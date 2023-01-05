The life of crime is a complicated one, especially when there’s family involved. BMF (a.k.a Black Mafia Family) is making its highly-anticipated return with Season 2. Adapted from the true story of the Black Mafia Family, the crime drama television series centers on the rags-to-riches story of the organization’s two ringleaders-slash-brothers: Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T." Flenory. From money laundering to drug trafficking, the brothers do whatever they can to establish their business, and at the same time, make a name for themselves on both a national and global level - all in the name of pursuing the American dream.

BMF stars Demetrius Flenory Jr., the son of the real-life Demetrius “Meech” Flenory, playing none other than his father. Da’Vinchi stars as Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. Other cast members include Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, La La Anthony, and Kelly Hu. A couple of big names are expected to appear in Season 2 as guest appearances, notably, SNL cast member Leslie Jones, Caresha Romeka Brownlee of hip-hop duo City Girls, and Academy-Award-winning actress Mo'Nique.

Here’s where you can watch Season 2 of BMF.

Image via Starz

Related:‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 3 Trailer Shows Forest Whitaker Is Still in Charge

Is BMF Season 2 Streaming Online?

Absolutely! You can check out BMF Season 2 on Starz.

How Many Episodes Are in BMF Season 2?

Image via Starz

Unlike the first season, which only had eight episodes, BMF Season 2 will have a total of ten episodes. Each episode has an average running time of 52 minutes.

When Can You Stream BMF Season 2?

Better mark your calendars! Season 2 of BMF premieres on January 6, 2023. Each episode will be released on a weekly basis, with its final episode on March 17, 2023.

Watch on Starz

Can You Stream BMF Season 2 Without Starz?

Unfortunately, that wouldn’t be possible. Both Season 1 and Season 2 of BMF are available exclusively on Starz. Not subscribed to Starz yet? Don’t worry! A plan typically costs $8.99/month. If you’re lucky, you might chance upon special offers, with subscription plans as low as $2/month for 2 months.

Is There a Trailer for BMF Season 2?

The trailer for BMF Season 2 was released by Starz on November 26, 2022. Still set in late 1980s Detroit, the new season sees the return of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory (Flenory Jr.) and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory (Da’Vinchi) as they climb their way out of poverty and create what’s now considered as one of the country’s most influential crime families: Black Mafia Family. In this season, Meech is even more serious about the business, and his sights are set outside of Detroit. Meanwhile, Terry plans on getting his education at school while establishing a legitimate car-ride service with his dad. But throughout the season, chaos ensues and the two brothers unite.

Despite being at risk of losing everything, the duo strives to become stronger than ever and implement a new vision for themselves and their company. Developing alliances along the way, such as Goldie, a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner who ensures Meech has his future settled out. The brothers face virtually insurmountable difficulties as they expand the business beyond Detroit to Lansing, Ohio, and even the South, eventually coming face-to-face with a bloody battle for the reigning territory and a devastating discovery regarding a member of their own crew.

What Is BMF About?

Image via Starz

BMF is based on the true American story of a pair of brothers behind the Southwest Detroit-based Black Mafia Family. The two brothers, the charismatic ringleader Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and the much more business-savvy Terry “Southwest T.” Flenory, not only established themselves as a notoriously prominent drug trade business but have also cemented their positions as icons in the world of hip hop. Rooted in “love, family, and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream”, BMF follows the brothers’ partnership as their family loyalty is tested while chasing after their risky ambitions.

Related:Streaming Platform Starz Play Rebranding to Lionsgate+ Around the Globe

What Was Production Like for BMF?

BMF was created by Randy Huggins and executive produced by Curtis Jackson, more famously known as the legendary rapper, actor, and businessman 50 Cent. News of Jackson developing the show circulated in July 2019, but it was only until April 2020 that Starz gave the thumbs up for the series. Principal photography was conducted in January 2021, with most of the filming taking place in Atlanta and Detroit - staying true to the original Black Mafia Family’s home grounds. The first season aired on September 26, 2021, with the second season set to be released on January 6, 2023.

More Shows on Starz You Can Watch Now

Image via Starz

Outlander - based on Diana Gabaldon's novel series, Outlander is an epic saga of sorts that transcends multitudes of genres, spanning from romance, science fiction, and history, to adventure. The series follows Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe), a married military nurse from 1945 who is inexplicably transported back in time to 1743 Scotland. When Claire is forced to marry Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), a handsome young Scottish warrior, she must listen to her heart and choose between two vastly different men in two irreconcilable worlds.

Watch on Starz

The Serpent Queen - The series revolves around Catherine de Medici (Samantha Morton) is recognized as one of the longest-serving rulers in French history. Catherine's story is told in flashbacks as she explains her acts and teaches her new servant girl, Rahima, the lessons she's learned (Sennia Nanua). Catherine (Liv Hill), a teenage orphan, marries the 16th-century French court at the age of 14. On her wedding night, however, Catherine discovers that her new husband is in love with Diane de Poitiers (Ludivine Sagnier), a stunning lady-in-waiting twice his age. With her future now uncertain and little possibility of becoming pregnant, Catherine must quickly figure out who she can trust.

Watch on Starz

Power - Also executive produced by 50 Cent, Power centers on the main character James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), a brilliant, charming, but straightforward drug dealer known as "Ghost." He wants to escape the life of crime and keep things straight by running a nightclub. St. Patrick attempts to juggle those two lives while evading the police, navigating his collapsing marriage, and managing shifting business ties.

Watch on Starz