It's been a month since Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1 landed on Netflix, and its successful turnaround furthers the show's popularity as one of the most watched on the streaming service. Based on Julia Quinn's best-selling novels, the series follows the Bridgerton family of eight, each season centering on a love story involving one of the siblings. This season in particular focuses on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), who returns to society from an exploratory trip across Europe. As he comes back home, the pressure to find a suitable match feels real, but he tries to lie low on the possibility of marriage. That is until his old friend, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), requests his help to find a suitor.

The series has three seasons thus far, with the latter being split into two parts. Yet, aside from the main book-to-screen adaptation, there is also a spin-off from the Bridgerton universe that offers further insight into a few of the characters that are present in the Ton. In case you aren't sure where to begin when it comes to watching the show and the prequel in chronological order, or by release date, this guide has got you covered with a breakdown of which of them to watch first.

'Bridgerton' Series in Order of Release

Title Release Date Bridgerton Season 1 December 25, 2020 Bridgerton Season 2 March 25, 2022 Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story May 4, 2023 Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1 May 16, 2024 Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 June 13, 2024

'Bridgerton' Series in Chronological Order

'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

Despite coming out last year, technically, the right way to watch Bridgerton is to experience Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story first. After all, it takes place in 1761 and focuses on the sovereign that governs the Ton. The show gives further insight into her rise to the throne upon marrying King George III (Corey Mylchreest). The series shows Queen Charlotte (India Ria Armaterteifio) arriving just in time for her wedding to a man she meets minutes before walking down the aisle. Although they have a pleasant first encounter, their marriage goes through various ups and downs, given George's mental state (which wasn't properly treated at the time). In addition to their love story, Queen Charlotte also learns to live up to the expectations of being a ruler, trying to produce an heir and hosting lavish balls.

It is through Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story that fans of the show can further comprehend the queen's over-the-top personality in the Bridgerton universe, and her urge to find husbands for her hand-picked diamonds of the season. The spin-off also shows how she became friends with her right-hand-man Brimsley (Sam Clemmett) and her right-hand-woman Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas), including how the latter was able to outgrow the unfortunate circumstances she endured in a loveless marriage.

'Bridgerton' Season 1

After Queen Charlotte's story unfolds, a lot of time passes before Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) begins her quest for a husband. Upon her debut in society in 1813, she makes quite an impression on the queen, who endorses her as the diamond of the season. As Daphne struggles to find a suitor who doesn't mind standing up to her older brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), she bonds with Simon (Regé-Jean Page), the Duke of Hastings. They pretend to be courting each other, in an attempt to raise Daphne's chances of getting married. Yet, through playing pretend, they soon begin to "burn" for each other.

Season 1 is the official introduction to the members of the Bridgerton family as well as other members of the Ton who continue to be present on the show later on. When the main love story isn't occupying the screen, viewers get to know the Featheringtons, another important family that the show focuses on.

'Bridgerton' Season 2

Once Daphne and the Duke fall in love, it is Anthony's turn to secure a match. The viscount sees Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) as the ideal lady to get married to since she is the perfect blend of smart, sweet, and beautiful. Yet, her protective sister Kate (Simone Ashley) keeps getting on Anthony's nerves, as the two bicker around while he is pursuing Edwina. Their distaste for each other transitions to romance, but their longing for something more isn't what the viscount pictured for himself, leading the character to be at a crossroads between a marriage of convenience or a marriage out of love.

Although Season 2 is primarily focused on Anthony's lead-up to finding a suitable wife, it also gives insight into other Bridgerton siblings, especially Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Eloise (Claudia Jesse). Benedict furthers his love for the arts by attending an art school, where he feels free of the pressures of the Ton. Eloise, on the other hand, begins to be drawn by women's rights pamphlets and develops a connection with a paperboy named Theo (Calam Lynch) despite him being of a lower standing. The Featheringtons also occupy a lot of screen time, as their financial struggles lie in the hands of Cousin Jack (Rupert Young).

'Bridgerton' Season 3, Part 1

Last month, Bridgerton returned for Season 3, this time centered on Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. These two characters were close friends in previous seasons of the show, hinting that they would eventually get paired up. As Penelope struggles to find a match three years after her society debut in Season 1, she decides to ask Colin for help, given how easy it is for him to be outgoing. The more they spend time together, the more their feelings go from strictly platonic to a budding romance. With Lord Debling's (Sam Phillips) growing interest in Penelope, Colin must decide whether to open up about his feelings towards her before it is too late to do so.

Season 3, Part 1 hones in on Penelope and Colin's growing bond, but it also follows other subplots. Particularly, Francesca Bridgerton's (Hannah Dodd) big introduction to the Ton as the next Bridgerton lady awaiting a marriage proposal. Even though her shyness was initially deemed a challenge when it came to finding a match that she could relate to, Francesca soon finds comfort in John Sterling's (Victor Alli) company. Another side character that gets more time onscreen this season is Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen), who, like Penelope, is in her third year looking for a husband. The time is ticking for her to finally find someone since her family is no longer able to afford new dresses or constantly attend balls.

'Bridgerton' Season 3, Part 2

Instead of releasing Season 3 in its entirety, Netflix decided to keep Bridgerton fans longing for more by splitting it into two parts. Part 2 will come out on June 13, and carry on after Colin and Penelope get engaged. Although this is great news for Penelope in the sense that she has finally found someone to marry, it is also complicated for her to be with him when her relationship with Eloise is currently rocky. After Eloise discovers Lady Whistledown's identity at the end of Season 2, the two best friends have their bond shattered by the anonymous writer of the pamphlets that the Ton reads frequently. Now that Penelope and Colin are on their way to the altar, the writer's identity hangs by a thread and will be the main subject of Season 3, Part 2.

The Featherington arc will continue to unravel as Portia Featherington (Polly Walker) takes drastic measures to ensure that the family's estate remains in the house. With Penelope getting married soon, the wedding news will likely help them continue to keep their finances stable. Not to mention that the Featherington sisters also hope to produce an heir to dispute who will take on the title of Lady Featherington.