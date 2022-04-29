Crush is a new queer teen rom-com heading to Hulu on April 29. The film follows Paige (Rowan Blanchard), an out and proud high schooler who has been harboring a crush on her classmate, Gabriella (Isabella Ferreira). Paige is on a mission to finally pursue her feelings for Gabriella and get accepted to the California Institute of the Arts. When she is forced to join her school’s track team, Paige decides to use it as an opportunity to get closer to her crush and beef up her college application. However, when the track coach pairs Paige up with Gabriella’s sister, AJ (Auli'i Cravalho), Paige is suddenly faced with a whole new challenge. She had previously brushed off the idea of a relationship with AJ, but the girls get along far better than Paige ever expected. Now she has to learn to excel on the track team, make the perfect piece for CalArts, and figure out which girl she’s meant to be with.

Crush’s star Rowan Blanchard is best known for her role as Riley Matthews on Girl Meets World. She has recently appeared on TNT’s Snowpiercer as Alexandra Cavill. Blanchard is joined by the voice of Moana, Auli'i Cravalho, as one of Paige’s love interests, AJ. The other member of the film’s central love triangle is Gabriella played by Isabella Ferreira (Love, Victor).

Comedy icon Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) appears in Crush as Paige’s mom. She stars alongside Aasif Mandvi (The Proposal) and Michelle Buteau (The Circle). The cast is rounded out by Tyler Alvarez (American Vandal) and YouTube star Teala Dunn as two of Paige’s closest friends.

Crush is directed by Sammi Cohen, who has previously worked as a director on CollegeHumor Originals. The writers of the film, Kirsten King and Casey Rackham, are both making their screenwriting debuts with Crush. Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids) and Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) serve as two of the movie’s producers for Animal Pictures.

Here is everything you need to know to stream Crush when it premieres on April 29.

Image via Hulu

Related:‘Heartstopper’ Trailer Reveals a Sweet Queer Coming-of-Age Story

Watch the Crush Trailer

The trailer for Crush was released by Hulu on April 6, 2022. This sneak peek at the film shows Rowan Blanchard as Paige, a high school senior faced with the challenge of getting into her dream arts college. Paige is also setting out to finally make her move on her long-time crush, Gabriella. The trailer shows Paige as she starts to grow closer to Gabriella’s sister, AJ. This throws another curve ball at Paige’s senior year plans as she begins to develop feelings for AJ.

Will Crush be Streaming Online?

Crush is a Hulu original film, so it will be available exclusively through the streaming service. Anyone with a Hulu account will be able to stream the movie when it premieres on Friday, April 29. This means the film won’t be playing in theaters, but you will be able to watch it from the comfort of your own home. You can check out the Crush landing page on Hulu so you’ll know exactly where to go once it's available to stream!

You can access Hulu through your computer on their website. However, if you prefer to watch Crush on the go, you will be able to stream it through the Hulu app which can be downloaded for all Apple and Android devices. You can also get the Hulu app for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire devices, Xbox, PlayStation, and most other smart devices if you want to watch Crush on your TV screen.

Related:How 'Severance' and 'Our Flag Means Death' Deliver Unique and Thoughtful Queer Representation

Can You Watch Crush Without a Hulu Account?

Image via Hulu

Crush is a Hulu original film, which means that is the only streaming service that will have it in its catalog. You will need a Hulu account in order to stream the movie, so if you don’t have one, yet you’ll need to head over to their website to sign up in order to watch Crush.

Hulu offers several options to become a subscriber. If you already have Disney+ or ESPN+, you can add Hulu to the mix by signing up for a bundle with all three services for an additional monthly fee. You can also of course just sign up for Hulu on its own. The streamer offers an ad-supported plan for $6.99 a month and an ad-free option for $12.99 a month. Finally, for $69.99 a month, you can get access to ad-free Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+, and live TV.

What Other Movies Like Crush are Available to Stream?

Love, Simon - Based on the novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli, Love, Simon is a teen rom-com about learning to love yourself and what makes you unique. Simon Spier (Nick Robinson) just wants to have a great love story, but he hasn’t told his friends and family that he’s gay yet. When another student at Simon’s school makes an anonymous post about being in the closet, Simon and this unknown student begin emailing back and forth using pseudonyms. Simon quickly falls for his mystery penpal, and he’ll have to uncover who he has been talking to all while trying to gain the courage to tell his loved ones who he really is. Love, Simon is available to rent on demand via iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play.

The Half of It -The Netflix original The Half of It is a queer coming-of-age film by director Alice Wu (Saving Face). It follows Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis), a quiet, straight-A student who is perfectly content to quickly pass through her senior year, so she can head off to college. In need of some extra cash, Ellie agrees to help out school football player, Paul Munsky (Daniel Diemer), by writing love letters to his crush for him. The only problem is that Ellie and Paul both have the same crush: the pretty and popular Aster Flores (Alexxis Lemire). Now Aster is falling for Paul, but she is really being wooed by Ellie’s words and ideas. Ellie will have to decide if she’s going to let her dream girl go or risk her new friendship with Paul by exposing herself as the true author of the love notes. The Half of It is available to stream on Netflix.

Booksmart - High school seniors Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein) are best friends who have done everything right. They’ve devoted themselves to their studies and poured all of their time into extracurricular activities in order to get into the best colleges. Now they’ve reached the end of their senior year, and suddenly the girls are confronted with the fact that while they had their noses buried in their textbooks, their lives have passed them by. Now they’re determined to pack four years' worth of high school fun into one wild night before graduation. Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut, Booksmart, is a wild coming-of-age comedy that stars two female leads and features positive LGBTQ+ representation. Booksmart is streaming now on Hulu.

'The Princess': Joey King Medieval Action Movie Reveals First Image

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Macy Dykes (11 Articles Published) Macy is a freelance resource writer at Collider. She enjoys spending her free time binging new shows, playing The Sims, and watching way too many YouTube videos about theme parks. More From Macy Dykes

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe