With the fantasy series back with a fourth season, find out where you’ll be able to catch it here.

The female-fronted fantasy reboot series Charmed is returning for a fourth season with new showrunners reworking the series dynamic and a new lead actress taking on the role of an edgy and relatable Charmed One who must help Mel and Maggie keep the Power of Three alive. Fans of the series are excited to see how these changes will play out while voicing hopes for more epic magical action in the fourth season.

If you’re excited about the upcoming paranormal production then use this guide to find out the answers to when and where you’ll be able to watch the newest season of Charmed.

Watch the Charmed Season 4 Trailer

When Is Charmed Season 4 Coming Out?

Charmed’s fourth season will air in weekly installments on The CW network beginning Friday, March 11, 2022. This is the earliest way to see the newest season, which will focus on the sisters' loss of their oldest sibling Macy, a dark new force threatening the world, and the new witch who is to help them save humanity from the demonic realm.

When Will Charmed Season 4 be Available to Stream on Netflix?

Charmed Season 4 will initially only be available on The CW and The CW app (where episodes are added 24 hours after the broadcast) for the duration of its weekly releases. However, the season is expected to be made available to stream online on Netflix after the season finale.

Based on what happened with previous seasons, the fourth season will probably be added to Netflix eight days after the season has finished airing. Once that happens, you’ll be able to binge-watch the show on the streaming service, if you’re patient enough to wait that long. The season likely won’t be on the service until sometime in June 2022.

What Is Charmed Season 4 About?

Here’s the official description of Charmed Season 4 -

“After the tragic death of their sister, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) struggle to get back on their feet until a fateful encounter with the new Charmed One (Barrett) reawakens the Power of Three…and their sisterhood. But who is this mysterious young artist from Philadelphia, and why was she — of all people — chosen to take on the mantle of a Charmed One? Could she be their long-lost sister? Or is she something else entirely?”

This description sets audiences up for quite an exciting fourth season, with the new showrunners making a lot of changes and new lead actress Lucy Barrett taking on the role of the mysterious young witch.

Who Are the New Showrunners of Charmed Season 4?

After Seasons 2 and 3 received mixed reviews, fans of the paranormal production began asking for changes to be made, specifically for the show to feature more of the spells and magic that the sisters are known for. As of Season 4, married duo Liz Kreuger and Craig Shapiro have been replaced as showrunners by Jeffrey Lieber, Joey Falco, and Nicki Renna, while continuing to executive produce the series. The three new showrunners will be reigniting the Power of Three with their new ideas for the show's dynamic.

Jeffrey Lieber is a screenwriter who has worked in both film and television. Most notably, he is a co-creator of the drama series Lost, which ran for six seasons from 2004 to 2010 while keeping audiences on the edge of their seats wondering what would happen next on the inexplicably inhabited island. Lieber has shared that he feels blessed to be taking over Charmed at such an important time in the series, stating “We hope to make a season where it’s like, ‘Buckle up and strap in, because anything’s possible.'”

Joey Falco has worked previously on the Charmed series as a writer and producer, besides writing for the Tom Mison-starring series, Sleepy Hollow. This will be Falco’s first time as a showrunner, and audiences are excited to see what he brings to the table. With three years on the show, Falco has shared in an interview that he knows what he wants to see more of in the series moving forward, and many are hoping that that means more spell casting.

Nicki Renna has also previously worked as a producer and writer for Charmed and is known for her work on the ABC series Grand Hotel as well as the Starz series The Spanish Princess, which follows young princess Catherine of Aragon through the trials and tribulations of learning the customs of the English kingdom to which she is sent upon her marriage to Prince Arthur of Wales.

Renna has said that working on the show for the past three years has been like raising a child, and notes the work and love that the team has put into it. Renna has shared her hopes for the future of the show, stating “We’re excited to step into more of a leadership position and take the show to places we’ve been wanting to, with storylines and emotional arcs that really excite us. We’re three very different people in terms of our personalities, backgrounds and interests, but we work really well together.”

How Many Episodes Are There in Charmed Season 4?

With only 13 episodes, the fourth season is set to be the shortest yet. The reboot’s first season had 22 episodes, the second 19, and the third 18. This means the writers have had to pack a lot into the upcoming episodes. While there are fewer episodes, a faster pace with more action may be exactly what fans are hoping for.

Where Can You Watch the First Three Seasons of the Charmed Reboot?

Seasons 1 through 3 of Charmed are available to stream on Netflix, in case you need to catch up before the fourth season airs. If you’re ready to start watching, here is a direct link to the Netflix page.

Additionally, if you’re interested in watching the original series, which aired from 1998 to 2006 on the WB network, its eight seasons are available to stream on Peacock. If you don’t have Peacock, the individual episodes are purchasable through Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play, and Amazon Prime.

Why the Much-Hated 'Charmed' Season 8 Is Actually One of the Show's Best Season 8 gets a lot of negativity, but it's a return to and improvement of everything great about the show.

