Since the Max parent company, Warner Media was acquired by Discovery in April 2022 to create Warner Bros. Discovery, some notable changes have occurred. Although mergers might lead to confusing rebranding, like removing HBO from the channel's name, this has allowed for an expanded library. From a subscriber's perspective, one of the biggest benefits is increased streaming content and diverse programming choices.

According to Warner Bros. Discovery, it already has a sports division that runs channels like TBS, TNT, truTV, and more. So, what better way to increase Max’s live-streaming library than by creating a sports add-on? That's precisely what they did, introducing the Bleacher Report [also known as B/R]. With it, you can enjoy all your favorite sports in one convenient location, exclusive interviews, recaps, announcements, and more.

What Is ‘Bleacher Report’ and When Is It Coming to Max?

B/R is one of the world's biggest sports news platforms. The website was purchased by Turner Sports [now known as Warner Bros. Discovery Sports] in 2012. The company is best known for its social media presence and news app. B/R is set to start streaming on October 5, 2023, which by no coincidence is the best month to jump into the NHL regular season, NBA Opening Night, and, of course, the MLB playoffs.

How To Add ‘Bleacher Report’ to Your Max Subscription

First, if you don’t have one already, you must have a Max streaming subscription. Depending on your desired options, you have three options, from $9.99 to $19.99 per month. Next, you’ll need to purchase the B/R add-on for $9.99 monthly, but from October 5, 2023, through February 29, 2024, Max is offering a free trial!

What Sports Will Be Available On Max?

The B/R add-on promises to have all the sports you can ask for, including MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men’s March Madness, and U.S. Soccer events. There will also be exclusive content and documentaries. “The greatest collection of Entertainment, News, and now Sports all in one place,” claims JB Perrette, CEO and President Global Streaming and Games. Here are some of the events you can expect in the near future.

National Hockey League (NHL)

The free trial of B/R could not have come at a better time to start the NHL regular season.

It will feature over 60 live NHL regular season games, with the opening on Oct. 11 featuring Chicago Blackhawks vs. Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche. It will also air the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 1 and the highly anticipated 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with additional coverage of one of the Conference Finals.

Major League Baseball (MLB)

Starting on October 7, 2023, stream the MLB National League Division Series. The subscription will also offer the MLB National League Championship Series and the 2024 MLB regular season, which will feature a game every Tuesday night throughout the season.

NCAA Men's Basketball

College basketball fans aren’t left out here either; B/R will offer the annual exciting March Madness with the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship. It will have all the same games that normally air on TBS, TNT, and truTV during the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, along with the Men’s Final Four and National Championship in March and April 2024.

National Basketball Association (NBA)

Basketball fans can gear up for the exciting NBA Opening Night on October 24, 2023, where you can watch the returning champions Denver Nuggets vs. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. After that, there will be 65 live NBA regular season games playing throughout the 2023-24 season, and it will be easy to stay up-to-speed on the all-new 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament starting November 14, 2023. The 2024 NBA Playoffs will air, and an exclusive presentation of the NBA Western Conference Finals. The 2024 NBA All-Star Saturday Night and the NBA All-Star Game will also air from February 16-18, 2024. This is the NBA All-Star Weekend, which is an annual basketball celebration. Saturday Night features the Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest, and iconic Slam Dunk Contest. The main event, the All-Star Game on Sunday, features the league's top players, chosen by fan, player, and media votes, facing off in a high-scoring exhibition match.

24 Hours of Le Mans

The 24 Hours of Le Mans, scheduled for June 15-16, 2024, in the iconic Le Mans, France, stands as a pinnacle of endurance racing. Running every year since 1923, this esteemed event pushes its teams to the limit, demanding speed, durability, and strategy. It's a key component of motorsport's Triple Crown, uniquely blending closed public roads with a specialized racing circuit. It attracts the world's best drivers and teams year after year, making it a highlight in the global motorsport calendar.

U.S. Soccer

You’ll have access to the U.S. Soccer Women’s and Men’s National Team games, and B/R will also be airing the annual SheBelieves Cup in 2024. The SheBelieves Cup, initiated by U.S. Soccer in 2016, is an annual invitational soccer tournament featuring four top women's national teams. Designed to inspire and empower women, the event attracts global powerhouses and promotes female ambition on and off the field.

The Match

Golf fans rejoice as the annual tournament The Match will appear on B/R. The Match is an annual golf event that started back in 2018. It pairs pro golfers with celebrities and athletes from various sports. Broadcasted exclusively on Bleacher Report, the tournament combines traditional golf play with side challenges and wagers, creating a mix of competition and entertainment. The unconventional appeal of this tournament has garnered a lot of attention from golf fans and the generally curious.

Inside the NBA

Originally from TNT's channel, Inside the NBA is an acclaimed postgame broadcast spotlighting NBA highlights and analysis. Led by Ernie Johnson and joined by NBA legends Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O'Neal, the show shines through with its blend of in-depth basketball discussions and funny banter. It has popular segments like Shaqtin' a Fool spotlighting many game bloopers, while EJ's Neato Stat of the Night offers more entertaining moments. Beyond its insightful coverage, the show's unscripted nature and host chemistry have cemented its status as a fan favorite, earning it numerous awards and a distinctive space in NBA media.