Movies are universal. Countries all around the world have produced amazing films that are worth the watch. Even with the language, international movies can offer something that American films can't. After all, South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho has famously said, "Once you overcome the 1-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films."

A case in point is the new Norwegian film Blasted. This sci-fi comedy is about a bachelor party that goes horribly wrong when aliens invade. The movie comes from director Martin Sofiedal, who worked on the 2019 action-comedy Legend of the Ghost Dagger as well as several short films including 2016's The Wrong Guy and 2020's Say hi, and screenwriter Emanuel Nordrum, who has mostly written short films such as 2018's The Culture and 2019's De gales dans. Are Heidenstrøm produced the film for Miso Film, which is responsible for several movies and shows including Ginger & Rosa and The Rain. The cast of Blasted includes Alex Bøyum (Heimebane), Fredrik Skogsrud (Taxi), Mathias Luppichini (Jul i Blodfjell), André Sørum (Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes), Eirik Hallert (Hope), Evelyn Rasmussen Osazuwa (Cargo), and Ingrid Bolsø Berdal (Westworld).

If this movie at all interests you, then read ahead as we answer all the questions you may have about watching Blasted such as when it's available, where you can watch it, and what other sci-fi comedies you should watch.

Image via Netflix

Related:The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix Right Now

Watch the Blasted Trailer

The first trailer for Blasted was released on June 7, 2022, showcasing plenty of hilarious hijinks and over-the-top action set pieces. There's even a scene where one of the human characters gets covered in goo.

When Will Blasted Be Released?

Blasted will be released on June 28, 2022.

Is Blasted Streaming Online?

Image via Netflix

Yes, Blasted is exclusively streaming on Netflix starting June 28, 2022.

Is Blasted Playing in Movie Theaters?

No, Blasted is not playing in movie theaters. Even though Netflix will often give their movies limited theatrical releases, Blasted is not one of those movies, unfortunately.

Can You Stream Blasted Without Netflix?

Image via Netflix

No, you can not stream Blasted without Netflix. The global streaming service ordered the film back in May 2021, so it's unlikely you watch it anywhere else.

If you're not already subscribed, Netflix comes in three plans:

Basic: This plan costs $9.99 per month and only lets you stream on one device at a maximum resolution of 480p.

Standard: This plan costs $15.49 and lets you stream on up to two devices at a maximum resolution of 1080p.

Premium: This plan costs $19.99 per month and lets you stream on up to four devices at 4K resolution.

No matter which plan you choose, you'll always have access to hundreds of movies and TV shows from around the world and can watch them on all sorts of devices including TVs, laptops, and smartphones.

Related:10 Best Sci-fi Films Worth Watching Just for the Soundtrack

What is Blasted About?

Here's the official plot synopsis for Blasted:

‘Blasted’ follows childhood friends Sebastian (Axel Bøyum) and Mikkel (Fredrik Skogsrud), who are reunited for Sebastian’s bachelor party. While Mikkel never matured past teenage laser tag-prodigy, Sebastian has grown into a career-obsessed workaholic who’s using the party to schmooze a potential client. But when the bachelor party stumbles head-first into an alien invasion, it’s up to Mikkel and Sebastian to reunite as the kick-ass laser tag duo they once were and fight back.

Going by the synopsis, this movie looks to combine two completely different sub-genres (buddy comedy and alien invasion) to create something as engaging as it is unique.

Surprisingly enough, Blasted is also based on a real-life UFO sighting in Hessdalen, Norway, so it will be interesting to see how the event will be tied into this movie.

Heidenstrøm discussed how this movie is a big deal for Norwegian cinema:

“It is very exciting to be the first Norwegian Sci-Fi comedy in production. We feel very privileged to work with Netflix and to make a film in such an unorthodox genre. Emanuel Nordrum and Martin Sofiedal have created an amazing story where we finally get clarity in the light phenomenon in Hessdalen.”

Claire Willats, the director at International Original Film Nordics, also talked about Blasted will show Norwegian culture in a way that hasn't been shown in other films:

“It is very exciting to be the first Norwegian Sci-Fi comedy in production. We feel very privileged to work with Netflix and to make a film in such an unorthodox genre. Emanuel Nordrum and Martin Sofiedal have created an amazing story where we finally get clarity in the light phenomenon in Hessdalen.”

More Sci-fi Comedies Like Blasted

Image via Netflix

Even though there aren't any other Norwegian sci-fi comedies, there are still other sci-fi comedies from around the world that you can watch now.

The World's End (2013): Capping off the trilogy that started with 2004's Shaun of the Dead and continued with 2007's Hot Fuzz, The World's End revolves around five friends who have come back to their hometown to pull off a pub crawl that they failed to pull of twenty-three years prior but soon discover that the town has been taken over by alien robots. Featuring an all-star cast that includes Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Martin Freeman, Rosamund Pike, and Pierce Brosnan, The World's End has the same type of kinetic directing, hilarious performances, and fun action scenes from the other two entries of the Cornetto Trilogy while still bringing something new to the table. You can watch The World's End on Cinemax.

Men in Black (1997): Based on the comic book series from Aircel Comics, the first Men in Black film is about an NYPD detective named James Darrell Edwards III (Will Smith) who is recruited by a man named Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones) into a secret organization that monitors extraterrestrial activity on Earth. Men in Black has become a sci-fi classic thanks to its timeless alien make-up and rock-solid chemistry between Smith and Jones. You can rent or purchase Men in Black on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube.

Ghostbusters (1984): Although not about aliens, the original Ghostbusters is about four men in New York City who start a ghost-hunting business that becomes very successful. Ghostbusters made a major impact when it was first released due to its blending of genres and terrific lead performances. You can rent or purchase Ghostbusters on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube.