Calling all theater kids, young and old! Better Nate Than Ever is coming to Disney+. The movie musical, based on an award-winning novel, is Disney’s latest tween-centered work. We can’t wait to see if this will be the next musical from Disney to have us singing along at home, to the annoyance of all those around us.

Where and When Can You Watch Better Nate Than Ever?

Better Nate Than Ever premiered at El Capitan Theatre on March 15, 2022, and will be streaming on Disney+ beginning on April 1, 2022. If you need more Nate in your life, both the novel Better Nate Than Ever and its sequels Five, Six, Seven, Nate! and Nate Expectations are widely available. We’ll have to wait and see if any of the other books in the trilogy make the jump to screen.

What Is Better Nate Than Ever About?

Better Nate Than Ever follows an enthusiastic 7th grader named Nate. Upon finding out that there is an open casting call happening for Lilo and Stitch: the Musical, Nate and his friend Libby travel to NYC to audition and end up staying with Nate’s Aunt Heidi, a struggling actress who Nate idolizes. While the audition doesn’t quite go as planned, Nate ends up discovering himself, his dreams, and how many people really have his back. (We regret to inform you that Lilo and Stitch: The Musical is not actually in production.)

Watch the Better Nate Than Ever Trailer

A trailer for Better Nate Than Ever was released on February 27, 2022. In addition to giving a look at the movie’s cast and settings, the trailer also plays a bit of “About to Go Awf,” one of the songs in the movie.

Who Are the Cast and Crew of Better Nate Than Ever?

Nate is played by Rueby Wood. While Better Nate Than Ever is Rueby’s first movie role, he is a theater veteran, having played Charlie in the national tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in 2018 and 2019. When talking with ScreenRant, Rueby remarked, “I was really lucky to make the transition from theater to film and be in a movie that's about Broadway. It's the best of both worlds, and I love it.”

Nate’s best friend Libby is played by Aria Brooks. Despite her young age, Aria already has an impressive resume of film and television roles, even getting a small part in Black Widow. She has also been on the revival of the classic kid’s sketch comedy show All That.

Nate’s Aunt Heidi is played by Lisa Kudrow. While best known as the lovable but eccentric Phoebe on Friends, Kudrow has a long resume besides just being the best Friend. In addition to roles on BoJack Horseman, Space Force, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Kudrow also has a strong live theater and improv background, having been a member of comedy troupes including The Groundlings, and Unexpected Company.

Joshua Bassett, who plays Nate’s brother Anthony, is best known to Disney+ audiences as Ricky on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Speaking of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Tim Federle, the writer and director of Better Nate Than Ever, is the showrunner for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Federle not only wrote the teleplay for the Better Nate Than Ever movie, but he also wrote the novel of the same name that the movie is based on.

Marc Platt and Adam Siegel are the producers for this musical. Platt has extensive experience producing movie musicals having had producer credits on works from La La Land to Dear Evan Hansen (which starred Marc’s son Ben Platt). Adam Siegel’s producer credits include stylish modern classics like Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World and Drive.

A musical is nothing without the music, and Better Nate Than Ever’s music is in the capable hands of Gabriel Mann. Not only has Mann written music for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Modern Family, he is also in his own band called The Rescues.

More Movies Like Better Nate Than Ever That You Can Watch Now

Newsies: This cult classic 1992 Disney movie musical, loosely about the 1899 Newsboy Strike, stars a young Christian Bale. Despite Newsies’ poor showing at the box office and mixed reviews, its messages of collective action and fighting against corruption have earned it a devoted fanbase. Newsies was Kenny Ortega’s film directing debut and is streaming on Disney+.

The High School Musical Franchise: Not only is Joshua Bassett in both Better Nate Than Ever and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but Tim Federle, Better Nate Than Ever’s writer and director, is the showrunner and producer of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Throughout its run the High School Musical franchise has launched the careers of actors and actresses from Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens to Olivia Rodrigo. All the movies, as well as High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, are streaming on Disney+.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: While Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, unlike Better Nate Than Ever, is decidedly not child-appropriate (it’s rated TVMA for a reason), the main character, Rebecca Bunch, played by the show’s creator Rachel Bloom, has more than a little in common with Nate. They both adore musicals and have a tendency towards drama. While Crazy Ex-Girlfriend goes to far darker places than we would ever want a Disney movie to go, its catchy songs and well-timed comedy keep it from ever becoming too bleak. This award-winning series is a surprisingly deep look at mental health, generational trauma, and the joy of musicals. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is streaming on Netflix.

Hamilton: While nothing can compare to live theater, a position Nate would almost certainly agree with, a thoughtfully made professional filming of live theater can be the next best thing. The Hamilton pro shot is everything a viewer could hope for in a filmed version of theater. Even when watching on a small screen, the artistry of the actors, dancers, musicians, and everyone else working on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical is apparent. The view of Hamilton’s complex moving set alone makes this a must-watch for theater fans. The increased availability of professional filmings of Broadway musicals is a boon to small-town theater kids who don’t often have the ability to be there in person. Hamilton, starring the musical’s original Broadway cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., and Phillipa Soo, among others, is streaming on Disney+.

