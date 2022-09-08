Welcome back to Radiator Springs, a little town along Route 66. For those that don’t know about this iconic town, it’s the heart and soul of the 2006 Pixar film Cars. Now, following two sequels in 2011 and 2017, Pixar is diving into this popular animated franchise once again with a brand-new TV series, titled Cars On The Road.

This series will follow best friends, race car Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) and tow truck Mater (Larry the Cable Guy), as they embark on a cross-country adventure to attend the wedding of Mater’s sister. Along the way, they’ll meet up with some old friends like Sally (Bonnie Hunt), Ramone (Cheech Marin), Filmore (Lloyd Sherr), and more than a few surprises. Lightning and Mater will also make new friends in their travels like a monster truck named Ivy (Qunita Brunson).

Behind the scenes, the series is written (and partially directed) by long-time Pixar alum Steve Purcell, who was also the creative mind behind the comic book/TV/videogame series Sam and Max.

Before jumping into where and when you can watch this upcoming series, why not check out the exciting trailer first?

Image via Pixar

Related:‘Cars on the Road’: Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Watch the Trailer for Cars on the Road:

The series’ official trailer was released in early August 2022, and it undoubtedly shows that traveling across the United States has never looked quite so insane. The trailer highlights some of the action-packed stops that Lightning, Mater, and Ivy will be making on the way to the wedding, and they are very unexpected to say the least.

Apart from a pretty normal-looking circus, the trio also find themselves in a Mad Max-esque wasteland, being chased by dinosaurs, as well as in a haunted mansion with dancing ghost cars. We can’t forget about the World’s Largest Lugnut too, which will surely be a must-see tourist attraction.

Based on what the trailer shows us, Cars On The Road looks like it will be a really fun and laugh-filled time with these beloved Pixar characters. Now, let’s find out where can you actually watch the series…

Where Is Cars On The Road Available to Stream?

Image via Pixar

Cars On The Road will be streaming exclusively on Disney+.

If you don’t already have Disney+, there is a 7-day free trial for new users when you sign up online or on the app. After this time, you’ll have to start a subscription which currently costs $7.99 per month, or $79.99 for a full year. Starting today, Disney+ Day, you can subscribe to Disney+ and get your first month for $1.99.

Disney+ is currently available for use on multiple platforms such as Smart TVs, PCs, mobile and tablet devices, as well as gaming consoles. If you’re not sure if your device is compatible, please check out the full list here.

Watch on Disney+

When’s it Out and How Many Episodes Will There Be?

Cars On The Road is set to premiere on Thursday, September 8th, AKA Disney+ Day.

Rather than releasing new episodes weekly like many of the recent Marvel and Star Wars shows, the entire season will be available on the same day. There will be nine episodes in total.

Related:'Cars on the Road' Main Title Sequence Unveiled Ahead of Premiere

Other Pixar Shows and movies worth watching:

Whether you’re already a big Pixar fan, or want to finally jump into their work, Cars On The Road is just one of many exciting projects in their library. Here are a few others worth checking out or revisiting before the new series begins: Cars On The Road looks great, but we can’t forget about the films where these characters first popped up.

Cars - This is the film that introduced us to the world of high-speed racing and Radiator Springs as Lightning McQueen got lost on the way to the legendary Piston Cup, finding himself in a small desert town. Here, he learns more about himself, his passion for racing, and makes a new family in the process.

Watch on Disney+

Cars 2 - A globe-hopping spy adventure that sees the gang travel with Lightning to Japan, and across Europe, as he competes in the racing World Grand Prix. While abroad, Mater also gets roped into saving the world with other spies as they try to uncover a criminal mastermind’s secret plans to threaten the racers.

Watch on Disney+

Cars 3 - The third film sees Lightning thinking about the next steps in his racing career as he struggles against a new generation of competitors. After a serious crash, he takes a break from racing and tries to reignite his competitive spirit with the help of a new friend who dreams of becoming a professional racer too.

Watch on Disney+

Monsters At Work - Set during the epilogue period of 2001’s Monsters Inc., Monsters At Work focuses on the company as it transitions from scare energy to laugh energy. Mike (Billy Crystal) and Sully (John Goodman) are now in charge, and though they are main characters, this series actually revolves around the company’s Facilities team, AKA the maintenance team. Tylor Tuskman (Ben Feldman) has just graduated from Monsters University, majoring as a scarer, which is his dream job. However, with the switch to laugh energy, he is re-assigned to the Facilities team, where he learns the ropes of this new workplace environment, while also getting trained as a jokester on the side. If you enjoy workplace comedies, plus the wonderfully creative world of Monsters Inc., this series is a must-watch, especially with a second season coming in 2023.

Watch on Disney+

Toy Story of Terror! - This Halloween special follows the toys on a road trip with Bonnie (Emily Hahn) and her mom. When they stop at a hotel for the night, Mr. Potato Head (Don Rickles) goes missing, so Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz (Tim Allen), and Jessie (Joan Cusack) lead a search to find him.

Watch on Disney+

Toy Story That Time Forgot - The Christmas special follows Trixie the Triceratops (Kirsten Schaal) when she meets some new dinosaur toys belonging to one of Bonnie’s friends. However, they haven’t been played with yet, so they don’t understand that they’re toys. This leads Trixie to team up with Woody and Buzz, and more of Bonnie’s toys, to show these new dinosaurs what life as a toy is like.

Watch on Disney+