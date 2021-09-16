The famous Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon is back and this time it’s going to be on the small screen. But his purpose remains the same – to solve a global conspiracy through a series of chilling and thrilling adventures. And no, it’s not going to be Tom Hanks this time.

Based on Dan Brown’s international bestseller The Lost Symbol, the new television series will follow the adventures of a younger Robert Langdon. Langdon must crack a series of cryptic puzzles and Masonic mysteries to find and rescue his kidnapped mentor, Peter Solomon, while putting himself in a series of perilous situations and discovering a mind-bending scheme of global politics, economy, and religion.

The Lost Symbol stars Ashley Zukerman as a young Robert Langdon. And he’s got some big shoes to fill considering how popular Tom Hanks has been in the role.

Zukerman’s previous credits include Succession, the Fear Street trilogy, Designated Survivor, and A Teacher. Apart from Ashley Zukerman, the adventure-mystery series also stars Valore Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzales, Eddie Izzard, Beau Knapp, Raoul Bhaneja, Sammi Rotibi, and Keenan Jolliff, among others.

The Lost Symbol is developed by Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, and directed by Dan Trachtenberg who also serve as showrunners and executive producers respectively, along with Dan Brown, Brian Grazer, and Ron Howard. Grazer and Howard were also the minds behind the Robert Langdon movie series, which means that you can expect a similar style of storytelling and narrative.

With such an interesting background and development team, The Lost Symbol promises to be an engaging and fun watch. So we’ve put together a handy guide on how to watch The Lost Symbol online, when new episodes arrive, and what you need to know before the premiere.

Where Is The Lost Symbol Streaming Online?

The Lost Symbol was picked up by the NBC streaming service Peacock, where the series will be available to stream online. You can use this link to head directly to the show’s landing page on the streaming service if you would like to bookmark it ahead of the premiere.

If you’d rather watch the series without the restrictions of your browser, the streaming service can now be downloaded as a handy mobile app. You can find the app on Roku, Apple TV, and pretty much all the other major mobile and smart TV platforms.

Can You Watch The Lost Symbol Without Peacock?

The Lost Symbol is a Peacock original drama series, which means it will only be streaming on Peacock. So, no, the series is not available on any other network or service.

Although Peacock has several TV shows and movies for all viewers to watch for free, the streaming service’s original products are only available on subscription. If you do not have a membership yet, you can sign up for Peacock Premium or Premium Plus on a monthly subscription basis. Peacock Premium is $4.99, which is ad-supported, and Peacock Premium Plus is $9.99, which is ad-free.

Watch The Lost Symbol Trailer

Peacock has released two official trailers for The Lost Symbol so far. The first trailer was released on May 17, 2021, and gives a view of the first look and feel of the show, with a quick glance at Robert Langdon and his relationship with his mentor. The trailer also zooms through the journey of Langdon and the CIA team into deciphering complex symbols and Masonic clues.

A second trailer was released on August 27, 2021, which gives a sneak-peek into Katherine Solomon (Valorie Curry), Peter Solomon’s sister and Langdon’s investigation partner. The two-minute video also features much cryptic imagery, symbolism, and action sequences.

In both the trailers, the fast-paced scenes prove that there will a lot of action, exciting turns of events, and plot twists.

Peacock has announced that The Lost Symbol will premiere on Thursday, September 16.

The release date was initially revealed in a very interesting way, using a crossword puzzle in all major newspapers and on social media.

How Many Episodes Does The Lost Symbol Have?

The Lost Symbol has a listing of 10 episodes, with one episode set to be released every week. After the premiere, all subsequent episodes will be released every Thursday. The pilot episode is directed by Dan Trachtenberg. So far, the titles of only three episodes with their release dates have been revealed while the other seven are yet to be announced.

Episode 1: “As Above, So Below” – September 16, 2021

Episode 2: “The Araf” – September 23, 2021

Episode 3: “Murmuration” – September 30, 2021

When Is The Lost Symbol Finale?

Although the final episode for The Lost Symbol will reportedly be out on November 11, 2021, neither Peacock nor the show’s creators have made an official announcement of the finale date yet.

The filming of the series began on June 14, 2021, and is still ongoing. It is expected to conclude on October 7, 2021. So while the finale could technically come out on November 11, this might not be the case.

Do You Need to See Other Dan Brown Movies to Understand The Lost Symbol? Are They on Peacock?

The simple answer is no. When Dan Brown wrote The Lost Symbol, it was a sequel to The Da Vinci Code and a prequel to Inferno. The screenplay was originally developed to be a movie starring Tom Hanks and produced and directed by Ron Howard. But Inferno was picked up instead to be made into a movie in 2016.

The series The Lost Symbol is billed as a prequel to the Robert Langdon movies, namely The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, and Inferno. That means the story explores the very early days of Robert Langdon as a professor of symbology at Harvard, i.e., a younger version of Dan Brown’s hero from what is in the movies. So, there may or may not be similarities in the way Langdon is characterized in the show, as compared to the movies.

Now, considering the series comes from the same novelist, producers, and directors of the movie series, you might want to watch the trilogy ahead of The Lost Symbol or afterward. Both The Da Vinci Code and Angels & Demons are available on Peacock and Peacock Premium among other major streaming services, but Inferno is available for streaming on Hulu. You can also buy all three movies at any of the major online video stores, including Amazon, Google Play Movies, and Vudu.

