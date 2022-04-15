Think of reincarnation but not in a religious or spiritual way. Chariot is the story of an unconventional doctor with an unconventional practice. He reincarnates people using a unique and very strange kind of technology/system. And then, one of his patients becomes an anomaly in his perfect system and things start to go south.

The sci-fi thriller features John Malkovich, Thomas Mann, and Rosa Salazar in leading roles, along with Shane West, Scout Taylor Compton, and Vernon Davis, among others, in various other supporting roles. Malkovich stars as Dr. Karn, the doctor practicing reincarnation on dead people, Mann stars as Harrison Hardy, his patient in question, and Rosa Salazar stars as Maria Deschaines, Harrison’s love interest. Chariot is written and directed by Adam Sigal. The filmmaker is known for his previous work in Stakeout, Daydreamer, and When the Starlight Ends. If you find that premise intriguing, check out this handy guide we put together that answers every question you might have about how you can watch Chariot.

Is Chariot Streaming Online?

There's been no official word on whether Chariot is streaming online or not, but it looks like you won’t be able to catch it on any streaming network. That said, it’s likely that this sci-fi thriller will also become available on one of the popular streaming services sooner or later.

Is Chariot in Movie Theaters

Chariot is distributed by Saban Films and has been released in theaters in select locations across the United States on Friday, April 15, 2022.

As far as going to theaters is concerned, presently, it’s advisable to continue exercising caution against the ongoing pandemic. Although the situation is under control, some restrictions may still be in place. The local theaters in your city/town could be observing caution, and you should also follow the health guidelines as issued by your city/town/state while you visit the theaters.

When Will Chariot Arrive on Digital or VOD?

Usually, most movies have their theater, digital, and VOD releases at separate times. But Chariot is doing all three on the same day. Chariot is releasing in Digital and VOD on the same day as its theatrical release, that is, April 15, 2022.

And as for DVDs and Blu-ray, there’s still some time for Chariot to get its physical media release. Typically, DVDs and Blu-rays release about three to four months after the theater release. So, let’s expect the same schedule for Chariot as well, which means the physical media could be out sometime around July or August 2022.

Watch the Chariot Trailer

Saban Films released the official trailer of Chariot on March 1, 2022. The initial look at the movie tells you that it’s not your average sci-fi thriller. Rather, it’s a mix of science fiction, psychological horror, and drama thriller, blended to create a very twisted story. The trailer gives an introduction to the process of reincarnation as conducted by Dr. Karn but how the invention came about is still unclear. Perhaps that’s something that will be covered in the movie.

The narration by Dr. Karn explains what the invention does: it helps people live again after death. The clip also goes on to show the protagonist, Dr. Karn’s patient Harrison Hardy, who seems to be experiencing strange dreams and there’s a woman he has been in love with. And then, everything just blends into a mind-bending medley of scenes with disturbing events gripping Hardy, and Dr. Karn behaving stranger as the story progresses. We also see Rosa Salazar playing the role of a complex female character and Hardy’s love interest. In short, if the trailer of Chariot is any indication of how the movie would be... let’s just say, it’s not going to be a simple story.

What Is Chariot About?

Here’s the official synopsis of Chariot:

“A story about a corporation and a doctor (John Malkovich) that oversees the process of reincarnation, and a young man (Thomas Mann) who becomes a glitch in the system when he encounters a woman (Rosa Salazar) he loved in a previous life.”

Simply put, Chariot is the darkly twisted story of a mad and peculiar scientist who reincarnates dead people and manages his patients’ transition process. He seems to be very devoted to this transformative system and proud of the invention until one of his patients starts to lose his mind. What looks like an error in the system might not actually be an error and could be much more than what the crazy doctor can fathom.

Other John Malkovich Movies You Can Watch Right Now

While you wait to catch Chariot, here are a few movies starring John Malkovich that you might like:

Shadows of the Vampire: Featuring Malkovich and Willem Dafoe, this metafiction horror follows a fictionalized version of the production of Nosferatu, eine Symphonie des Grauens, the classic German vampire film by F.W. Murnau. In Shadows of the Vampire, the crew of the film starts to doubt their lead actor and director, as disturbing events transpire on the sets. Malkovich’s performance in this movie is noteworthy and remains one of his best.

The Ogre: This 1996 French-German-British film is based on the novel The Erl-King by Michel Tournier. It features Malkovich as a simple but mentally disabled Frenchman who is recruited by the Nazis during their occupation of France. But that’s not what this movie is about. Things get creepy and horrifying when the Frenchman starts recruiting kids in the town believing that he is saving them from the perils of the war. And from there on, things start to get really disturbing. Though the movie didn’t succeed at the box office, it was critically acclaimed for its filmmaking and Malkovich’s hard-hitting role.

Being John Malkovich: There wouldn’t be a celebrity who wouldn’t want to have a movie made on them. But how about a movie that visualizes the inside of a celebrity’s mind? John Malkovich in Being John Malkovich is one of the most outlandish roles played by the veteran actor. The movie also stars John Cusack, Cameron Diaz, and Catherine Keener in major roles. Malkovich plays a satirical version of himself while Cusack plays a puppeteer who somehow finds a way into Malkovich’s head and experiences really strange things. And for the rest, you have to watch this beautifully bizarre piece of work.

