of religious and erotic visions. The movie is certainly not for the faint of heart or overly religious. In fact, due to its content the film has been banned in Singapore for it’s “Insensitive portrayals of the Catholic Church, particularly a homosexual scene between two nuns.”

In 1619, the real Carlin was visited by Jesus Christ and told that she was to be his wife. As the movie showcases, Carlini also engaged in a sexual relationship with one of her fellow nuns while she was abbess of the Convent of the Mother of God. When this was uncovered, Carlini was stripped of her rank and imprisoned. All of this and more is featured in Verhoeven’s controversial film. Benedetta includes an incredible cast of talent including Charlotte Rampling (45 Years), Lambert Wilson (The Matrix Resurrections), and Virginie Efira; who gives the performance of a lifetime as the titular character.

Image via Pithe Distribution

Related:Is 'Benedetta' Based On a True Story? Separating Fiction From Fact About History's Most Iconic Lesbian Nun

Is Benedetta Streaming Online?

Fortunately, Benedetta is indeed streaming online right now! If you are in the US, the film can be found on Hulu for free (provided you have a subscription to the service). The film is not on Netflix or HBO Max as of right now and will likely only be on Hulu for the near future.

Is Benedetta in Theaters?

Image via Pithe Distribution

Benedetta is indeed showing in select theaters. If you happen to live in Australia, the movie is showing at most independent theaters in cities like Melbourne or Sydney. In the United States, the movie can be found in smaller, arthouse theaters in New York, Los Angeles, and other major cities. UK-based streaming service Mubi has since confirmed that the film will screen in UK and Irish cinemas on April 22 this year. The film was initially released in limited theaters on December 21 last year and has grossed over $4 million worldwide.

When Will Benedetta Arrive on Digital and VOD?

As previously established, Benedetta is already on digital and VOD, so if you don't have access to Hulu, you are not out of luck. You can rent and/or purchase the film on services such as iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

Related:Paul Verhoeven Reuniting With 'RoboCop' Writer Edward Neumeier for Erotic Thriller Movie 'Young Sinner'

Watch the Benedetta Trailer

You can check out the complex and steamy trailer for Benedetta now! The teaser does a great job at setting the tone of the film by crafting a unique vision of religious complications. Much like all of Verhoeven’s work, Benedetta will certainly spark plenty of conversations.

What is Benedetta About?

Image via Pithe Distribution

As per the movie’s official synopsis—

Set in the late 17th century and inspired by true events, Benedetta follows a young woman who joins a convent in Pescia, Tuscany as a plague ravages the land that surrounds it. Capable of performing miracles from an early age, Benedetta’s impact on life in the community is immediate and momentous.

Other Paul Verhoeven Films You can Watch Right Now Alongside Benedetta:

Image via MGM

As we have established, Verhoeven is a kick-ass dude. At 83, the filmmaker is still pumping out controversial film after controversial film. It is, above all else, incredibly admirable. Verhoeven’s filmography is full of unique and vastly different movies, so before you check out Benedetta, have a look at some of the filmmaker’s other wicked films.

Showgirls: Released back in 1995, Showgirls is known by many as a cult classic. Starring Elizabeth Berkely, Kyle MacLachlan, and Gina Gershon, when the film was released, the reviews were awful. The movie even ended up winning 7 Golden Raspberry Awards with Verhoeven even showing up to collect his award for Worst Director. The movie’s box office was nothing to write home about either, failing to recoup its massive $45 million budget. However, Showgirls became a huge hit on the home video market (mostly due to its explicit content), allowing the movie to eventually turn a profit after generating more than $100 million in sales.

You can stream Showgirls on Tubi and Pluto TV for free.

Elle: One of Verhoeven’s more recent films, Elle was a huge hit when released in 2016. Starring Isabelle Huppert, who was nominated for Best Actress for her performance in the film, the thriller tackles many issues that Verhoeven has always been concerned with. Much like Benedetta, Elle is not for the faint of heart. It is a deeply crushing and depressing thriller that revolves around sexual assault. However, Huppert’s performance is truly special and a huge reason as to why the movie was featured in over forty-five ‘Top 10’ lists in 2016.

You can rent Elle on VOD from Amazon, Vudu, and iTunes.

Basic Instinct: Perhaps Verhoeven’s most well-known work (only rivaled by Robocop), Basic Instinct was something of a cultural movement. Released in 1992 and starring a then-unknown Sharon Stone and a career-high Michael Douglas, the movie went on to gross over $350 million worldwide. While the film was incredibly divisive at the time, Basic Instinct has remained one of the more iconic movies from the 1990s, being parodied and referenced in countless television shows, films, and comic books. Verhoeven’s film was later recognized for its groundbreaking depiction of sexuality in a mainstream Hollywood film, even being described by feminist writer, Terri Murray as “a neo-film noir masterpiece that plays with, and transgresses, the narrative rules of film noir." The movie was nominated for two Academy Awards in 1993 (Best Original Score and Best Film Editing).

You can stream Basic Instinct on HBO Max now.

Why 'Benedetta' Is the Spiritual 'Showgirls' Sequel We've Been Waiting For

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Roby D'Ottavi (3 Articles Published) I like most movies i see. More From Roby D'Ottavi