Billie Eilish is one of our most creatively adventurous pop stars, putting care and intention into her body of work, from albums to music videos to documentaries. Now, inspired by her latest album, Eilish has released a unique concert film called Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.

Are you interested in watching Eilish's latest work? Are you unsure how to find it, given the various different ways movies are being released in 2021? We've gathered everything you'll need to know to find, stream, and enjoy Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles concert film.

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles was released September 3, 2021.

Is Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever Streaming?

Happier Than Ever is streaming on Disney+ starting September 3, which will be the only way to watch the film in the foreseeable future. The Billie Eilish concert film is available to regular Disney+ subscribers at no extra cost; it is not a Premier Access film like other new Disney+ movies.

Is Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever in Movie Theaters?

It is not; Disney+ is the only way you can watch Happier Than Ever for the time being.

Who Is Involved in Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever?

Beyond Eilish herself, the concert film features musical collaborators like FINNEAS (Eilish's brother and one of her chief collaborators as a producer/songwriter), the Los Angeles Children's Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, and guitarist Romero Lubambo. Happier Than Ever is co-directed by Robert Rodriguez (Spy Kids) and Disney animator Patrick Osborne.

How Is Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever Different From Other Concert Films?

For one, instead of a more traditional "greatest hits" approach to a setlist, Happier Than Ever presents Eilish's album of the same name (originally released July 30, 2021) in its entirety, in sequential order "for the first and only time," according to Disney. The film also, as suggested by its subtitle, dives into Eilish's love of her hometown Los Angeles, as evidenced by being shot at the Hollywood Bowl and featuring Los Angeles musical talent.

Additionally, the film incorporates animated elements to visually depict Eilish's personal journey through Los Angeles and her life. Co-director Rodriguez spoke with us about how this process came to be:

"[Eilish] wants to do something with an animated character going to Hollywood and have a concert kind of interwoven with the concert... We were going to have to shoot at the Bowl with no audience, which means we were able to move the camera for every song, all the cameras. Where usually when you shoot a concert film, the cameras have to kind of stay in their spot because you can't be moving a crane from one side of the arena to the next during the songs. So we were able to shoot drones over places you never could get it. We were able to put a reflecting pool back in that was in originally when it was built that has never been there since. They use that for seats. It reflects the Bowl back into itself. So it becomes a circle. Just really graphically awesome. And then motion capturing Billie and working with her to make this animated character go through LA."

Watch the Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever Trailer

Where to Watch and Listen to More Billie Eilish

Eilish's musical work, from the album version of Happier Than Ever to previous, acclaimed works like WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, is available wherever you get music, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Google Play, Tidal, and more. You can watch Eilish's many creative music videos on her YouTube channel. And you can stream the documentary film about Eilish, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, on Apple TV+.

