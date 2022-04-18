AMC’s popular crime drama series, Better Call Saul is returning one last time with a sixth and final season this April. It’s been quite a long haul, waiting for two years to watch Jimmy McGill’s final transformation into Saul Goodman and finally, Gene Takavic. And now the wait has paid off, and it’s time for the aspiring do-gooder lawyer to transition into a shady criminal lawyer (and probably a criminal himself).

In 2020, after the fifth season was released, Better Call Saul was renewed for a sixth season. But the Covid-19 pandemic, among other things, delayed the production, and hence the release. Better Call Saul Season 6 stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito in leading roles.

The story of Better Call Saul Season 6 focuses on Jimmy’s (Odenkirk) new identity, Saul Goodman, and how he ends up as Gene Tacavic, which we see at the very beginning of the series in a flash forward. In the process, the final season will also touch upon the other characters in Jimmy’s life with whom he got involved at some point or the other.

If you haven’t watched this show yet, then now is the best time to catch up on the last five seasons of Better Call Saul before the final season arrives. And if you have, then get ready for Better Call Saul Season 6 and check out this handy guide on how and where you can watch the show, where you can stream it, and more.

Is Better Call Saul Season 6 Streaming online?

Thankfully, yes. Better Call Saul Season 6 is an AMC series, which means it is also available on the network’s streaming channel, AMC+. However, in countries where AMC+ is not available, the series is available for streaming on Netflix.

When Is the Better Call Saul Season 6 Premiere?

Better Call Saul Season 6 releases in two parts. The first part releases on Monday, April 18, 2022, with two episodes released on the day of the premiere itself and the remaining episodes released weekly. The show will air on AMC at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The second part premieres on Monday, July 11, 2022.

How Many Episodes Does Better Call Saul Season 6 Have?

The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul has 13 episodes, which is the largest number of episodes this show has ever had. The total number of episodes will be split into two parts – the first part has seven episodes and the second part consists of six episodes. Here are the details of the first two episodes that are available.

Episode 1: "Wine and Roses"- Directed by Michael Morris, April 18, 2022

Episode 2: “Carrot and Stick" – Directed by Vince Gilligan, April 18, 2022

The names of the other episodes are yet to be announced. However, Gordon Smith, Ann Cherkis, Thomas Schnauz, and Peter Gould are credited as directors of various episodes in the season.

Can You Watch Better Call Saul Season 6 Without AMC?

Better Call Saul is primarily a television series that has been running on AMC. The network also has a streaming service called AMC+, which launched in 2020, and streams all AMC shows. So, Better Call Saul will also be streaming on AMC+.

However, outside the United States and Canada, where AMC+ is not available, you can watch Better Call Saul Season 6 (and all previous seasons) on Netflix. These are the only two options to watch this crime drama series.

Watch the Better Call Saul Season 6 Trailer

The trailer for Better Call Saul Season 6 was released on March 10, 2022, and looks as dark as expected from the last act of the story. The new trailer reveals how Jimmy McGill has finally given up being the starry-eyed aspiring lawyer and acknowledged his newfound identity of Saul Goodman, to establish his business as a corrupt criminal lawyer. But this path he has chosen is going to send him on the run for his life. That would explain why he ends up in Omaha.

The trailer shows that Kim (Rhea Seehorn), his wife and partner-in-crime, will also be at risk. On one side, she is planning a lawsuit scam and on the other, now that Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) escaped a murder attempt, the drug lord is not going to let anyone slide. His fight with Gus/Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) could trickle down to Jimmy and Kim as well.

The two could also be facing threat from their ex-employer and rival, Howard Hamlin, who’s all set to build a case against Jimmy. All in all, it looks like the couple has no escape but as Jimmy says in the trailer, “the wicked flee when no man pursueth.” But are they wicked enough to flee or is Jimmy once again overestimating himself as always?

When Is the Better Call Saul Season 6 Finale?

The 13th and the final episode of Better Call Saul Season 6, directed by Peter Gould, will release on August 15, 2022.

What Is Better Call Saul Season 6 About?

“Whatever happens next, it's not gonna go down the way you think it is.” Or that’s how the official synopsis is summing up the plot of Better Call Saul Season 6. The story will of course take off from where season five left us, not to mention with tons of burning questions and tense moments.

The most significant cliffhanger of Season 5 was Nacho trying to kill Lalo and failing miserably by trying to burn him down in his house. But Lalo had already figured that out and manages to escape. Lalo also figures out that Gus is behind his attempt. So, it’s obvious he’s going to go after him. And in the process, he’s not going to spare anyone that’s connected to Gus or Nacho, including Jimmy, Kim, and Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks)

As far as Jimmy and Kim are concerned, their relationship seems to be taking a different turn, because now Kim is also changing and realizing that she’s more (and could do more) than an idealist. We’ll also find out what finally happens to Mike. Basically, the final season will tie all the loose ends from the previous seasons and give the smaller story arcs some closure. Or so we are all hoping. What we have to see is how it all ties back to Breaking Bad, since this spin-off series serves as both a prequel to Breaking Bad.

In short, Better Call Saul Season 6 will not be a story of wins but of losses, especially for Jimmy McGill, but he’s not going to go down without a fight for sure.

