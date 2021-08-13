QuakeCon 2021 continues its venture into a fully digital domain next week starting on Thursday, August 19, and closing out on Saturday, August 21. Bethesda has released a full schedule ahead of the big event and it features everything from updates on Deathloop, Fallout 76, and Doom Eternal, to talking about puppies, and, of course, Quake.

For the 25th anniversary of Quake, this year's event will feature much discussion about the iconic 90's shooter, including a panel to open up the first day, featuring devs from id Software and Machine Head talking about the game's legacy. Most interesting of all, however, is the now updated description of the "Let's Talk Quake" panel that airs on Friday morning. As reported by PC Gamer, the original listing teased a "revitalized" version of the game, indicating something new is coming to the Quake franchise. Whether this is simply a rerelease for modern consoles, a remaster, or a completely new title is unknown, but here's what the schedule originally stated.

Image via id Software

The first day of the event starts at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET and everything can be streamed from the official Bethesda Twitch channel. Much of that first day will feature dev panels, followed by a late-night Fallout 76 play session featuring end-game content and UFC Middleweight Rob Whittaker. The aforementioned "Let's Talk Quake" panel will be part of a small morning session on Friday starting at 6:30 a.m. PT/9:30 ET. Later on in the day, there will be a fundraiser from Alienware, Elder Scrolls Online dungeon speedrunning, and some dog talk with Pete Hines and WeRateDogs because who says no to dogs?

Finally, the event ends on Saturday with some more Doom Eternal and ESO fun starting at 6:30 a.m PT/9:30 ET followed by the Quake World Championship and live ESO art creation with Zenimax's Mike May. As with every year, QuakeCon is offering plenty of opportunities for viewers to participate through charity initiatives featured throughout the live streams. Among the organizations featured in the event are the Trevor Project, Asian Americans Advancing Justice, and UNICEF. In partnership with FOUR PAWS and Dallas Pets Alive, they're also selling special merch with the proceeds going to help animals in need.

There's a lot in store at QuakeCon this year and you can watch it all for free on Twitch starting on August 19.

