Disney delivered one of their best live-action remakes this year with Cruella, the high fashion by way of punk rock reimagining of the iconic villain from One Hundred and One Dalmations - and now you can watch it on streaming!

Starring Emma Stone as the fur-loving fashionista, Cruella follows a similar approach as Maleficent, imagining a sympathic origin story, but director Craig Gillespie puts his distinct stamp on the Disney template, delivering a film that’s a charming reinvention of the animated favorite, a stunning spectacle, and well… a little bit mad.

If you’re wondering where to watch Cruella right now, we’ve got you covered with a handy guide that breaks down how to stream, buy, or rent; if you can still see it in theaters, and when you can buy it on Blu-ray.

RELATED: All 33 'Cruella' Needle Drops, Ranked

Where to Watch Cruella Streaming Online

Image via Disney

Cruella is now available to watch free for all Disney+ subscribers. Disney added the film to their streaming library on August 27, where it will remain in perpetuity, so if you missed it in theaters or you just want to revisit Jenny Beavan’s stunning costumes again, you can find it streaming online right now. Here’s the direct link if you want to get right to watching.

Don’t want to watch it in your browser? Not to worry, the Disney+ app is available on most smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. Here’s a list of the compatible devices:

MOBILE DEVICES AND TABLETS

Apple iPhones and iPads

Android phones and tablets

Amazon Fire Tablet

SMART TVS

Android TV Devices

LG WebOS Smart TVs

Samsung Tizen Smart TVs

Vizio SmartCast TV

GAMING CONSOLES AND STREAMING DEVICES

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV (4th generation and later)

Chromecast

PlayStation

Roku

Xbox

Xfinity Flex and X1 TV Box

Do You Need Disney+ Premier Access to Watch Cruella?

Image via Disney

Not anymore! As of August 27, Cruella is now free to watch for all Disney+ subscribers. A subscription costs $7.99 a month - or $79.99 a year. Alternately, if you do a lot of streaming in your household, the Disney bundle includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 a month, or $19.99 a month if you want the ad-free version of Hulu.

Cruella was initially released in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on May 27, which meant if you wanted to watch it at home, you had to pay the additional $29.99 Premier Access fee. If you previously purchased Premier Access, you’re still able to watch Cruella as many times as you want, the option is just now available to all subscribers.

Is Cruella Still in Theaters?

Cruella is still playing in limited and second run theaters, but since the film arrived in theaters months ago, for more of the country, you probably won't be able to find showtimes near you. That means you'll need to watch Cruella streaming on Disney+, buy the film on VOD, or wait for the Blu-ray and DVD release.

Where to Rent or Buy Cruella on VOD, Blu-Ray & DVD

Image via Disney

Cruella is already available to purchase on PVOD, along with the bonus features, but if you want a physical copy, you’re still going to have to wait a bit. The film arrives on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD nationwide on September 21, 2021, and Disney has collaborated with a few major vendors to provide three Limited Edition 4K packaging options.

Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Collection:

BEST BUY– a limited run of the film packaged in a collectable SteelBook case TARGET - includes two gold-foiled, exclusive lithographs designed by Poster Posse artist Nicky Barkla and Bella Grace WALMART– includes an e-book

Bonus features include Deleted Scenes, Bloopers, Behind-the-Scenes Featurettes, Cast Interviews, Fun Facts and more. Here are the details on Cruella's bonus features.

THE WORLD OF CRUELLA - Experience the city locations and elaborate sets of CRUELLA, each featuring extraordinary production design detail, which bring 1970s London to life and enhance the backstories of these iconic Disney characters in a whole new way. NEW DOGS…OLD TRICKS - Go behind the scenes of the on-set life of an animal actor, and meet the smart, expressive, delightful dogs who play Buddy, Wink and the Dalmatians, along with their devoted trainers. CRUELLA 101 - Uncover Easter eggs and clever connections to Walt Disney’s 101 DALMATIANS that are masterfully woven throughout this modern origin story of CRUELLA. BLOOPERS - Enjoy some of the amusing on-set mishaps that took place during the filming of the movie. HOTEL HEIST HALLWAY - Check out scenes that didn't make the final cut! THE TWO EMMAS - Discover how real-life friends Emma Stone and Emma Thompson prepared for their roles as Cruella de Vil and the Baroness von Hellman, and transformed into the fashionably cool, but devilishly cruel, characters. THE SIDEKICK ANGLE - No Disney villain/hero is complete without their sidekicks! Meet the talented actors who play Horace and Jasper, and learn how their characters deepen the ﬁlm’s story, and how the trio's friendship changes as the smart, feisty Estella becomes Cruella. CRUELLA COUTURE - Take in the spectacular artistry of this couture collection, with an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at some of the most fashionable moments in the movie.

Cruella is not yet available to rent on VOD or DVD.

Is Cruella Getting a Sequel?

Image via Disney

Cruella 2 is officially in the works! Disney was quick to put a sequel in early development following the initial theatrical and Premier Access release, and on August 13, 2021, Deadline reported that Stone officially closed her deal to return.

Stone's longtime WME agent Patrick Whitesell confirmed the sequel deal, telling Deadline:

“While the media landscape has been disrupted in a meaningful way for all distributors, their creative partners cannot be left on the sidelines to carry a disproportionate amount of the downside without the potential for upside. This agreement demonstrates that there can be an equitable path forward that protects artists and aligns studios’ interests with talent... We are proud to work alongside Emma and Disney and appreciate the studio’s willingness to recognize her contributions as a creative partner. We are hopeful that this will open the door for more members of the creative community to participate in the success of new platforms."

No release date or distribution details have been revealed for the sequel yet, but stay tuned! We'll update this space as we know more.

KEEP READING: Emma Stone and Emma Thompson Talk ‘Cruella,’ Crazy Outfits, and Whose Character Would Win in a Fist Fight

Share Share Tweet Email

The Best Film Performances From the 'Succession' Cast The cast of the HBO hit has played everything from serial killers to Jane Austin heroes.

Read Next