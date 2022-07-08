Ghosts aren't always out for a haunting. Sometimes, they just want to see some partying, wild nights, and final swings at popularity. Boo, Bitch is Netflix's upcoming limited series, with just eight episodes, that is all comedy with just a dash of the supernatural. A collaborative creative team constructed the original story. The show is co-created by Lauren Iungerich, who is largely known for her work in creating and writing the well-loved coming-of-age drama On My Block. Iungerich is joined by Erin Ehrlich, who's known for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Awkward. These two leading women adapted Boo, Bitch from the original script, which was written by Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak. Perhaps the most remarkable producer on this list is Lana Condor, who executively produces whilst also playing the mostly-dead high school senior, Erika Vu.

Erika Vu and her best friend, Lea (Jami Alex), are in their final stretch of high school when they make a pact to spend their last months partying, rebelling, and not giving any Fs. This reckless spree is abruptly cut short when a freak accident leaves Erika dead--but also not dead. Walking as a ghost that people can see, Erika is initially horrified but then sees this as her opportunity to do all she ever wanted to when she was living, and for as long as she can.

Coming this July, Boo, Bitch will usher in a fresh wave of carefree summer content. Here's how you can watch this fun new show.

Is Boo, Bitch Streaming Online?

Boo, Bitch begins streaming July 8, 2022, on Netflix. All the episodes are set to release at once, as is usual for Netflix, so get set for a hilarious weekend binge.

Is Boo, Bitch Available on Other Streaming Services?

Being a Netflix Original Series, it will not be available on any other streaming service. If you don't have a Netflix subscription, you can get one now with plans starting at $9.99.

More Shows and Movies Like Boo, Bitch That You Can Watch Now

To amp up the hype for this Netflix series of melodrama and the undead, or if you watched Boo, Bitch and still want more, here's our top list of shows and films that are hilarious, over-the-top, and only slightly uncanny.

Being Human (2009-2013): Toby Whithouse, known for Doctor Who and The Game (2014), writes and creates the BBC Three series Being Human. Things for flatmates Annie Sawyer (Lenora Crichlow), George Sands (Russell Tovey), and John Mitchell (Aidan Turner) are anything but simple as they attempt to live normal lives in Bristol, England. Mitchell is a vampire attempting to go blood-free, Sands is a werewolf who rebukes his monstrous state, and Sawyer is a ghost who struggles with her loneliness. The three navigate the complications of supernatural existence while hiding their true identities in the real world.

Jeremy Carver and Anna Fricke developed a Syfy series of the same name based on Whithouse's successful BBC television series of the same name. This North American remake starts off with the same premise, with a vampire, ghost, and werewolf joining forces to survive a human lifestyle and sharing a flat together. The character backgrounds change slightly with the remake, as do the trajectory of their stories. Included are vampire Aidan Waite (Sam Witwer), ghost Sally Malik (Meaghan Rath), and werewolf Josh Levison (Sam Huntington). All five seasons of the original series are streaming now on Vudu and the remake is streaming now on AMC+.

Julie and the Phantoms (2020): David Hoge and Dan Cross, who executive produced the Nickelodeon superhero comedy series The Thundermans, created the musical comedy-drama television series Julie and the Phantoms. The show is an American adaptation of the Brazilian family-friendly comedy series Julie e os Fantasmas. Julie Molina (Madison Reyes) is a young musician mourning her mother's death while struggling to survive high school. When three ghosts magically appear in her studio, she is shocked to realize they are the dead band members of the Phantoms, a 1995 musical group, and people can see them when they play music. Julie becomes their lead singer, and with their help, finds her confidence and first love along the way. Julie and the Phantoms has one season that is streaming now on Netflix.

Ghosts (2021-Present): Adapted from a British sitcom of the same name, Ghosts is an American sitcom created by various members of the Horrible Histories troupe. Samantha Arondeker (Rose McIver) is a journalist who inherits a country house from a distant relative and moves in with her husband, Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar). Their marital bliss is interrupted when they discover that ghosts haunt their home. When Samantha survives a near-death experience, she finds she can see and communicate with the restless spirits. Unfortunately, her husband cannot. Season 1 of Ghosts is streaming now on Paramount+. A second season was announced in January 2022.

Blithe Spirit (2020): Edward Hall, a Downton Abbey director, directed the British comedy film Blithe Spirit, which is a film adaptation of Noël Coward's 1941 comic play. Charles Condomine (Dan Stevens) is a writer suffering writer's block, and in desperate need of inspiration, he hires medium Madam Arcati (Judi Dench) to conduct a séance at his home. Some harmless evening fun gets complicated, however, when playing with the supernatural results in summoning Charles's dead wife, Elvera (Leslie Mann). Elvera isn't too happy to see Charles has remarried with Ruth (Isla Fisher) and intends to cause as much drama as she can before anyone can figure how to send her back to the afterlife. Blithe Spirit is available for purchase on Amazon and Vudu.

Ghost Town (2008): David Koepp, who wrote Jurassic Park (1993) and Mission: Impossible (1995), directed and co-wrote the comedy film Ghost Town. Bertram Pincus (Ricky Gervais) is a socially awkward dentist who unexpectedly gains the ability to communicate with ghosts. One of these phantoms is Frank Herlihy (Greg Kinnear), who makes a deal with Bertram. He'll keep the other ghosts away if Bertram takes care of Frank's unfinished business with his living wife, Gwen (Téa Leoni). What follows is a tale of mishaps, deception, and bumbling love. Ghost Town is streaming now on HBO Max.