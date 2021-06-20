Need to know why everyone's buzzing about Freeform's teen drama? Here's a handy guide on how to get caught up - and what's coming next.

One of the biggest surprise hits of the year - and one of the best TV shows of 2021 so far - Freeform's Cruel Summer started generating buzz as soon as it premiered in April, building from that word of mouth and an addictive mystery to become the network's most-watched show ever. A psychological thriller set in the 90s, the Jessica Biel-produced series unfolds a mystery about a missing teenage girl through multiple perspectives and overlapping timeframes, and its complex characters, nostalgic setting, and gripping puzzle box approach to uncovering the truth will have you hitting the "play next episode" button until the wild finale.

If you missed the show while it was airing live and you want to know why everyone's buzzing about the teen drama, we've put together a handy guide on how to watch Cruel Summer, whether you're a cable subscriber or a cord-cutter looking to stream the series online. Just be warned, it's one heck of a compulsive binge-watch and once you start, you might find yourself glued to the screen until it's over.

RELATED: 'Cruel Summer' Star Chiara Aurelia on Uncovering the Secrets and Mysteries of the Freeform Drama

What Is Cruel Summer About?

Image via Freeform

Set across three summers in the early to mid-90s, Cruel Summer unfolds a nonlinear mystery that prods at the subjective nature of truth and experience, following two teenage girls whose lives are turned upside down by a horrific crime. Olivia Holt stars as Kate Wallis, a popular girl who goes missing, and Chiara Aurelia as Jeanette Turner, the sweet nerdy girl who climbs the social ranks in Kate's absence and becomes the most hated person in America when she's accused of failing to rescue Kate when she could have. Weaving together a complex timeline from multiple perspectives, the series builds an enthralling mystery out who's telling the truth, challenging the audience's allegiances and preconceived notions with each new twist.

Created by Easy A screenwriter Bert V. Royal with Tia Napolitano (Grey's Anatomy) serving as showrunner, Cruel Summer also stars Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Froy Gutierrez, Blake Lee, Andrea Anders, Sarah Drew, and Michael Landes.

Here's the official synopsis:

Cruel Summer is a psychological thriller that follows two young women; Kate Wallis, the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette Turner, the nerdy wannabee who is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance. All signs point to Jeanette’s guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America.

Where to Watch Cruel Summer on Streaming

Image via Freeform

Now that you know what everyone's been raving about, you might be wondering where to watch Cruel Summer so you can catch up with the conversation and get ready for Season 2. Fortunately, you've got a couple of options. Freeform subscribers can stream the series on the network's official website or via the Freeform app, available to download on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, among other devices. You'll need to create an account and login through your TV provider in order to access the episodes.

Alternatively, cord-cutters can stream all 10 episodes on Hulu, where it was also a big hit, becoming the most-watched next-day season one title from a linear channel several weeks in a row. Here's the landing page if you want to get right to binge-watching. During the original airing, Cruel Summer episodes arrived on Hulu the day after they premiered on Freeform, but now that Season 1 is complete, you can watch every episode right now.

RELATED: 'Cruel Summer' Star Olivia Holt on Why Kate Isn't a Mean Girl and Her Finale Theories

Has Cruel Summer Been Renewed for Season 2?

Image via Freeform

Yes! If you're eager for more mystery and challenging psychological thrills, you can look forward to Cruel Summer Season 2, which was officially renewed by Freeform ahead of the Season 1 finale.

“Renewing ‘Cruel Summer’ for a season two was an easy decision,” said Freeform President Tara Duncan. “It’s the biggest series debut in Freeform’s history, and the audience response has been overwhelmingly positive. Jessica, Michelle and Tia did a phenomenal job telling an addictive story that’s tapped into the cultural zeitgeist. I’m excited to see where they take the series next.”

Executive Producers Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple added “We are so proud of this show and the incredible cast and crew who brought so much hard work and grit to every single scene. This wouldn’t have been possible without them and our mastermind showrunner, Tia Napolitano. To be picked up for a second season is a dream, and we have so many ideas for where we can take this next."

We don't have any details on where those many ideas might lead yet, but don't necessarily expect to see Kate and Jeanette again. In an interview with Deadline, Duncan revealed that Season 2 could wind up being an anthology-style follow-up - and there are no spinoffs currently in the works:

"While the creative team will return for season two, Duncan has not yet heard the idea yet and admitted that it could feature a new story with the same cast or, in anthology form, use the device of two points of view using multiple timelines with a new group. She added that there’s been no talk of spinoffs, yet. 'The only ‘s’ word is season two,' she joked."

How Many Episodes Is Cruel Summer?

Image via Freeform

Cruel Summer's first season received a 10-episode order in the hour-long drama format (though keep in mind, Freeform is a cable network that airs commercials, so the episodes aren't a full 60 minutes each). No details have been revealed on how many episodes Season 2 will have, but you can find a complete breakdown of the Season 1 episodes below, including episode titles and runtimes.

Episode 1: "Happy Birthday, Jeanette Turner" — 45 minutes

Episode 2: "A Smashing Good Time" — 42 minutes

Episode 3: "Off With a Bang" — 42 minutes

Episode 4: "You Don't Hunt, You Don't Eat" — 42 minutes

Episode 5: "As The Carny Gods Intended" — 42 minutes

Episode 6: "An Ocean Inside Me" — 42 minutes

Episode 7: "Happy Birthday, Kate Wallis" — 42 minutes

Episode 8: "Proof" — 42 minutes

Episode 9: "A Secret of My Own" — 42 minutes

Episode 10: "Hostile Witness" — 44 minutes

KEEP READING: Harley Quinn Smith on 'Cruel Summer's Secrets and Why She Wants to Play Courtney Love

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Matrix 4': Everything We Know So Far About Release Date, Cast, Filming Details & More Red pill or blue pill? It’s time to go down the rabbit hole one more time.

Read Next