Cinderella is a timeless fairy tale that has been adapted and updated many times in many different forms, and 2021 brings us yet another brand new Cinderella movie with a unique twist on the iconic story. Front and center in this version is recording artist Camila Cabello, who makes her acting debut as the titular character in this new musical film. The new movie puts a modern spin on the story you know, and features a cast of accomplished singers and performers in their own right.

But with so many movies being released in so many different ways, you may be wondering exactly how to watch Cinderella 2021. Below we’ve assembled everything you need to know about where to stream the new film.

Cinderella will be released on September 3rd.

Is Cinderella 2021 Streaming?

The new Cinderella movie will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting September 3rd, which will be the only way to watch the film for the foreseeable future.

Is Cinderella in Movie Theaters?

Yes, Cinderella is playing in select theaters the same day it will be released on Amazon Prime Video, on September 3rd. Check your local listings.

Who Is in the Cinderella 2021 Cast?

Camila Cabello fills the lead role of Cinderella, but the impressive ensemble also includes Idina Menzel as Cinderella’s stepmother, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan, Billy Porter as the Fab G — a genderless fair godparent — Missy Elliot as the Town Crier, and James Corden as a Footman/mouse.

How Is Cinderella 2021 Different From Past Adaptations?

The new Cinderella movie is a full-on musical, and it’s written and directed by Kay Cannon, who first came to prominence as a writer on shows like 30 Rock and New Girl before writing the hit movie Pitch Perfect. She made her directorial debut with the 2018 comedy Blockers and co-wrote the 2019 Netflix romantic comedy Let It Snow, but with Cinderella she says she wanted to make the story feel modern for contemporary audiences:

While so many elements of the classic Cinderella tale are timeless, I really wanted to reach a new generation through contemporary touches on many of the aspects that felt outdated. The opportunity to turn some of those classic tropes on their heads was exciting to me, and I couldn’t wait to retell this in a way that’s more relatable to what girls, including my almost-eight-year-old daughter, and young women are going through today. Our Cinderella is not just some pretty face waiting to be saved by a prince. She’s vocal, active, fearless and witty; she has dreams and craves independence. Her main priority is her career in a time when women couldn’t have one. Our Cinderella is someone that parents can watch their kids look up to in a new way, and my hope is that families will laugh, dance, and sing while watching this movie together. If ya know the words, let me hear ya! - Kay

Watch the Cinderella 2021 Trailer

Where to Stream Other Cinderella Movies

You can stream Disney’s 1950 classic Cinderella (and its two subsequent sequels) on Disney+, while the Whitney Houston-fronted 1997 adaptation and the 1998 Drew Barrymore movie EverAfter are also streaming on Disney+. However, Disney’s 2015 live-action remake of Cinderella is not currently streaming anywhere but Starz.

You can also stream the 1965 Cinderella movie on Amazon Prime Video.

