At 91 years of age, Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood has directed and starred in a new mainstream film with Cry Macho, once again proving that there’s no slowing down for the icon. Eastwood was actually approached to make the film well over 30 years ago and other industry veterans were also attached to the project such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Roy Scheider, Pierce Brosnan, and Burt Lancaster. Now, all these years later Eastwood has returned to the project.

The film, which is based on the 1975 novel by N. Richard Nash, follows former rodeo star Mike Milo, who is hired by his former boss and ranch owner to travel across the border to pick up his 13-year-old son, Rafo, in Mexico, so he can live with him instead of with his abusive mother. During the trip, Mike and Rafo start to form a strong bond that forever changes both of the men’s worldviews.

Dwight Yoakam, Eduardo Minett, Natalia Traven, Fernanda Urrejola, and Horacio Garcia Rojas make up the supporting cast that stars alongside the silver screen icon. Cry Macho will surely be a film that fans of Eastwood will not want to miss. The film debuted on September 17, but with all the changes that COVID-19 has brought to the film industry, you may be wondering where exactly you can watch the living legend’s latest film. This handy guide is here to help inform you on where you can watch the film and just how long you’ll have to watch it.

Is Cry Macho Streaming?

Image via Warner Bros.

Yes! Just like all of Warner Bros’ other 2021 film releases, such as Mortal Kombat and Those Who Wish Me Dead, the film will have a simultaneous release with the streaming service HBO Max. The film has been streaming since September 17 and all you will need is the service’s ad-free plan which runs for $14.99 a month, which is/was the same case with all the other same-day premieres. Those who are subscribed to the ad-supported tier which runs for $9.99 a month, will not be able to watch the new film at home. If you have a hunger for some Eastwood at this very moment, here’s the link to watch Cry Macho on your browser right now!

If you don’t want to watch the film on your computer, fear not! You will be able to stream the film on the following devices that support the HBO Max app:

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

LG Smart TVs

Roku

Samsung TV

VIZIO Smartcast TV

PS5

PS4

Xbox Series X|S

Xbox One

Amazon Fire Tablet

Android devices

IPhone

IPad

HBO Max also includes several extras for Cry Macho that you can watch after watching the film including a series of 4 featurettes titled “Clint Eastwood: A Cinematic Legacy”, as well as three other featurettes that are centered around the film itself.

When Will Cry Macho Leave HBO Max?

Image via Warner Bros.

You will be able to watch Cry Macho on HBO Max through October 17, which is when the film leaves the service. Warner Bros has used this method with all their other day and date films as well, giving each a 31-day window to stream (which is more than enough time for the people who are already interested in watching). Though if you are unable to watch the film in that timespan, fear not, as the film will eventually return to the service at an unspecified date. Most of HBO Max’s day and date films tend to return to the service 3 to 4 months after their initial expiration, so expect to see Cry Macho return to the service between January and February. So if you happen to be gifted a HBO Max subscription this holiday season, you’ll be in luck.

Is Cry Macho Playing In Theaters?

Of course! For those who feel safe enough to return to the movie theater and feel that any new Eastwood film deserves to be seen on the big screen, you’re in luck! The film debuted in theaters the same day it went on HBO Max: September 17. That being said, there has been an uptick in COVID cases from the dreaded Delta variant, so you will definitely want to check your local safety guidelines and read up on the precautions your local theater is taking, before booking your trip to the big screen.

Is Gran Torino Streaming On HBO MAX?

Yes! Eastwood’s 2008 drama Gran Torino is available for you to stream on HBO Max. The film, much like Cry Macho, stars Eastwood as a senior citizen who forms a strong connection with a young POC and features similar overarching themes of aging, masculinity, and manhood.

Other Clint Eastwood Films Streaming

Image via United Artists

Eastwood has a vast filmography and his films can be found streaming on almost all the major services. HBO Max has the largest catalogue of films that Eastwood directed and/or starred in including all 5 Dirty Harry films: Dirty Harry, Magnum Force, The Enforcer, Sudden Impact, and The Dead Pool (no not that Deadpool), the best picture winners Million Dollar Baby and Unforgiven, as well as Jersey Boys, Pale Rider, Changeling, Mystic River, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, Every Which Way But Loose, Where Eagles Dare, and the ever-iconic Dollars trilogy directed by Sergio Leone which includes A Fistful of Dollars, For A Few Dollars More, and most famously, The Good, The Bad and the Ugly.

On Netflix, you’ll be able to find several other Eastwood films including In The Line Of Fire, The Outlaw Josey Wales, and Space Cowboys. Escape From Alcatraz is available to stream on both Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+. So if you are subscribed to any of those streaming services, you’ll surely be able to get your Eastwood fixings before (or after) watching Cry Macho.

Many of Eastwood’s other films are available to buy or rent on-demand as well including his most recent films, including Richard Jewell, The Mule, Sully, American Sniper and The 15:17 To Paris.

