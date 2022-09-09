To all Central Park fans! The wait's over because the all-new season of the adult animated sitcom is (almost) here. This fall, the Tillerman family will put their heads together for a brand-new plan to save their home and the world, or either, depending on how it all goes. Central Park Season 3 continues the shenanigans of the crooked Bitsy Brandenham who would stop at nothing to take over Central Park, while Owen and Paige Tillerman keep up with their attempts to save it. In the new chapter, Owen gets to conduct a campaign to rebuild the public impression of the park and Paige gets her first book deal. In short, this time, the couple will have to put their respective skills to the ultimate test.

As expected, the lead actors are reprising their roles for the third season of the sitcom. Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Josh Gad, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Stanley Tucci, and Emmy Raver-Lampman feature as the main voice cast. The new season of the musical sitcom will also see the return of Kristen Bell in a main role as the voice actor for a new character, Abby Hunter, Paige Tillerman’s (voiced by Hahn) sister. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how, when, and where you can watch the twice Emmy-nominated series.

Where Is Central Park Streaming?

If you haven’t had a chance to catch this animated comedy series yet, then you might want to catch up on the first two seasons before watching the new season. All three seasons of Central Park are available on Apple TV+.

An Apple TV+ original, the adult animated, musical sitcom comes from the creator of Bob’s Burgers, Loren Bouchard, along with Josh Gad and Nora Smith. The narrative and art style are also similar to that of Bob’s Burgers. The series debuted in May 2020 and was critically acclaimed in its very first season. In March 2021, ahead of the second season’s premiere in June, the series got the go-ahead for a renewal.

Central Park Season 3 is premiering globally on Friday, September 9, 2022, only on Apple TV+, with the first three episodes streaming together.

Can You Watch Central Park Without Apple TV+?

Central Park is an Apple TV+ original series which means, it’s exclusively streaming on the network and is not available anywhere else. You can easily get a subscription to Apple TV+ and access all its original and other popular content online. The service is available through a web or mobile app. If you purchase an Apple TV or any other Apple device, you can get a free trial of the streaming service as well. Alternatively, you can also opt for the Apple TV+ account standalone, starting at $4.99 per month, and get a free 7-day trial service.

Watch the Central Park Season 3 Trailer

The official trailer for Central Park Season 3 is out and features the new season’s overarching plot and shows the return of fan-favorite characters. Everyone seems to be in their original elements, just the way fans like them. This season, as seen in the trailer, we’ll also bring in a new character, Abby Hunter, Paige Tillerman’s sister, and Molly and Cole’s aunt. Voiced by Kristen Bell, Abby is an aspiring actor on Broadway. The trailer also features some new guest characters who are sure to make the Tillermans’ lives more interesting (for better or worse, we’ll have to see) and add to the excitement of the series. The clip runs through quick montages of what to expect, namely lots of comedy and music, through new plot lines and 40 new original tracks.

How Many Episodes Does Central Park Season 3 Have?

Central Park Season 3 is set to have 13 episodes, with each episode having a runtime of 25 minutes. The first three episodes will be released together on the day of the release, i.e. on September 9. Following that, every new episode will stream weekly, every Friday.

When Is the Central Park Season 3 Finale?

The final episode of Central Park Season 3 will stream on Friday, November 18, 2022, only on Apple TV+.

What Is Central Park About?

Central Park is an adult-animated comedy that focuses on a family called the Tillermans who live in the Edendale Castle in New York City’s Central Park. Owen (Odom Jr.) is the park’s manager, and his wife, Paige (Hahn), is a journalist seeking her big break. Their life’s goal is to save the park, and in a way, their home, and by extension of doing good deeds, save the world too! Their arch nemesis, and the one the park needs saving from, is an elderly heiress and entrepreneur, Bitsy Brandenham (Tucci) who wants to buy the park land and turn it into swanky commercial real estate with a hotel, malls, condos, et al. Their story is narrated from the POV of a busker named Birdie and is designed in a musical format with hardcore comedy as the premise. Each season, the series explores how the family takes care of the park, and try different things to save the city’s (and maybe the world’s) famous park from the clutches of the greedy developer and her assistant, Helen (Diggs), while also dealing with their home and family life, personal issues, and more.

Central Park was nominated at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for Odom Jr.'s role. The following year, the show was nominated again for performances by Stanley Tucci and Tituss Burgess. Season 2 of Central Park ended with Bitsy’s evil plans getting thwarted by Owen and Paige, and it all seemed to end well with the park and the day saved by the good family. However, Bitsy promises to come back and in Season 3, she will, with more schemes and ways to stop the Tillermans. But can she? Watch what happens to the park and its caretakers in Central Park Season 3, when it streams this fall.

