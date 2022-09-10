Snoochie boochies you *expletives deleted.* 28 years ago, Kevin Smith broke out as one of comedy’s most unique yet hilarious auteurs with a black and white picture titled Clerks. Over the next seven years, Smith created a cinematic universe, the View Askewniverse, populated by raunchy, ridiculous, pop-culture-obsessed characters, caricatures, angels, demons, and God herself. After a five-year hiatus, Smith returned to the Askewniverse with Clerks II—his final foray into those characters for 13 years. In 2019, Smith released a sequel to his stoner comedy classic, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, titled Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Fans got to follow the original Bluntman and Chronic on a quest to reclaim their names–neech. While the reboot was met with middling praise, it reintroduced viewers to a meta, angsty, older cast of beloved characters.After nearly a decade of teasing, a cancelation, and a revival, it’s been a long road to Clerks III.

Inspired in part by his own real-life heart attack, Clerks III seems as meta and inspired as Smith's first entry in the Askewniverse. The threequel got a trailer this summer that sets the stage for an emotional, self-referential film full of the same colorful cast of weirdos we've loved for nearly 30 years. For more about Clerks III and how to watch it, check out the breakdown below.

Image via Lionsgate

Related:'Clerks III': Kevin Smith Explains the Inside Joke Behind Ben Affleck's Cameo

What Is Clerks III About?

In the trailer, viewers catch up with the guys at the Quick Stop. After Randall has a heart attack, he declares, “I’m done watching movies, I’m going to make a movie!” He enlists the help of new and old faces to make a movie that reflects his time working with Dante as clerks at the store they would one day own. Inspired by both Smith’s experience making a movie about his experiences working in the convenience store, and by Smith’s heart attack, Clerks III looks to be taking the characters back to their roots. They even reuse the same store Smith used to work in, which is also where he filmed the original Clerks in the early ‘90s.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kevin Smith detailed how an earlier version of Clerks III was set in the wake of Hurricane Sandy. Dante and Randall were supposed to be flooded out of their store before Randall opened up a bodega among vendors that would turn into a shanty town he’d run. "It was so far-flung from Clerks,” Smith said. "Mercifully, we never made it.”

Is Clerks III Coming to Theaters or Streaming?

Clerks III is coming to theaters on September 13, 2022. There’s no inkling of if or when the film will be on streaming, but Clerks III was acquired by Lionsgate after Smith’s satirical stoner comedy sequel, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, came out in 2019. Lionsgate’s properties fall all across the streaming services including Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, and Netflix. Clerks III shares its release weekend with Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Woman King, Ti West's Pearl, and Tom George's See How They Run. The first poster gives viewers another look inside the Quick Stop under Dante's (Brian O’Halloran) and Randall’s (Jeff Anderson) management ahead of the new release. Head to this link to get your tickets now.

Related:'Clerks III' Gets Four More Theatrical Screening Dates From Fathom Events and Lionsgate

Who's In the Clerks III Cast?

Image via Lionsgate

As previously mentioned, Dante (O’Halloran) and Randall (Anderson) are back running the Quick Stop. O’Halloran had multiple cameos in the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, one as Dante. Jason Mews and Kevin Smith are back, as always, as everyone’s favorite hetero-life partners, Jay and Silent Bob. The duo has appeared in every entry in the Askewniverse. They’re the mascots of Smith’s comedic universe who aren’t immune to dispensing a little wisdom now and again. While their reboot wasn’t met with resounding praise, Jay and Silent Bob bring consistency to the disparate films in their own strange way.

Coming over from Clerks II, Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian) and Trevor Fehrman reprise their roles as Becky and Ellias, respectively. Becky was the cool, stunning manager of the Mooby’s–the in-universe fast food franchise–where Dante and Randal wound up following a fire at the convenience store. The budding romance between her and Dante despite Dante’s engagement to Emma (Jennifer Schwalbach Smith) is the heart of Clerks II, and Dawson’s continued involvement in the Askewniverse with the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot and Clerks III is a blessing for all its fans. Fehrman’s Ellias was one of the best new parts of Clerks II. His awkward sincerity was at once hilarious and charming, and the first trailer offers a brief couple of glimpses at a gothed-up Ellias acting as a helping hand in making Randall’s film.

Like most of Smith’s films, Clerks III looks to have lined up a laundry list of talent for cameos and appearances. Fans will have to catch it in theaters starting September 13 if they want to catch this comedy unspoiled.

Related:The History Behind the Unaired 'Clerks' Live-Action TV Pilot

What’s Next in the View Askewniverse After Clerks III?

While Clerks III looks to tie things up at the Quick Stop, Smith is returning to the Askewniverse again with Twilight of the Mallrats, a sequel to his second film starring Jeremy London (Journey to the Center of the Earth, 1999), Jason Lee (My Name is Earl), Claire Forlani (Meet Joe Black), Joey Lauren Adams (Dazed and Confused), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2), and more. While speaking about the early ideas for the sequel, Smith revealed that Twilight of the Mallrats is going to be set around a convention taking place at the mall–presumably–where Brodie (Lee) works. Viewers received a couple of glimpses into Brodie’s professional life courtesy of Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. He’s a seemingly successful store owner operating in a dying mall. He’s still super-power and pop-culture obsessed, guiding Jay and Silent Bob, and the viewer, through the murky mist of movie-making then-and-now.

And though it’s not confirmed as a part of the View Eskewniverse, Smith has teased Helena Handbag for nearly a decade alongside his other projects. The story of mankind teaming up with hell to stop revelations in the form of a giant Jesus–big The Cabin in the Woods vibes dealing with a giant rampaging god–sounds eerily like a spiritual follow-up to Dogma. While Dogma’s rights are literally owned by the Weinstein brothers, the prospects of a legitimate sequel are nil. Smith is no stranger to adapting and reworking ideas, so it’s possible fans might see faces and characters they love battling Jesus for the sake of the planet at some point. But that's pure speculation though.

Don’t miss Clerks III in theaters starting September 13. Snoogans.