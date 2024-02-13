Entering Season 14 is a major milestone for any show, but it also marks the final run of episodes for CBS's drama Blue Bloods. The police procedural, which has aired on the network since 2010, follows the Raegan family and their lives as cops in New York City. Frank Raegan (Tom Selleck) is the Police Commissioner; his oldest son, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), is an NYPD detective; his youngest son, Jamie (Will Estes), is an NYPD sergeant; and his daughter, Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is a district attorney. Each family member works a very different role within the law enforcement system, and their stories, while sometimes intertwining, come together at each episode's Sunday supper.

Blue Bloods was created by Mitchell Burgess and Robin Green, both of whom were executive producers and writers on The Sopranos from 1999 to 2006. It has found success internationally, being broadcast in the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia. Throughout its run, the show has won several awards and earned a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Stunt Coordination." For those who have stuck with the show for the last fourteen years, saying goodbye to this television staple will surely be difficult. For all you need to know about how to catch the final season, check out the info below.

The Blue Bloods final season will be split into two parts. The first ten episodes of Season 14 will premiere on CBS on February 16 at 10 pm/9 pm Central. The second part of Season 14 will air as part of CBS's fall 2024 lineup.

Will 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Be On Streaming?

Those with Paramount+ with Showtime are able to watch episodes of Blue Bloods live as they air on cable. For those with a regular Paramount+ subscription, episodes will be available to stream the day after they premiere on television. Currently, all past seasons of Blue Bloods are available to stream on Paramount+. Subscriptions for the streaming service start at $5.99/month and go up to $11.99/month depending on the package chosen.

Watch The Trailer For 'Blue Bloods' Season 14

While there isn't a full-length trailer for Season 14, check out the exclusive sneak peek of the season from CBS.

What Is The 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode Schedule?

While episodes of Blue Bloods are usually separated with a week in between, there are only three confirmed episode dates for Season 14.

Episode # Title Release Date 1 "Loyalty" February 16, 2024 2 "Dropping Bombs" February 23, 2024 3 "Fear No Evil" March 1, 2024

More Shows Like 'Blue Bloods' You Can Watch Right Now

'NYPD Blue' (1993-2005)

Until Grey's Anatomy surpassed it in 2016, NYPD Blue was ABC's longest-running primetime one-hour drama series, airing on the channel from 1993 to 2005. The show told the story of the fictional 15th precinct detective squad located in Manhattan. NYPD Blue was a favorite with viewers who thought the portrayal of life as a detective in New York City, although some of its subject matter was a shock to audiences. Two NYPD Blue episodes are ranked on TV Guide's "100 Greatest Episodes of All Time."

The series was created by Steven Bochco and David Milch, producers who were no strangers to police procedural dramas. The two created the popular show Hill Street Blues, which ran for seven seasons, and Brooklyn South, another project revolving around the lives of police officers. The cast of NYPD Blue included Dennis Franz (City of Angels), Gordon Clapp (Chicago Fire), James McDaniel (Malcolm X), and Bill Brochtrup (Major Crimes), and it ran for twelve seasons.

'Law & Order' (1990-)

Law & Order is a program with a lot of history. While its original run lasted from 1999 to 2010, it was announced in 2021 that the show would be returning, and after an eleven-year hiatus, Law & Order was back with its twenty-first season in 2022. Law & Order's unique formula of having the first half of the episode revolve around the investigation of a crime while the second half focuses on the prosecution of the defendant is a signature mark of the show and part of what makes it so popular. The series also pulls many of its storylines from crimes that were popular in real-life headlines, although they often change certain information about the case to fit the episode better. Created by Dick Wolf, the series struggled before it found a home on NBC, and now it is one of the most instantly recognizable programs on television.

Only by hearing a moment of its opening theme composed by Mike Post, or the now-iconic "clang" sound that is a staple of the show, even those who have never watched Law & Order are able to recognize it. No one in the Law & Order cast has been in more episodes than actor Sam Waterston (Grace and Frankie), who appeared in 405 before he exited the show after seventeen seasons. Other cast members who made their mark on the show are S. Epartha Merkerson (Lincoln), Jerry Orbach (Dirty Dancing), Steven Hill (The Firm), and Jesse L. Martin (Rent).

'Shades of Blue' (2016-2018)

Shades of Blue stars Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) as New York City police officer Harlee alongside Ray Liotta (Goodfellas) as FBI agent Matt. The plot follows Harlee and Matt as they work together on an anti-corruption task force; however, there's a twist: Harlee framed her ex-husband for murder and bribed Matt to help her cover it up. This bribery is a habit for Harlee and complicates her work life and her home life with her teenage daughter.

Created by Adi Hasak, the series ran for three seasons on NBC and was filmed on location in New York City. Lopez was praised for her performance as Harlee and won a People's Choice Award for the role in 2017. Other cast members included Drea de Matteo (The Sopranos), Dayo Okeniyi (Dark Matter), Vincent Laresca (The Amazing Spider-Man), Hampton Fluker (The Blind Side), and Sarah Jeffrey (Charmed).

