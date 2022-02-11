When Liam Neeson is a government agent, we can go out on a limb and say it’s going to be a very violent ride. Blacklight is yet another movie featuring Liam Neeson in a similar role, but it’s much more intense than what you might imagine. This is going to be the ultimate face-off between the government and one of its agents.

The plot follows Travis Block, a freelance “fixer” for the United States government, who uncovers a deadly conspiracy within the FBI. As he tries to beat the sinister plans, things start to become more dangerous, even to the point of his family becoming pawns in the lethal game.

The action-thriller comes from director Mark Williams, who has previously directed Honest Thief, which also featured Liam Neeson in the leading role. This is the duo’s second project together. Blacklight is based on a story by Nick May and Brandon Reavis, which has been adapted into a screenplay by Nick May and Mark Williams. Mark Williams also serves as the co-producer on the film, along with Paul Currie, Myles Nestel, Alevé Loh, and Coco Xiaolu Ma.

The cast list includes Liam Neeson as Travis Block, the fixer in question, along with Aidan Quinn, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Taylor John Smith, Claire van der Boom, Yael Stone, and Tim Draxl, among others. Looking at all the details, Blacklight seems to be a thrilling movie, with tons of firepower, high-octane action, and lots of ugly government secrets unraveling. So, we've put together all the details about how you can watch this upcoming action film.

Is Blacklight Streaming Online?

Unfortunately, no. There has been no news so far about the streaming release of Blacklight. The movie is distributed by Open Road Films and Briarcliff Entertainment in the United States. It’s safe to assume that for now, Blacklight will be exclusively available in the theaters.

Is Blacklight in Movie Theaters?

Blacklight is scheduled to be released in theaters across the United States on February 11, 2022. The action thriller movie will be coinciding with two other major releases; Jennifer Lopez's Marry Me, and the star-studded Death on the Nile. It’s sure going to be an eventful weekend.

Talking about going to theaters, the Covid-19 pandemic is fortunately much under control, but with the new variant, cases continue to rise. Hence, your local theaters might be following all necessary health guidelines. And so should you. Observe caution, maintain social distancing, and wear a mask, so you can enjoy watching Liam Neeson beat the pulp out of bad guys.

When Will Blacklight Arrive on Digital or VOD?

There is no official news from the production companies or distributors of Blacklight about the digital release of the movie. From what we know so far, the movie will only be released in the theaters. It’s possible that eventually, it will land on one or some of the popular streaming services, like most movies do, or become available on VOD. But not for now.

And as for the physical media release, typically movies get their Blu-ray and DVD releases in about three to four months from the theatrical release. So, Blacklight might follow suit. But for now, the only option for you to watch Blacklight is to head to your local theater.

Watch The Blacklight Trailer

Let’s take a look at the official trailer of Blacklight which was released on January 5, 2022. As the clip clearly shows, Liam Neeson is out to get them, the “them” being whoever stands in his way. The trailer does give you a strong Taken vibe but as the video progresses, it becomes clearer that beyond all that we see of Trevor Block, there’s a lot more going on. The trailer video is packed with high-speed car chases and endless gunfights, with some emotional moments between Trevor and his little granddaughter.

Best Liam Neeson Action Movies You Can Watch Right Now

It’s not really a surprise that some of the best action-thrillers of this millennium feature Liam Neeson. Though Taken takes the top place in that list, there are a few others that are absolutely worth watching. While you wait to catch Blacklight in theaters, here are a few Liam Neeson action movies you can stream now:

The A-Team: One of the best action movies of 2010, The A-Team sees Liam Neeson as John “Hannibal” Smith, an officer in the United States Army Special Forces, who along with four other soldiers set out to clear their names of crimes they didn’t commit. This action-thriller movie is based on a television series from the 1980s of the same name, created by Stephen J. Cannell and Frank Lupo. The A-Team is directed by Joe Carnahan (Smokin’ Aces) and includes an ensemble cast with Bradley Cooper, Quinton Jackson, Sharlto Copley, Jessica Biel, Patrick Wilson, and Yul Vazquez, among others.

Watch it on Amazon

The Commuter: Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Orphan), The Commuter is one of those thriller movies that make you wonder what lies behind those same faces you see in your daily commute. Liam Neeson plays Michael MacCaulay, an NYPD cop turned insurance agent who takes the same train every day to work and back. One day he meets a strange woman who sets him on a “hypothetical” search, which soon turns out to be a deadly game. The movie also stars Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Jonathan Banks, and Sam Neill.

Rent it on Apple TV

Honest Thief: Released in 2020, this is the first project of director Mark Williams and Liam Neeson together. This action-thriller features Neeson as a former bank robber, Tom Dolan. When Tom decides to turn himself in to the FBI and cut a deal, he gets set up by two rogue agents for murder. Tom has no choice but to go on the run to save himself and clear his name. Honest Thief also stars Kate Walsh, Jai Courtney, Jeffrey Donovan, Anthony Ramos, and Robert Patrick, among others.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video

