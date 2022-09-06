Ready, aim, kick! Cobra Kai Season 5 is swinging back across our screens with its arrival this week Our favorite bad guys and occasional good guys are gearing up for more showdowns in the mall and inside the dojos, which means plenty of blood, sweat, and tears headed our way. Arriving nine months after Season 4 debuted on December 31, 2020, the series continues to keep alive everything that fans have come to love about the show. Serving as a sequel series to the beloved 80s The Karate Kid franchise, each passing season sees a new (or old) villain coming out of the shadows to challenge the mighty heroes.

Based upon the original 1984 blockbuster hit The Karate Kid and its various sequels, Cobra Kai primarily focuses on the rivalry from the original film between formerly-teenaged underdog Daniel LaRusso, portrayed by Ralph Macchio, and his nemesis Johnny Lawrence, portrayed by William Zabka. Both competing for different karate dojos guided by extremely different senseis, Daniel and Johnny eventually had the ultimate showdown at the Under 18 All-Valley Karate Championships where Daniel beat Johnny. Macchio became the breakout star and went on to reprise his role in an additional two sequels with new rivals to face, but the original rivalry between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence has remained the most iconic of the entire franchise.

In the present day, Johnny Lawrence is a depressed alcoholic still haunted by the fact that he lost the All-Valley tournament all these years ago, and Daniel a runs successful car dealership with a loving family at his side. Everything changes when Johnny opens his own dojo, “Cobra Kai” after meeting the bullied high schooler Miguel Diaz (Xolo Mariduena) and teaching him the cutthroat ways of Cobra Kai. Soon, more misfit kids join Cobra Kai, and once again Johnny finds himself in a rivalry with Daniel after he starts his own dojo to carry on the legacy of his former sensei, Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita). Teaching his teenage daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser) and Johnny’s estranged son, Robby (Tanner Buchanan), Daniel and Johnny find themselves in brawls and partnerships as they try not to make the same mistakes they made in the past in an action-packed, comedic fashion.

Throughout the first four seasons, many familiar faces pop up to throw sucker punches, including the return of the villainous John Kreese (Martin Kove) in Season 2, Johnny’s abusive former sensei who first appeared in The Karate Kid. Other familiar faces from the franchise include Traci Toguchi reprising her role as Yuna in Season 3, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi in Season 4, and Elisabeth Shue in a guest appearance role as Ally in Season 3 to rehash the past with both Johnny and Daniel. But it’s the maniacal sensei Terry Silver’s (Thomas Ian Griffith) arrival in Season 4 that causes a catastrophic rift within the valley that will play a major role in the upcoming Season 5. The rest of the main cast is also returning, including Peyton List as Tory, Jacob Bertrand as Eli, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Tanner Buchanan as Robby, and Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri. And now without further ado, here’s all the information you need to watch Cobra Kai Season 5.

Image via Netflix

Related:'Cobra Kai' Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

When and Where to Watch Cobra Kai Season 5

Cobra Kai will debut on Netflix on Friday, September 9, 2022. To watch the series on Netflix, viewers must subscribe to one of three Netflix subscription plans: Basic ($9.99/ month), Standard ($15.99/month), or Premium ($19.99/month). The series is strictly available to stream on Netflix.

Originally a YouTube original series, Season 1 debuted on YouTube before getting picked up by Netflix and officially transferring over to the streaming platform. The upcoming season will contain a total of ten, half-hour episodes, similar to all previous seasons.

Watch on Netflix

Watch the Flying, Crouching, Swinging Trailer for Cobra Kai Season 5

It’s summer in the valley and things are heating up. Cobra Kai leaves nothing to the imagination in the Season 5 trailer and gives audiences all the brawls and rock and roll they crave. Daniel LaRusso is out for vengeance, Johnny Lawrence is drinking beers, kids are getting into fights at the swimming pool, and all is right in Valley. The trailer picks up where Season 4 ended, with Terry Silver taking over as the main big bad in town now that Kreese is in jail. Daniel has shut down Miyagi-Do to focus on taking Silver down with the help of Chozen, and Johnny has terminated Eagle Fang to become a one-star rated Uber driver. As the trailer suggests, all three men eventually set aside their differences to stop Cobra Kai from taking over the valley, and Kreese is forced to bruise a few knuckles in jail. Meanwhile, high schoolers are on summer break, and with no karate, they make use of the local swimming pool as a place to practice their high kicks.

What to Expect in Cobra Kai Season 5

Putting differences aside, everyone in the valley is coming together to beat one certain evil in Season 5. Terry Silver makes John Kreese’s antics in Season 4 look like child’s play, and the season memorably ended when Silver framing Kreese in Stingray’s (Paul Walter Hauser) assault, which lands Kreese in jail. Now Silver is free to run Cobra Kai however he pleases, and he plans on opening several dojos throughout the valley in the hopes of carrying on his unethical, cruel teachings.

Amid all the chaos, both Eli and Tory are living out the high of winning the Under 18 All-Valley tournament in very different ways. While Tory becomes Silver’s star student after he bribes the referee to call her the winner over Sam, Eli is getting into trouble at the local pool with Miguel by getting into various fights. Season 4 left off on a cliffhanger when Miguel left to go find his father in Mexico, but it appears in the Season 5 trailer that he’s returned to put all his focus into defeating his nemesis, Robbie. As the two battle it out, the threat of Cobra Kai is sure to loom big over everyone in Season 5 as it slithers across the valley.

Related:New 'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Images Tease Terry Silver's Domination Over LA

More Action-Packed TV Shows like Cobra Kai That You Can Watch Now

Image via Netflix

For more sweeping action, watch Kung Fu on The CW. The remake of the iconic 70s action series starring David Carradine gets a fun, modern remake with Olivia Liang stepping in to throw punches across San Francisco. Liang plays Nicky Shen, a college dropout who heads to a monastery in China where she masters kung fu and becomes a skilled martial artist. Her skill set proves crucial when she returns home to find her town rundown with ruthless criminals and gangs. As Nicky moves back in with her family, she lives a secret identity as a vigilante each night, and they all begin working together to make the city a safer place amidst sinister forces.

Watch on The CWIf you’re not ready to let go of summer and juvenile delinquents getting into trouble, stay on Netflix and visit Outer Banks (2020-present). Similar to Cobra Kai, there are cool kids and misfits, and this series follows the Pogues, a group of outsiders who just want to spend the summer drinking beer, swimming in the ocean, and staying clear of the rich kids, called the Kooks. Hard-living John B. (Chase Stokes) is the leader of the Pogues, and their summer plans are put on hold when they discover a map that leads to a mythical treasure buried somewhere within the Outer Banks. As the Pogues hunt it down, they compete with the wealthy Ward Cameron, a greedy man in town plotting to steal the gold away from them by any means necessary. One of Netflix’s biggest hits, the first two seasons are streaming now on Netflix, and Season 3 is currently filming with no release date announced yet.

Watch on NetflixFor a darker spin on teen sports and merciless coaches, Dare Me (2019) peels back all the glittery layers to reveal the bloody tears that go into being an elite high school cheerleader. Based on the novel of the same name written by Megan Abbott, the series focuses on the complex relationship between two of the best cheerleaders on the team, Addy (Herizen Guardiola) and Beth (Marlo Kelly), as they compete on the mat but serve as each other’s sanctuary amidst broken families. It’s toxic, exciting, and dangerous as various girls on the team sabotage each other while literally lifting each other up, and newbie coach Collette French (Willa Fitzgerald) has her hands full thanks to the vicious mind games the girls play. A neo-noir that foreshadows a murder waiting in the wings, the small-town drama is full of backflips, ice baths, and Regina George-inspired mean girls.

Watch on Netflix