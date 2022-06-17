Cooper Raiff, is slowly but steadily making a name for himself in the indie circuits, he received critical acclaim for his 2020 coming-of-age dramedy Shithouse which he produced, wrote, edited, and played the lead role. Picked up for release by IFC Films after landing the SXSW’s Grand Jury Prize, and winning plaudits at the Sundance Film Festival, Raiff is definitely here to stay. Much as his first feature, Cha Cha Real Smooth is yet another film centered around the college experience, well at least the post-college experience. Like his first, he also not only plays the lead character, Andrew, but he is also the film’s writer and director.

Raiff plays the lead character, Andrew - a young man fresh off college with no clear plans of what to do with his life. Starring alongside him is Dakota Johnson as Domino with whom he strikes up an unlikely friendship with. She is not just a co-star, she is also one of the film’s producers through her company TeaTime Pictures. You might remember her from her role as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades franchise or her acclaimed role in The Peanut Butter Falcon. She also played Nina in The Lost Daughter and will headline the Spider-Man spin-off film Madam Web. Brad Garrett plays Adams's stepfather, he is popular for his role as Robert Barron on the classic sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond. Leslie Mann plays Andrew's mother, Mann has featured in films such as The 40-Year-Old Virgin, This Is 40, and most recently The Bubble. Cha Cha Real Smooth also stars Evan Assante, Raúl Castillo, Odeya Rush, Erik Feig, Jessica Switch, and Ro Donnelly.

The theme’s in Raiff’s first two films are similar. Both explore love, college innocence, and youthful exuberance in a way that is heartwarming and funny. Cha Cha Real Smooth is served with emotional honesty, charm, and a disarming candor that will leave many optimistic about his future works.

This handy guide will help you find out how, when, and where to watch Cha Cha Real Smooth

Is Cha Cha Real Smooth streaming online?

For now, Cha Cha Real Smooth is available exclusively only on Apple TV+. You can watch the film on the Apple TV app, with an Apple TV+ subscription. Cha Cha Real Smooth premiered globally on Apple TV+ on June 17.

Can I Watch Cha Cha Real Smooth in the Theater?

In keeping with Apple's knack for releasing its big movies for short theatrical windows to give them exposure, Apple confirmed it will be making Cha Cha Real Smooth available "in select theaters" globally from June 17. This ploy was used to good effect for CODA hence the same approach for Cha Cha Real Smooth.

When Will Cha Cha Real Smooth Arrive on Digital or VOD?

Unfortunately, there is no announcement yet about the availability of Cha Cha Real Smooth on Digital or VOD. Though looking at previous films released by Apple TV+, a subscription will be your only way to watch it at home.

Watch the Official Trailer for Cha Cha Real Smooth

Apple TV released a 3-minute trailer for Cha Cha Real Smooth on May 12, 2022. For much of the trailer, Lipps, Inc’s “Funkytown” and The Lighthouse and the Whaler’s “I Want to Feel Alive” echo away in the background. There are scenes of Andrew in bat mitzvah encouraging shy teen guests to get on the dance floor, the free-spirited dance moves he serves up are truly a nice watch, and the trailer ebbs into the heartwarming fondness he develops for Domino’s autistic daughter Lola. The unconventional love that grows between himself and Domino is evident as he navigates his newfound career as a party starter.

What is Cha Cha Real Smooth about?

Here’s the official synopsis for Cha Cha Real Smooth:

Fresh out of college and without a clear life path going forward, 22-year-old Andrew is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey. But if there’s one thing that belongs on his nonexistent résumé, it’s how to get a party started, which lands him the perfect job of motivational dancing at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother’s classmates. When Andrew befriends a local mom, Domino, and her daughter, Lola, he finally discovers a future he wants—even if it might not be his own.

More Films like Cha Cha Real Smooth You Can Watch

Shithouse: Another film, written, directed, and produced by Cooper Raiff. In his directorial debut, Raiff plays Alex Malmquist, an Occidental College freshman who’s struggling to adjust to life away from his family in Texas. It is a few months into College life, and he is genuinely struggling to settle in socially. He can't seem to get a hang of the campus life, he can't stand his roommate Sam (Logan Miller) who isn't too interested in classwork. He ultimately wants to fit in. On his first night out, he connects with Maggie (Dylan Gelula), after the party, they spend a long adventurous night together. A heartwarming tale of the highs and lows of college life, Shithouse is a portrait of the existential worries of young adulthood and the emotional vulnerabilities of life away from home.

Late Night: Written and co-produced by Mindy Kaling, Late Night stars Emma Thompson as Katherine Newberry, a legendary talk host whose long-running program on late night is on the decline. After she impulsively hires Molly Patel (Mindy Kaling), as the first and only female on her writing staff, she gives her team the responsibility of coming up with creative ways to revive the show. Burdened with the widespread perception that she was nothing more than a diversity hire, Molly sets out to convince her idol Molly that she's good enough to be valuable on the team. The two ladies, separated by age and race strike up unlikely work chemistry that might just be all that is needed to save Katherine’s dwindling career.

The Comedian: Directed by Taylor Hackford and written by Lewis Friedman, Richard LaGravenese, Art Linson, and Jeff Ross, The Comedian is centered around the life of an aging comic star Jackie Burke (Robert De Niro) who is struggling to make a comeback. He is finding it tough to cope with the digital world, and to make matters worse, he can't seem to distance himself from the ’90s sitcom that made him famous, he tries, but the younger audience can't see beyond that character. Frustrated, Jackie assaults a heckler at a “TV Nostalgia Night” club and is sentenced to 30 days in jail and 100 hours of community service. While doing time, he meets a young woman Harmony (Leslie Mann) with whom he strikes a unique friendship.