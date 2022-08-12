From Love Is Blind to The Bachelor, it seems like reality TV continues to have a soft spot for romantic matches. Also centered on finding true love, Cosmic Love is a new show that will test out the possibility of finding an ideal partner based on zodiac signs. Led by Jess Castro (the showrunner behind Love Island and American Idol), the series focuses on four individuals representing the four classical elements: air, water, fire, and earth. They all attend a retreat in the hopes of leaving there ready for the altar with an astrologically compatible soulmate. As they mingle, cross a couple options off of their list, and eventually decide on a match, the participants must conclude whether they have fallen in love with their future spouse based solely on what the stars have to say.

Will these couples make it to the "I Dos"? Here is how to watch Cosmic Love and find out the outcome of this dating experiment.

Where Can You Watch Cosmic Love?

The new reality show is a Prime Video original, meaning that if you subscribe to this streaming platform, then you can watch the series starting on August 12, 2022. Unlike most dating shows, this one won't release episodes on a weekly basis. It will instead give you the opportunity to binge everything in one or more sittings. Season 1 will arrive on Prime Video at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, and it is hosted by The Astro Twins (Ophira Edut and Ali Edut).

Watch the Official Trailer for Cosmic Love

Prime Video released the official trailer for the series on July 27, and it definitely seems like it will be filled with all the juicy material that reality tv fans are looking for. Click on the player below for a sneak peek of this matchmaking whirlwind.

Can You Watch Cosmic Love Without Prime Video?

If you aren't subscribed to Prime Video yet, then this could be the perfect opportunity to get started since that's the only way to watch the show. Once you register onto the platform, you will have a 30-day free trial to not only make purchases on the Amazon website but also enjoy shows like Cosmic Love through Prime Video. If you are not an Amazon Prime member, you can have the chance to watch TV shows like The Boys, films like I Want You Back, and more through any compatible device at the cost of $8.99 per month for the Prime Video services. However, if you already pay for Amazon Prime, you get the service included in your deal. The Amazon Prime member subscription costs $12.99 per month and students get a discount, only having to pay $6.49 a month.

What Can We Expect From This Reality Show?

As mentioned above, Cosmic Love focuses on four participants, known as The Elements. Pisces Noel Allen will be representing "water", Leo Phoebe Davis will be known as "fire", Capricorn Maria Rodriguez will be referred to as "earth", and Gemini Connor Shennan will be representing "air". The four will be living in a house with 16 other singles, and while they hang with one another, they will look for a romantic connection. Although they are trying to look for astrological compatibility on their own, the Astro Twins hosting the show will be reading their astrology charts and guiding the participants through what the show calls an "Astro Chamber". The voice of wisdom that the elements will listen to is narrated by Cree Summer.

More Dating Shows On Prime Video to Watch Next

Here are some other options to watch on the Prime Video platform if Cosmic Love is your cup of tea.

The One That Got Away: Hosted by singer-songwriter Betty Who, this show shifts the concept of finding someone new to launch a relationship. Instead of opening the doors of your heart to someone that you never met, why not open them for someone that you've met in the past but never ignited a lasting bond with? As six participants reconnect with people that they've known years ago, they must make the tough decision to pick what potential love interest they would like to leave the experience with. The One That Got Away arrived on Prime Video in late June 2022, and it has 10 episodes in total.

Forever Summer Hamptons: This recommendation dropped just last month, and it is perfect for viewers that enjoy the coming-of-age drama that typically happens during the summer break. In this reality show, a group of college students from various backgrounds gets together at the Hamptons for their summer vacation. They work at a restaurant by the sea during the day and at night they get to enjoy parties, kickstart friendships, and even take a shot at love. If you are a college student yourself, then watching this pick might even help you enjoy the last few days out in the sun before heading back to Uni. After all, there is nothing like enjoying the carefree aspect of summer before all the exams and essays return to your daily routine.

Paradise Hotel: Here's another dating show to watch, and it has a competitive element to it. In Paradise Hotel, a group of singles check in to an extravagant hotel and strategize their way into staying there the longest. Each week, people pair with each other and must share a room. The person that is left off without a partner must look for another match by the following episode or be automatically eliminated from the show. In the following week, the person that packed their bags and checked out the week prior is then replaced by a new participant looking to remain in the game. This reality show initially aired in 2003 and continued to drop new episodes until 2008. Years later, Fox decided to revive it with reality show star Kristin Cavallari as the host, but it was soon canceled after Season 1 aired. Whether you are looking for an easy binge with several seasons to catch up on or a short run, both versions of the show are available to buy on Amazon.