Before you see him gaslight Florence Pugh in 'Don't Worry Darling,' check out Chris Pine's top films that are streaming right now.

Psychological thriller fans eagerly anticipate director Olivia Wilde's upcoming tense and mind-bending film, Don't Worry Darling. Alice Chambers (Florence Pugh) is a happy wife and homemaker living as her in the company town of Victory in the 1950s with her husband, Jack Chambers (Harry Styles). Everything seems perfect until she begins to sense something is off about Victory and the company Jack works for. Frank, played by Chris Pine, is seen in the trailer actively leading the community and openly challenging Alice's suspicions. Viewers can already sense the gaslighting in his smirk, when he folds his hands and leans forward with, "I'm curious to see where she's going with this."

Pine falls into this role of a beautiful, yet potentially threatening and most definitely manipulative, man effortlessly. Before Don't Worry Darling's release on September 23, 2022, consider witnessing his other various and most significantly less antagonistic characters that are now featured on streaming services.

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (Disney+)

Pretty Woman director Garry Marshall directs the sequel to teenage drama hit The Princess Diaries with the 2004 movie The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. This film marks Chris Pine's feature film debut, and he stars opposite Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis as Lord Nicholas Devereaux. Before Mia can be coronated as Queen of Genovia, she must be married. This triggers a hectic month of match-making where Mia does establish a fiancé... only to strike a complicated and inconvenient romantic connection with Lord Devereaux, who has motives of his own.

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement is streaming now on Disney+.

The first film in the Stark Trek franchise to win an Academy Award, the 2009 Star Trek directed by sci-fi master J. J. Abrams reboots the tale of the USS Enterprise. Audiences finally receive a prequel that follows Kirk before he was Captain and simply James Tiberius Kirk. Pine plays an ambitious, smart, and somewhat reckless Kirk who joins the Starfleet and meets fellow student, Spock (Zachary Quinto). A distress call and demons from the past force Kirk into the pilot seat as he, with Spock by his side, must learn what it means to become a leader.

Star Trek is streaming now on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Into Darkness (Prime Video and Paramount+)

J. J. Abrams returns to direct Star Trek: Into Darkness, the high-paced Academy Award-nominated sequel to Star Trek. Pine returns as Captain James T. Kirk, a leader who is facing the consequences of the mistakes in his leadership. Yet he must overcome these adversities and take charge once more when one man (Benedict Cumberbatch) seems hellbent on beginning a war and taking down both Kirk and the USS Enterprise. Kirk attempts this with the help of his team--Commander Spock (Quinto), Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy (Karl Urban), Lieutenant Nyota Uhura (Zoe Saldana), Lieutenant Commander Montgomery "Scotty" Scott (Simon Pegg), and Lieutenant Hikaru Suru (John Cho).

Star Trek: Into Darkness is streaming on Prime Video and Paramount+.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (Prime Video and Paramount+)

Renowned award-winning director Kenneth Branagh directs and stars in the second reboot in the Jack Ryan franchise, titled Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit. The film's main character is based on the one created by author Tom Clancy, but the movie's story is an original one. Pine takes on the lead role, becoming the fourth actor to portray Jack Ryan, and presents a war-battered yet very capable CIA agent. He struggles to balance his personal life, which involves his romantic partner Cathy Muller (Keira Knightley) while reporting to his superior operative Thomas Harper (Kevin Costner). When Ryan uncovers a terrifying plot that targets the United States and major cities around the world, he must use all his resources to track down and stop the corrupt Russian oligarch Viktor Cherevin (Branagh). He does this with the help of Harper and Muller, the latter of which who is shocked to discover the true nature of his job.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit is streaming on Prime Video and Paramount+.

Australian-American director Craig Gillespie directs the 2016 film The Finest Hours, which is based on a true story and the book which recounted the event, titled The Finest Hours: The True Story of the U.S. Coast Guard's Most Daring Sea Rescue. Pine stars as the lead rescuer, Boatswain's Mate First Class Bernard "Bernie" Webber. On February 18, 1952, a severe storm hits the New England coast. This storm's greatest destruction is splitting the SS Pendleton, an oil tanker on its way to Boston, in half, threatening to drown the numerous sailors trapped in the sinking portion of the ship. Bernie and three other men are sent on a rescue mission to save the endangered crewmen on nothing but a wooden lifeboat.

The Finest Hours is streaming now on Disney+.

Hell or High Water is directed by David Mackenzie and written by Taylor Sheridan, who was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the film. Toby Howard (Pine) and his brother, Tanner (Ben Foster), resort to robbing banks to prevent the foreclosure of their family ranch following the death of their mother. Their desperate hustle for funds catches the attention of Texas Rangers, and seasoned Ranger Marcus Hamilton (Jeff Bridges) teams up with Ranger Alberto Parker (Gil Birmingham) to hunt down the pair of robbers.

Hell or High Water is streaming now on Netflix.

DC Universe fans finally received their female-led superhero film in 2017 with Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins. Amazon princess Diana (Gal Gadot) lives a sheltered life on Themyscira until an American WWI pilot, Steve Trevor (Pine), crash lands through the island's force field and into the ocean. Diana saves his life and from him learns of the war raging in the outside world. Diana becomes convinced the Greek god Ares has caused the war, so she follows Steve to the battlefield, and with his help, embarks to save the world.

Wonder Woman is streaming now on HBO Max.

Fair warning: Spoilers for Wonder Woman ahead! Patty Jenkins wrote and directs the 2020 superhero sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, which continues Princess Diana's (Gadot) story in the DC Universe. Pine reprises his role as Steve Trevor, Diana's lost love, when a small miracle returns him to her in 1984. Together, they must uncover the complex plot that the greedy mogul Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) has in store. Also challenging the reunited couple is Diana's envious coworker Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig), who gradually transforms over the course of the film.

Wonder Woman 1984 is streaming now on HBO Max.

Pine works with director David Mackenzie once more for the 2018 historical drama film Outlaw King. The piece is based on the life and rebellion of the 14th-century Scottish king Robert the Bruce, who defied the English with his guerrilla army. Pine is the outlaw king, playing a vengeance-thirsty Robert the Bruce who is determined to unite the Scottish people and take back his land from the English. He leads this charge with the support of his wife and sole queen consort, Elizabeth de Burgh (Florence Pugh).

Outlaw King is streaming now on Netflix.

Swedish director Tarik Saleh had his English-language directorial debut with the 2022 thriller The Contractor. Pine plays U.S. Army Special Forces serviceman James Harper who suddenly loses his job, and pension, with the country's military despite his esteemed work as a soldier. Desperate for income and facing impending financial instability, he agrees to take a contracting job that requires him to do private, top secret jobs under the supervision of U.S. veteran Rusty Jennings (Kiefer Sutherland) who claims to work under the President. Harper begins to suspect the true nature of his work when missions don't make sense and Jennings fails to be forthcoming. When Harper refuses to complete a mission, it triggers a manhunt, and he is the target.

The Contractor is available on Showtime.

Janus Metz Peterson directs the 2022 spy movie All the Old Knives, which American author Olen Steinhauer wrote the screenplay for based on his own 2015 novel. Pine is CIA officer Henry Pelham who is assigned to meet up with his former partner and ex-lover, Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton), to determine whether she was the leak in a case from eight years ago. The case involved the hijacking of Flight 127, and Pelham receives intel from his superiors that someone within his team at the time, stationed in Vienna, helped the hijackers. As Pelham and Harrison reunite under less than amicable circumstances, Pelham's mission to root out the mole grows complicated, and he must decide if he's willing to take whatever actions are necessary.

All the Old Knives is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.