Going from your 20s to your 30s isn’t always easy, and doing so with your six-year-old daughter while living in the same house with your divorced best friends makes it even harder. But, our favorite wacky couple, Josh (J. G. Quintel) and Emily (Gabrielle Walsh) are doing all they can to make it work in Close Enough.

Created by J.G Quintel and produced by Ryan Slater, the animated show has seen critical acclaim in its two-year run so far, with both viewers and critics praising the show for its absurd humor and favorably comparing it to J.G Quintel’s other successful show, Regular Show.

Close Enough was initially announced in 2017, four months after Regular Show came to an end on Cartoon Network. It was supposed to air on TBS, but the show got delayed and faced several setbacks and ended up premiering on HBO Max on July 9, 2020. By August 6, 2020, the show was renewed for a second season which also premiered on HBO Max on February 25, 2021, and internationally on Netflix on May 26, 2021.

Now, Close Enough Season 3 is back with more wacky adventures, and if you’re as excited as we are about Josh and Emily’s absurd adventures, here’s a handy guide that will answer all your questions on how to watch Close Enough Season 3, what the show is about, where it’s streaming, what to expect, and more.

Where Is Close Enough Season 3 Streaming Online?

Close Enough Season 3 is going to be available for streaming exclusively on HBO Max from April 7, 2022. Don’t have HBO Max? You can subscribe to either of their two plans. The plans cost $9.99 per month (comes with ads) or $14.99 per month (without ads). You can also try HBO Max free for one week with Hulu before having to pay $14.99 per month.

You can stream Season 1 and Season 2 of Close Enough on HBO Max before you get started with the latest season. You can also buy or rent them on Apple iTunes, Vudu, or Amazon Video.

How Many Episodes Does Close Enough Season 3 Have?

The last two seasons of Close Enough had eight episodes each and Season 3 is also following its predecessors with eight new episodes. Each episode has a runtime of about 22 - 24 minutes.

What Is Close Enough About?

The official synopsis of Close Enough as it reads on HBO Max says,

“From HBO Max and JG Quintel, comes Close Enough, a surreal animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their two divorced best friends/roommates all sharing a cramped apartment on the east side of Los Angeles. Their life may not be ideal but for now, it's close enough.”

Watch the Official Trailer for Close Enough Season 3

HBO Max released the official trailer for Close Enough Season 3 on March 23, 2022. The 2-minute trailer is packed with lots of fun scenarios including vinegar infused volcano eruptions, Halloween specials, mad scientists causing explosions, LA residents literally going crazy over a little drizzle because they can’t handle the rain, genetically modified pumpkins that could also be haunted, a sword/two-pronged fork fight between Josh, Emily, and Alex, disastrous water park adventure, merry-go-round rides that run off the park and lots more.

The trailer also shows that some recurring characters will be back for a wild ride. We see the property manager of the building where Josh and Emily live, Randy (James Adomian), and Candice’s elementary school teacher Mr. Campbell (John Early) in some absurd scenarios.

Close Enough Season 3 trailer is packed full of visual comedy, snappy one-liners, and even a clip of Candice using a swear word, and we cannot wait to dig in.

Who’s In the Cast of Close Enough Season 3?

J. G Quintel is the series creator and will be returning to star as Josh. Joining him are regulars from the previous seasons which include Gabrielle Walsh as Emily, Jason Mantzoukas as Alex, Kimiko Glenn as Bridgette, and Jessica DiCicco as Candice. This season also features guest stars such as John Early, Debra Wilson, Henry Winkler, Laraine Newman, Nikki Glaser, and Monét X. Change.

Will There be a Close Enough Season 4?

HBO Max is yet to cancel or renew Close Enough for the fourth season but it does seem likely.

More Animated Shows Like Close Enough You Can Watch Now

Looking for more animated shows like Close Enough to keep you hooked till the latest season? Here are a couple of animated shows you can check out:

Regular Show (2009 - 2017): Before he gave us Close Enough, J. G. Quintel already gave us an animated show with lots of adult humor, mature themes, and dark humor called Regular Show. Regular Show follows the life and adventures of a raccoon named Rigby (William Salyers) and a blue jay named Mordecai (J. G. Quintel) as they deal with their mundane jobs as groundskeepers at a local park. Regular Show aired for eight seasons on Cartoon Network. You can stream Regular Show on HBO Max or Hulu. You can also buy or rent it from Amazon.

Bob’s Burgers (2011 - Present): Bob’s Burgers follows the life of Bob Belcher (H. Jon Benjamin) as he tries to run his dream restaurant with his wife, and his eccentric kids, Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal). Like Close Enough, Bob’s Burgers follows the daily adventures of trying to be an adult while bringing up children and dealing with a host of quirky supporting characters. You can stream Bob’s Burgers on Hulu. You can also rent or buy Bob's Burgers from Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.

Duncanville (2020 - Present): This animated sitcom is centered around 15-year-old Duncan trying to break into adulthood while navigating life with his family and friends. Duncanville stars Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, and Joy Osmanski. You can stream Duncanville on Hulu or rent/buy it from Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.

