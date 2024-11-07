In mid-2018, the Russo Brothers-owned independent studio AGBO came about, creating a cross-continental spy series that’s just as ambitious as it is ruthless. That little idea sparked the genesis of what would be Citadel, the first series to kick off the now-expanding Citadel Cinematic Universe. In less than two years since Citadel’s premiere in April 2023, the Prime Video super sleuth darling currently has two spin-offs in its slate and a Season 2 of its original series underway.

But things are just getting started. With so much lore in Citadel, the opportunities for brand-new seasons and spin-offs are practically endless. From the origin story of the Citadel agency itself to the history of its rivalry with Manticore, there’s still the possibility of covering more ground. As the world of Citadel continues to grow in different directions, it’s easy to get caught up in all the thrill of international high-stakes espionage. Without further ado, here’s where audiences can watch every Citadel series in order, either chronologically or by release date.

Related 'Citadel' Review: A Somewhat Campy but Overall Fun Thrill Ride The new Prime Video series is at its best when the action is nonstop.

Close

For those not on the Citadel train yet, the safest way to start the franchise is by watching the series based on its release date. On top of its original Citadel series, the show currently has two spin-offs ready for Prime Video. With more non-English spin-offs promised to be in development, including Mexican and Spanish versions, audiences can look forward to more expansions in the Citadel universe.

Citadel Season 1: April 28, 2023

Citadel: Diana : October 10, 2024

: October 10, 2024 Citadel: Honey Bunny : November 07, 2024

: November 07, 2024 Citadel Season 2: TBA

‘Citadel’ Series In Chronological Order

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’

Image via Prime Video

Set in the 1990s, Citadel: Honey Bunny flies audiences all the way to India on an explosive spy thriller. Stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan), drags struggling actress Honey (Samantha Ruth Prabhu), into a murky world of espionage (under the pretense of a lucrative side gig). What Honey doesn’t realize is that she’s immediately pulled into a high-stakes game between cat and mouse that involves relentless action and heartbreaking betrayals. Years later, the now estranged Honey and Bunny are now longer working side by side. But when their dangerous past escapades finally catch up to them, they have to put their egos aside for the sake of their young daughter: the one and only Nadia Sinh (Kashvi Majmundar).

Besides being the origin story of Nadia from the original Citadel series, this Indian spin-off takes pride in the theatrics of their Bollywood energy. While it retains the sleekness one may expect from a Citadel series, it has a nostalgia-infused style thanks to its ‘90s backdrop and an emotional story to keep audiences rooting for these spies. Featuring the first glimpses of young Nadia, audiences will finally learn how Nadia and her family ended up becoming part of the secretive agency in the first place.

Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024) This spy action thriller, set in the '90s, follows the origins of a clandestine spy agency, blending espionage with a touching love story. It delves into the agency’s foundation, covert operations, and rise to power. Release Date November 7, 2024 Cast Samantha Ruth Prabhu , Varun Dhawan , Kay Kay Menon , Simran , Saqib Saleem , Sikandar Kher , Soham Majumdar , Shivankit Singh Parihar , Emma Canning Main Genre Action Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO

‘Citadel’ Season 1

Image via Prime Video

When the world’s top agencies such as the CIA, FBI, and MI6 are constantly pitting themselves against each other, there’s a clandestine agency that’s dedicated to doing nothing but only good work for civilians. That is until a mole decides to rat out the identities of its agents and have them killed. The debut season introduces Citadel, a once-powerful, independent spy agency that’s officially in ruins, crushed by the sinister Manticore syndicate - an organization founded by the world’s top 1% aiming to manipulate world events from the shadows for their own self-interests. Eight years since Citadel’s downfall, two of its top agents, Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), are living new lives with erased memories.

But when ex-colleague Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) manages to track Mason’s whereabouts, the now-reluctant agent is now pulled back into duty. Although his mind can’t comprehend that he’s a full-fledged spy, his body fluidly navigates through physical brawls and shootouts like it is second nature. It doesn’t take long until Mason tracks Nadia. But there’s no time for a proper reunion. With nuclear codes at risk of being in the wrong hands, the two have no choice but to trust each other - which proves to be difficult with their complicated past, one full of lies and an inescapable bond.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO

‘Citadel: Diana’

Image via Prime Video

Citadel: Diana lands audiences in Milan, Italy in 2023 - eight years after the Citadel agency was obliterated by Manticore. Agent Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis) is still living as a mole deep within the ranks of her sworn enemy. Haunted by her past and the desire to avenge her parents’ death - engineered by Manticore - Diana has played a dangerous game, biding her time and working from the shadows. Now, her chance for freedom appears, but it’s far from simple.

To escape, Diana has to team up with the last person she would trust: Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the son of Manticore Italy’s ruthless leader, Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi). Torn between her mission, a deepening connection with Edo, and a possible future away from espionage, Diana must walk a tightrope that separates her from being an ally to enemy.