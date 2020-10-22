How to Watch ‘Borat 2’: Release Date, Streaming Details & Everything You Need to Know

Borat 2 hasn’t even launched yet, and Sacha Baron Cohen’s surprise sequel is already dominating headlines and causing quite a stir thanks to a damning scene featuring one of America’s top political figures. It’s also racking up positive reviews. So if you want to know exactly what everyone’s talking about, you’re definitely going to want to watch this one when it drops.

The sequel, officially titled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, sees the return of Cohen as the title character, Borat Sadigyev, who returns to America from Khazakstan more than a decade after his first visit, with a mission to offer “prodigious bribe to American Regime”. This time, he’s accompanied by his daughter (played by Maria Bakalova), who might just be the bribe in question.

But Borat 2 won’t be following Cohen’s 2006 original into theaters, where it took home $262 worldwide. Instead, it’s heading directly to streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 23. If you’re not familiar with the service, you might be wondering how to watch the Subsequent Moviefilm, so we’ve got a handy guide to make sure you don’t miss it.

Where Is Borat 2 Streaming?

Amazon Prime Video secured the exclusive rights to the Borat sequel at the end of September, following our exclusive report that Cohen had already shot and screened the film in secret.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video after launching on October 23. Here’s the official landing page for the film, in case you want to bookmark it. If you don’t want to watch online, you can also access Prime Video via the Prime Video app on Fire TV Stick, Roku, Apple TV, and X-Box, among other providers.

Is Borat 2 Available to Rent?

As an Amazon exclusive, Borat is not launching with an individual rental option but will be available to all Prime Video subscribers via the streaming service. Access to Amazon Prime Video is included with an annual Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 a year or $12.99 a month.

If you don’t want to drop that much coin just to watch the new Borat movie, there’s good news! Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial for any new subscribers.

What Time Does Borat 2 Start Streaming?

Amazon has not officially announced the launch time for the Borat sequel, but the streaming service often debuts new titles at 12:00 a.m. GMT, which means that you might be able to watch it as soon as Thursday night, depending on your time zone.

If you want to ensure you’re among the first to see the film, you can register for the Borat live-watch party, which kicks off at 6:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, October 22nd. The screening will be followed by a live Q&A and dance party with Borat himself.

Is the First Borat Movie Streaming?

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006) is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. But if you want to revisit the original, you shouldn’t wait! The original film is scheduled to leave Prime on November 1 and is not currently streaming anywhere else.

For more, watch Cohen’s chaotic in-character interview with Jimmy Kimmel, and be sure to check out Stop Hate for Profit, the campaign Cohen is working on with the Anti-Defamation League to stop the spread of hate, white supremacy, and disinformation on social media.