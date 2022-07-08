What is the price for freedom? On July 8, 2022, we'll be getting the premiere of the six-episode miniseries Black Bird, a psychological thriller starring Taron Egerton as mobster-turned-inmate James Keene. In exchange for freedom, Keene must elicit a confession from suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser). Adapted from the novel In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption written by the real-life James Keene, the suspenseful series will put you on edge. Here's how you can watch Black Bird when it hits streaming.

Image via Apple TV+

Related:'Black Bird' Review: An Exceptional Cast Makes This True Crime Drama Soar

Is Black Bird Streaming Online (And When Are New Episodes Coming Out)?

Black Bird will premiere on Apple TV+ on July 8, 2022. In typical Apple TV+ fashion, the miniseries will launch its first two episodes on the official release date, followed by a weekly release every Friday. With a total of six episodes, the finale is planned for showing on August 5, 2022. So jot this down on your calendar so you don't miss out!

Watch the Black Bird Trailer

The Black Bird trailer was released by Apple TV+ on June 8, 2022. The clip shows Egerton as James Keene, all locked up with his orang inmate uniform and in a call with his father, James "Big Jim" Keene (Ray Liotta). Following a montage of James living a glamorous life as a criminal, everything goes south when the police crash into his home and arrest him. Returning to the call, Big Jim alludes to his son that all he ever wants is everyday life, with steady paychecks and a family.

James, desperate to find a way out of his prison sentence, is suddenly ushered out of his cell. Two police officers await him and finally explain that they need his assistance to elicit a confession from a fellow inmate. The catch? James is required to transfer from the comfort of his minimum security prison to a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane. And the fellow inmate mentioned? He's in jail for the murder of 14 women, with only one body found by the police. Reluctant at first, he finally agrees to the task in exchange for freedom, only to realize that this is just the beginning of his descent to more darkness.

Related:'Black Bird' Images Reveal Taron Egerton's Tense Prison Drama for Apple TV+

What Is Black Bird About?

Image via Apple TV+

Black Bird is a story adapted from real-life events revolving around James Keene (Egerton), the former high school football hero and also the son of local police chief James "Big Jim" Keene (Liotta). James has a bright future, with a Master's degree under his belt. But a few wrong turns later, James is sucked into the glamorous lifestyle of the mob and is dazzled by the glitz of money and corruption. Unfortunately, it isn't long until James' world crumbles down when he is sent to federal prison and must serve up to 10 years.

During his time, James is given a choice by the police: waste the next 10 years of his life or go undercover to obtain a confession from suspected murderer Larry Hall (Hauser) in exchange for freedom. Hall may look innocent and soft-spoken from a glance, but don't let appearances fool you. He is an inmate at a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane. His crime? Suspected killings of 14 women (he is now believed to have murdered as many as 40 victims). Previously, Hall only mentions that he has dreams of killing women but doesn't recall actually murdering them. Unfortunately, James only has limited time to elicit the truth from the suspected killer before Hall's appeal is approved. If released, Hall may potentially be risking more civilians if he is released. As mentioned above, the show is based on the book In With The Devil written by the real-life James Keene and published by St. Martin's Press in September 2010.

Related:The Best Shows on Apple TV+ Right Now

More Taron Egerton Works You Can Watch Right Now

Image via 20th Century Studios

Kingsman: The Secret Service: Egerton made his breakthrough into the film industry with this action spy comedy. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the movie follows Egerton as Gary "Eggsy" Unwin, a secretly-accomplished nobody recruited by Harry Hart (Colin Firth) into a super-secret spy organization called Kingsman. In addition to becoming an expert spy, Eggsy must also stop eco-terrorist and megalomaniac Richmond Valentine (Samuel L. Jackson) from wiping out humanity to alleviate climate change. In Vaughn's iconic gritty, brutal, and comedic fashion, the ultra-violent and unhinged movie marks the early beginnings of Egerton's acting career.

Eddie the Eagle: based on actual events, Egerton takes on the role of a British ski-jumper Michael "Eddie" Edwards in this feel-good story. After years of medication due to his walking difficulties, Eddie aspires to become a courageous ski-jumper. He may not have an athletic background, but his dedicated spirit is ginormous enough to power his dreams. With the help of a rebellious and unorthodox coach, Bronson Peary (Hugh Jackman), Eddie trains like there's no tomorrow. His hard work eventually pays off when he lands a spot at the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics. Of course, not everyone is enthusiastic about it. Still, Eddie isn't willing to let a couple of naysayers get in the way.

Rocketman: when this musical biopic hit the theaters in 2019, Egerton's acting career skyrocketed to critical acclaim. Detailing the colorful life and career of Elton John, Rocketman is an ode to the musician's past as the shy Royal Academy of Music student under the name Reginald Dwight, to the electrifying pop star we all know and love today. The epic story transitions back and forth through his highs and lows during his breakthrough success. With Egerton, the actor does not simply imitate the historical musician - he reinvents the role by putting in his own style without breaking out of the mold too much. The end result? Winning the 2020 Golden Globe Awards for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy.