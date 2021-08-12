The final season of the hit series Brooklyn Nine-Nine comes to television on August 12th, 2021. The show stars Andy Samberg as the fun-loving detective, Jake Peralta. Jake and the rest of his co-workers in Brooklyn’s ninety-ninth precinct have brought joy to millions for the past decade. They’ve survived cancellation, switching networks from FOX to NBC, and will finally ride off into the distance like Alan Ladd in Shane. The final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is bittersweet, but we can’t see what the team behind the show has in store.

This pandemic has changed how we consume entertainment. Movies are going to streaming services, the Olympics aired on Peacock, and we still have good old basic cable. Today, we’re going to explain the various ways you can watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8.

What Is Brooklyn Nine-Nine About?

Writers Michael Schur and Dan Goor conceived the idea of the comedy during their time working on another NBC hit, Park and Recreation. Oftentimes television highlights the dramatic elements of being a police officer, so Schur and Goor thought it would be interesting to approach the concept from a more comedic angle.

The series takes us into the lives of Detective Jake Peralta (Samberg) and his colleagues. Whether they're pursuing the Pontiac bandit, going undercover, or just having fun in the office, the officers and detectives of the Nine-Nine know how to have a good time. Alongside Samberg, the show features the incredible cast of Melissa Fumero (Amy Santiago), Jo Lo Truglio (Charles Boyle), Stephanie Beatriz (Rosa Diaz), Terry Crews (Lt. Terry Jeffers), and Andre Braugher (Capt. Raymond Holt).

Much like Parks and Rec, Brooklyn Nine-Nine manages to balance its cast’s goofy, immature antics with solid character growth and maturity. The cast really brings these characters to life, and that balance of heart and humor is what makes the series so special.

How Can I Catch Up on Seasons 1-7?

The first seven seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine are available to stream on Hulu and Peacock Premium.

Where Can I Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Television?

You will be able to watch the season eight premiere of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on August 12th, 2021, at 8:00 pm Eastern Time. Season eight will premiere on NBC, where the series has lived for the past three years. Two new episodes will air every Thursday until the final two episodes air back-to-back.

Will Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Final Season Be Available on Streaming?

Yes, the Nine-Nine will be available on both Hulu and Peacock Premium the day after it airs on NBC. The network has a contract with Hulu, so all their programming goes to the streaming service after it premieres. This means you can watch on both Hulu and Peacock Premium.

How Many Episodes Will Be in Season 8?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 will be significantly shorter than the previous seasons, with only ten episodes.

What Is Season 8 About?

We don’t have much information regarding storylines or plot details, but we know that the season saw a major overhaul last year. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, writer Dan Goor felt they needed to start from scratch after conversations with the cast and crew. The series follows a group of police officers, captains, and detectives. The subject of police brutality is unavoidable for the series.

Actor Terry Crews said: "We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations, and we hope through this we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year. We have an opportunity, and we plan to use it in the best way possible. Our showrunner Dan Goor, they had four episodes all ready to go, and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over….”

The final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will surely be something special.

