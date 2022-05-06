Bosch: Legacy, a spin-off of Amazon Prime Video’s original streaming series Bosch, was announced in November 2021 and is now releasing on Amazon's free streaming service, Freevee (formerly IMDb TV). The plot of Bosch: Legacy focuses on the new challenges and investigations of the titular character, Hieronymus "Harry" Bosch. From an Army Special Forces officer to an LAPD detective, and now a private investigator, Bosch has had quite a ride. After serving the city of Los Angeles, Harry is now setting out as a private eye and continues his relentless pursuit of justice.

The character of Harry Bosch is inspired by and based on the bestselling detective novel series by Michael Connelly. Titus Welliver continues to play the titular character and lead protagonist, Harry Bosch, along with a talented cast, including Mimi Rogers, Madison Lintz, Stephen A. Chang, Denise G. Sanchez, Phil Morris, Steven Flynn, and others. In May 2022, ahead of the release of Season 1, Bosch: Legacy has been renewed for a second season as well. Before the new series launches, check out this guide below to find out how and where you can stream Bosch: Legacy.

Is Bosch: Legacy Streaming Online?

Bosch: Legacy has been picked up by Amazon Freevee and will be available for streaming on the same network. Amazon Freevee is an ad-supported video-on-demand streaming service owned by the e-commerce giant, Amazon. Formerly, a streaming service by IMDb and known as Freedive, the streaming channel was renamed IMDb TV and finally to Amazon Freevee in April 2022.

When Is the Bosch: Legacy Premiere?

Bosch: Legacy premieres on Friday, May 6, 2022, only on Amazon Freevee. The first four episodes will release on the day of the premiere, followed by two new episodes every Friday.

Can You Watch Bosch: Legacy Without Amazon Freevee?

Since the show is based on an Amazon Prime Original crime drama, and Freevee is an Amazon property, Bosch: Legacy is exclusively available on the same. So, no, you cannot access the show on any other streaming service. However, the good news is that Freevee, as the name has it, is a free but ad-supported streaming channel.

You can easily sign up on Freevee and watch unlimited movies, shows, originals, and live entertainment at absolutely no cost. There’s the option of bookmarking the show’s web page on your browser and directly visiting the landing page on Amazon Freevee when the series releases. You can use this link for that. Otherwise, if you don’t want to watch on the computer, you can easily download the app on your Android or Apple devices. The streaming service is available on all smart devices and computers, including smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, and gaming consoles like PS and XBOX. The only thing is that you’ll have to sit through occasional ads, like a traditional television-watching experience.

How Many Episodes Does Bosch: Legacy Have (And When Are They Coming Out)?

As per the latest announcements, Bosch: Legacy has 10, one-hour episodes. The first two episodes stream together on the same day of the release, i.e on May 6, 2022. This will be followed by two-episodes weekly, until May 27, 2022.

Here’s the list of all the episodes for Bosch: Legacy Season 1:

Episode 1: "The Wrong Side of Goodbye", May 6, 2022

Episode 2: "Pumped", May 6, 2022

Episode 3: "Message in a Bottle", May 6, 2022

Episode 4: "Horseshoes and Hand Grenades", May 6, 2022

Episode 5: "Plan B", May 13, 2022

Episode 6: "Chain of Authenticity", May 13, 2022

Episode 7: "One of Your Own", May 20, 2022

Episode 8: "Bloodline", May 20, 2022

Episode 9: "Cat Got a Name?", May 27, 2022

Episode 10: "Always/All Ways," May 27, 2022

When Is the Bosch: Legacy Season 1 Finale?

The final two episodes of the crime drama series, “Cat Got a Name?” and “Always/All Ways” will stream on Friday, May 27, 2022

Watch the Bosch: Legacy Trailer

Amazon Freevee launched the first teaser trailer for Bosch: Legacy in March 2022, followed by the first official trailer for Season 1 in mid-April, 2022. The teaser focuses more on Harry’s daughter, Madeline “Maddie” Bosch (Madison Lintz), and her dynamics with her father. Maddie has now joined the LAPD following in her father’s footsteps and wants to become a great detective just like her father, but she has her own approach to seeking justice.

The full-length trailer is more about Harry in his new role as a P.I. He teams up with his old enemy, attorney Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers), and tries to solve cases with her. When Chandler’s ways lead to a dead-end, Harry decides to take things into his own hands and seek justice his way. Both the trailers show that the new chapter of Harry’s life is not only about his change of job and fighting for justice but also about the new dynamics in his old relationships.

What Is Bosch: Legacy About?

The plot of Bosch: Legacy takes off two years after the end of Bosch. Harry Bosch is now retired from the LAPD but has become a private investigator. But he finds it challenging to work his original way without the authority that he had on his job. Meanwhile, Maddie Bosch’s role also becomes prominent. She is now a rookie officer at the LAPD and is learning her way through the system, but following her father’s lead.

The new series is also about exploring the changing relationships and navigating the new dynamics with his people. For instance, Bosch is working with his old rival, attorney Chandler. From being adversaries, they have learned to work together. Chandler’s trust in the legal system is broken and now she leaves it to Harry to find justice his way. Similarly, Maddie and Harry will also go through an evolution of their relationship. Though both are on the same side of the law, they have their individual approaches to solving crimes and seeking justice.

Should You Watch Bosch Before Watching Bosch: Legacy?

The answer to this is both yes and no. You don’t need to watch Bosch to follow Bosch: Legacy, but it’ll be useful if you want to get an idea of the background of Harry Bosch, Maddie, Honey Chandler, and other recurring characters. The all-new series is a spin-off and not really an extension. Yes, it is kind of a sequel to the story arc of the lead protagonist but you can look at it as a fresh story, where the plot begins with the retirement of an LAPD detective. Although there are some important characters returning from the original series, Bosch: Legacy explores new plotlines with the very same characters. And it's most likely that there’ll be references to the past of these characters in flashbacks or otherwise.

So, to sum up, you can watch Bosch and get an overall picture of what the story and the characters are all about. Or, you can start watching Bosch: Legacy as a new show altogether. And in case you are planning to watch Bosch, all seven seasons of the crime drama series are available on Amazon Prime Video.

