Hint: Saying his name five times in front of a screen will not make the movie appear.

It has been a really, really long wait for this movie. But despite how long it’s taken to arrive, Candyman is finally here. Partly a reboot and partly a sequel to the original 1992 movie of the same name, Candyman reimagines the story of the supernatural serial killer in modern times.

The movie stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo. And reprising their roles from the first movie, we have Vanessa Estelle Williams as Anne-Marie McCoy and Tony Todd as the Candyman. The R-rated sequel is directed by Nia DaCosta and written by DaCosta, Jordan Peele, and Win Rosenfeld.

Trailers and promotional material for Candyman have teased a gory, mind-bending thriller and expectations are riding high on this movie. So we’re here to answer every question you have about where to watch the film, whether it will be available online, and when it will arrive in theaters.

RELATED:New 'Candyman' Behind-the-Scenes Video Reveals the Legacy of the Slasher Icon

What Is Candyman 2021 About?

The Candyman started out as a character in a short story by Clive Barker (who also created Hellraiser) called “The Forgotten”. In the 1992 movie, the Candyman is an urban legend in Chicago who is believed to kill anyone who says his name five times in a mirror. The film has since spawned two sequels, not counting the new one.

The new Candyman has been called a “spiritual sequel” and focuses on Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who was kidnapped by the Candyman as an infant in the original movie. Now an adult and a visual artist, Anthony rediscovers the myth of the Candyman and learns of the spirit’s harrowing origin story. But when he channels this newfound knowledge into his art, Anthony unwittingly sets off a series of events that threaten his sanity and the lives of the people around him.

Is Candyman Streaming Online?

At the moment, no. While a lot of the movies that premiered in 2021 have been released simultaneously on both streaming and in theaters, Candyman is going to be arriving exclusively in theaters, at least for now.

Of course, there’s always the chance that the movie could get a streaming release further down the line. But for now, you’ll have to head to the theaters to watch the film.

When Will Candyman Arrive on Digital or VOD?

Even though Candyman will have an exclusive theatrical release, the door is still open for the movie to end up on Video-On-Demand after its initial run. This is entirely dependent on how well the movie does in theaters but it could get an early release on Digital or VOD.

Universal Pictures, the movie’s distributor, has previously released some of their 2021 films via Premium Video-On-Demand (PVOD) after a few weeks in theaters. The Forever Purge, for example, was out on PVOD within a month of its theatrical premiere. It is possible that something similar could happen with Candyman but right now, this is still speculation, and nothing is set in stone. So for the time being, you will have to head out of your home to watch the movie. If you dare…

Is Candyman in Movie Theaters?

Image via Universal

Candyman will be premiering in theatres in the United States on August 27, 2021. This is well over a year after the movie’s original release date. Before we got this current date, the movie’s release was delayed three times.

Initially, the film was scheduled to premiere on July 12, 2020. But as was the case with most of the movies of 2020, Candyman too had its release postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Delay number one pushed the movie to September 25, 2020. Delay number two took it to October 16, 2020 (which would have made it the perfect Halloween watch). And then delay number three got the movie to its current release date. Hopefully, there won’t be another one.

The pandemic situation had made it impossible for movie fans to go to the theaters for a long time but things have gotten better. That said, now that the number of coronavirus cases is surging due to the Delta variant, your local theaters may choose to return to masking and distanced seating for the time being. So do take every precaution and check your state's most recent safety guidelines before you book your tickets for the show. And if you’re wondering what’s scarier, the Candyman or COVID-19, the answer is COVID-19.

Where to Stream Previous Candyman Movies Right Now

If you’d like to watch the three previous Candyman movies, you can now stream all of them online. Now, you don’t necessarily have to watch them all. Only the first movie has any direct ties confirmed to the new Candyman and even then, you should be able to enjoy the new one without having seen the original. That said, the Candyman movies are cult classics and definitely worth checking out.

Candyman (1992): The original movie features Virginia Madsen as Helen Lyle, a graduate student who is writing a thesis on urban legends. Her research brings her to the legend of the "Candyman" and she becomes entangled in the sadistic spirit’s vengeful plans.

Watch it on Peacock

Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (1995): The first sequel to Candyman, this film moves the story from Chicago to New Orleans. Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh focuses on a schoolteacher named Annie Tarrant (played by Kelly Rowan) who accidentally becomes the target of the Candyman.

Watch it on Amazon

Candyman: Day of the Dead (1999): Set in 2020, Candyman: Day of the Dead sees the ghostly murderer return from the grave on the eve of the Day of the Dead. This time, he goes after an LA art gallery owner named Caroline McKeever (Donna D'Errico) who is the daughter of Annie Tarrant. Day of the Dead is considered the worst of the Candyman movies but you could still watch it, even if it’s only to complete the series.

Watch it on Hulu

KEEP READING:2021 Movie Release Dates: Here's What's Coming to Theaters This Year

Share Share Tweet Email

Marvel's Real-Life 'What If...?' Continued: 5 More Failed Movie Adaptations From Before the MCU How could we forget 'Howard the Duck'?

Read Next