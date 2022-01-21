The life and times of 17th-century French writer and duelist Cyrano de Bergerac is coming to the big screen in Cyrano, starring the iconic Peter Dinklage as the titular character. Directed by Joe Wright from a screenplay by Erica Schmidt, Cyrano is based on Schmidt's 2018 musical of the same name. Schmidt's play was in turn an adaptation of Edmond Rostand's 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac.

A romantic drama musical, Cyrano paints a portrait of the historical figure, going deep into his emotional and psychological journey. Cyrano de Bergerac is depicted as a star of his time, dazzling the public with both his intellect and his swordplay. However, he's beset by terrible self-doubt, convinced that his appearance makes him unworthy of courting his devoted friend Roxanne, who is in love with someone else.

It's a story of love and insecurity set against the backdrop of an epic historical canvas. Besides Dinklage, the movie stars Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Bashir Salahuddin, and Ben Mendelsohn in the lead roles.

With everything that has been revealed about the movie so far, it appears to be a thoroughly enjoyable ride filled to the brim with music, drama, and wonderful characters. So we've put together this handy guide that answers all the questions you may have about how to watch Cyrano, whether it's coming on streaming, and when you can catch it in theaters.

Is Cyrano Streaming Online?

Unfortunately, no. Cyrano is not currently scheduled to arrive on any streaming service. This doesn't mean it won't eventually end up on something like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. But for the time being, you won't be able to watch the movie from the comfort of your home.

When is Cyrano Releasing on Digital and DVD?

While we're yet to get an official date for Cyrano's DVD and Blu-ray release, physical media releases are generally done after about 12-16 weeks from the theatrical premiere. If that holds true for the movie, fans can probably expect to get their hands on a DVD of Cyrano sometime between April and May 2022.

The digital release of Cyrano will likely happen a week or two before its Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K release. Needless to say, that's a long time away so if you're really keen on watching the movie, heading to theaters is your best bet.

Is Cyrano in Movie Theaters?

Cyrano is currently scheduled to have an exclusive one-week run in Los Angeles on December 17, 2021. This will then be followed by a limited theatrical release in the US on January 21, 2022, with a wide release expected to happen later on.

The movie was originally set to have a limited theatrical release on December 25, 2021, but the premiere date was first moved to December 31 and then to the current schedule. The release plans were reportedly changed by United Artists Releasing, Cyrano's US distributor, so that it's in a better position to qualify for Academy Awards contention. Ahead of its theatrical run, Cyrano had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival on September 2, 2021. The movie was also screened at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, the Hamptons International Film Festival, the Mill Valley Film Festival, and the Rome Film Festival.

Best Peter Dinklage Movies that You Can Watch Now

Although Peter Dinklage became a household name with his performance as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, the actor has had some stellar roles in movies as well. And for those of you who would like to see more of his work in film, there are some great choices out there.

Here are five of the best Peter Dinklage movies that you can watch before or after catching Cyrano:

The Station Agent: Dinklage's performance as the withdrawn and downcast Finbar McBride in this 2003 independent comedy-drama was his breakout role, getting the actor widespread attention and acclaim. Finbar is a recluse and a train aficionado who doesn't fit in well with the world around him. The movie follows the transformation of Finbar's life as he moves to a small town where new friendships set him on a quirky and life-changing path.

Rent it on Amazon

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri: This multiple award-winning 2017 movie directed by Martin McDonagh stars Frances McDormand as a Missouri woman who attempts to draw attention to her daughter's unsolved rape and murder by renting out three billboards by the roadside. Her desperate cry for help brings down the ire of the local police and leads to a series of disastrous events. Dinklage has an important supporting role in the movie and the film itself is a pretty intense watch with McDormand winning practically all the major awards for her performance.

Watch it on FX Now

My Dinner with Hervé: A TV film based on the final days of actor Hervé Villechaize, My Dinner with Hervé first aired on HBO on October 20, 2018. The movie stars Dinklage as Villechaize and looks at the consequences of an unusual interview between the actor and struggling journalist Danny Tate (Jamie Dornan). While the story itself is pretty straightforward, Dinklage's performance is impeccable, making this a powerfully moving film.

Watch it on HBO Max

Death at a Funeral: Dinklage actually appeared in both the original British version of Death at a Funeral and its American remake, though the first one is vastly superior. Directed by Frank Oz, the original movie stars Dinklage, Ewen Bremner, Matthew Macfadyen, Keeley Hawes, Kris Marshall, and Alan Tudyk in important roles. The black comedy film is the story of a dysfunctional family brought together by a funeral and the secrets that they seek to bury. And all of those secrets come tumbling out when a mysterious stranger comes into their midst.

Rent it on Amazon

I Care a Lot: This 2020 black comedy thriller is a Netflix film starring Rosamund Pike as Marla Grayson, a con woman who preys on vulnerable elderly people. But when her latest mark turns out to be the mother of a dangerous gangster (played by Dinklage), she finds herself facing overwhelming odds in a deadly game. However, Marla isn't the type of person who gives up easily and she's determined to keep on fighting, even if it kills her.

Watch it on Netflix

