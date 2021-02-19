Today, Blizzard Entertainment kicks off its first-ever all-online convention with BlizzConline 2021. It's simply the place to be if you're waiting for the latest and greatest from World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Diablo, Overwatch, and more of Blizzard's wide world of strategy titles like Starcraft and Heroes of the Storm. The opening ceremony is just moments away. You can tune in via a variety of channels to watch along with fans all around the world. Here's where you can find the kick-off event, starting at 5pm ET (and you can find non-English channels here):

After the opening ceremony, the online convention will move to a variety of categories across six channels. Be sure to check out the Blizzconline 2021 schedule to know when your most-anticipated reveals will take place. Here's where you can watch your preferred titles:

BLIZZARD CHANNEL

WORLD OF WARCRAFT CHANNEL

DIABLO CHANNEL

HEARTHSTONE CHANNEL

OVERWATCH CHANNEL

STRATEGY CHANNEL – STARCRAFT II, WARCRAFT III, HEROES OF THE STORM

And if you want to get in on the limited edition merch, be sure to check out this write-up to see what's available, but act quickly, because these fandom-focused items are sure to go fast.

But if you miss out on a video panel, no worries; Blizzard's VOD system has you covered:

Miss out on a panel or event when it first aired? Check out the video archives to catch up or rewatch an epic moment, available subtitled in multiple languages.You can watch them by visiting the BlizzCon.com Schedule page after they air (look for the Play button on a segment, indicating archived video is available), or head to the YouTube channels below.

